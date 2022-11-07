The NWA has announced that Nick Aldis is suspended, and he has been pulled from Hard Times III.

As noted, Aldis posted a now-deleted Instagram video over the weekend and revealed that he has given his notice to the NWA. Aldis allegedly said he and NWA owner Billy Corgan have had their differences, and that the promotion became so embarrassing that he can no longer be a part of it. Sources have reported that the issues between the two sides are legitimate due to the company’s creative direction.

In an update, the NWA issued a statement today to announce that Aldis was suspended even before his now-deleted comments from the weekend. It was also announced that Aldis will no longer be wrestling Odinson at the NWA Hard Times III pay-per-view on Saturday, and he will not be working the Revolution Rumble TV tapings the next day. The statement reads like this:



NWA response to recent statements made by Nick Aldis



Pursuant to the recent comments made by Nick Aldis, the National Wrestling Alliance, has suspended Aldis from the main roster and effective immediately Aldis will not appear for the Hard Times 3 PPV and Revolution Rumble television tapings in New Orleans, LA on Nov. 12, 2022 and Nov. 13, 2022.



As such, the National Wrestling Alliance reserves its right to comment on this matter at a future date.



NWA COO Joe Galli later spoke with PWInsider and confirmed that Aldis is under contract through December 31 of this year. Galli stated on the record that, “This is not a wrestling angle.”

Galli also noted that he does not yet know how Aldis’ suspension will impact the planned NWA TV tapings in December. There’s also no word yet on what Odinson will be doing at the pay-per-view on Saturday.

Aldis and the NWA previously had issues back in the summer and Aldis was pulled from the NWA 74 main event against NWA World’s Heavyweight Champion Trevor Murdoch. Corgan then accused Aldis of playing politics behind the scenes, and said, “no one stresses me out more in the NWA than Nick Aldis, no one is more highly paid than Nick Aldis and no one is more unhappy than Nick Aldis.” Aldis end up working NWA 74 with a win over Flip Gordon, and he was allowed to cut a promo.

Aldis has been with the NWA since 2017, and he is a two-time World Champion. Unless something changes in the next several weeks, he will become a free agent on January 1, 2023.

