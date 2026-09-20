The National Wrestling Alliance will return to Tampa, Florida, on November 21 for two NWA Powerrr television tapings at WEDU PBS Studios.

The promotion has announced 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. shows, with the tapings set to feature the fallout from its Samhain event. General admission is advertised at $14.95 for either individual show or $24.95 for both.

Advertised talent includes Worlds Heavyweight Champion Silas Mason, Women’s World Champion Tiffany Nieves with Ms. Starr and Greta, the Country Gentlemen, Bryan Idol, Natalia Markova and Pretty Empowered’s Kenzie Paige and Kylie Paige.

Kerry Morton, Pretty Boy Smooth, Thom Latimer, Trevor Murdoch and his Royal Court, Heath, and Aron Stevens’ Federation of Champions are also listed. The lineup is subject to change.

The event listing identifies the tapings as Powerrr on Comet. The NWA also announced a weekly streaming partnership with Tubi earlier this year.

WEDU PBS Studios is located at 1300 North Boulevard in Tampa.

Sources: NWA’s official announcement; NWA’s event ticket listing.