NWA has announced the full lineup for the May 23rd Powerrr episode, featuring La Rebelión defending the tag team championship. The full lineup can be found below.

-Blake Troop vs. Talos

-Aron Stevens vs. Chris Adonis in a Masterlock Challenge

-Kerry Morton vs. Jeremiah Plunkett

-La Rebelión (Mecha Wolf & Bestia 666) (c) vs. Magnum Muscle (Dak Draper & Mims) for the NWA World Tag Team Championship