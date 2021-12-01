NWA Ten Pounds Of Gold Report 11/30/21

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Trevor Murdoch & Nick Aldis)

From Strictly Business to Deeply Personal. pic.twitter.com/Kox0nBjI43 — Nick Aldis (@RealNickAldis) December 1, 2021

Transcription by Josh Lopez

ALDIS & MURDOCH: A TEN POUNDS OF GOLD SPECIAL

– Aldis & Murdoch had a sit-down interview with Brian Stull from NationalWrestlingAlliance.com

– Murdoch discussed his journey in pro wrestling and plugged his upcoming match with Mike Knox at NWA Hards Times 2.

– Aldis talked about his journey and how he got into contact with Harley Race.

– Aldis said that he never felt animosity towards Murdoch during their feud, it was the spirit of competition. The situation with Thomas Latimer is much different for obvious reasons. For him it’s unacceptable that his best friend would try to make a name out of himself at his expense. Aldis knows that he has temper issues, but he has to find a way to balance those emotions in their match at Hard Times 2 with the edict that was passed down by Billy Corgan.

– Aldis expects Murdoch to embarrass Mike Knox for thinking he could come into the NWA and get automatic title shots. Aldis knew the threat Murdoch was to the ten pounds of gold during their rivalry.

Nick Aldis (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch In A Title vs. Career Match For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. From NWA 73, August 29, 2021

Aldis attacks Murdoch before the bell rings. A pier six brawl ensues on the outside. Murdoch launches Aldis over the ringside barricade. Aldis and Murdoch starts brawling all over The Chase Ballroom. Murdoch rams Aldis face across the steel barricade. Aldis rakes the eyes of Murdoch. Aldis with a knee lift. Aldis slams Murdoch’s head on the barricade. Aldis with a knife edge chop. Aldis fish hooks Murdoch. This brawl spills towards the stage. Haymaker Exchange. Aldis kicks Murdoch in the gut. NWA Officials Billy Corgan and Pat Kenny tells Aldis to bring the match back into the ring. Aldis catches Murdoch in mid-air. Aldis hits The SpineBuster on the stage. Aldis begs Corgan to hit him. Aldis bodyslams Murdoch. Aldis stomps on Murdoch’s chest. Aldis punches Murdoch in the jaw. The bell finally rings. Murdoch is throwing haymakers at Aldis. Murdoch with the irish whip. Aldis kicks Murdoch in the face. Aldis dives over Murdoch. Murdoch goes for a Bodyslam, but Aldis lands back on his feet. Aldis sends Murdoch chest first into the turnbuckles. Aldis hits The Olympic Slam for a two count.

Aldis whips Murdoch across the ring. Murdoch ducks a clothesline from Aldis. Aldis with The Thez Press for a two count. Aldis slams Murdoch’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Aldis unloads two knife edge chops. Aldis with the irish whip. Murdoch launches Aldis over the top rope. Aldis with a thumb to the eye. Murdoch throws Aldis off the top turnbuckle. Aldis with a double leg takedown. Aldis goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Murdoch counters with an inside cradle. Murdoch applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Aldis sends Murdoch shoulder first into the steel ring post. Aldis with two knee lifts. Aldis applies The Abdominal Stretch. Aldis toys around with Murdoch. Aldis uses the top rope for leverage. Aldis hammers down on Murdoch’s ribs. The referee admonishes Aldis. Murdoch with The Hip Toss. Aldis gets into a shoving contest with the referee. Murdoch with two haymakers. Murdoch inadvertently clotheslines the referee. Aldis kicks Murdoch in the gut. Murdoch denies The Stunner. Murdoch with The SitOut PowerBomb. Aldis delivers the low blow. Aldis with a flying axe handle strike off the apron. Aldis talks smack to Murdoch’s family.

Aldis tees off on Murdoch. Aldis hammers down on the back of Murdoch’s neck. Aldis repeatedly slams Murdoch’s head on the ring post. Aldis attacks Kyle Davis and the time keeper. Aldis with The Flying Elbow Drop through the table on the floor. Aldis rolls Murdoch back into the ring. A second referee storms into the ring. Aldis hooks the outside leg for a two count. Murdoch decks Aldis with a back elbow smash. Murdoch kicks Aldis in the gut. Murdoch drills Aldis with The Canadian Destroyer for a two count. Aldis has Murdoch perched on the top turnbuckle. Aldis nails Murdoch with The Tombstone PileDriver. Aldis connects with another Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Murdoch with a straight right hand. Murdoch unloads two overhand chops. Murdoch with The SuperPlex for a two count. Aldis avoids The Flying Bulldog. Aldis applies The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf. Murdoch grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Second Haymaker Exchange. Aldis kicks Murdoch in the gut. Aldis decks Murdoch with a back elbow smash. Aldis fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Murdoch hits The PileDriver. Murdoch plants Aldis with The Flying Bulldog to pickup the victory. After the match, Murdoch celebrates with his family and Ric Flair to close the show.

Winner: New NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Trevor Murdoch via Pinfall

👀 Saturday December, 4th at #HardTimes2 @NWA_MysteryMan has his sights set on TV Champion @PlanetTyrus. 👊 Is Cyon right? Is Tyrus “not prepared⁉️” Tune in on @fitetv to find out🔥 pic.twitter.com/nXIFAj0A89 — NWA (@nwa) November 30, 2021

Updated NWA Hard Times 2 Match Card

1.) Mickie James (c) vs. Kiera Hogan For The IMPACT Knockouts Championship

2.) Colby Corino vs. Douglas Williams

3.) Austin Aries vs. Rhett Titus In A NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament Qualifying Match

4.) The OGK (c) vs. Aron Stevens & JR Kratos For The ROH World Tag Team Championship

5.) The Hex (c) vs. Kylie Rae & Tootie Lynn vs. Lady Frost & Natalia Markova In A Triple Threat Match For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

6.) Chris Adonis (c) vs. Judais w/Father James Mitchell For The NWA National Championship

7.) Kamille (c) vs. Melina For The NWA World Women’s Championship

8.) La Rebellion (c) vs. The End For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

9.) Tyrus (c) w/Austin Idol vs. Cyon In A No Disqualification Match For The NWA Worlds Television Championship. The Pope Will Be Serving As The Special Guest Referee

10.) Jax Dane vs. Matthew Mims w/Crimson

11.) Nick Aldis vs. Thomas Latimer. If Either Man Is Disqualified, They Will Be Suspended For 8 Weeks

12.) Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Mike Knox For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Harley Race (c) vs. Terry Funk In A Two Out Of Three Falls Match For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship. From Houston Wrestling – July 1, 1977

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Funk backs Race into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Race bucks Funk into the ropes. Funk turns Race over. Funk with a throat chop. Funk applies an arm-bar. Funk wrenches on the left shoulder of Race. Funk stands on Race’s face. Funk hyperextends the left shoulder of Race. Funk applies another arm-bar. Funk hammers down on the left shoulder of Race. Funk presses his knuckles against Race’s face. Funk applies a hammerlock. Funk drops his weight on the left shoulder of Race. Funk with a half nelson/hammerlock combination. Funk transitions into a double wrist lock. Palm Strike Exchange. Funk bodyslams Race. Funk goes back to the arm-bar. Funk with the lateral press for a one count. Funk is keeping Race grounded in the early stages of this match. Funk applies a standing arm-bar. Funk backs Race into the ropes. Funk with two haymakers. Funk slaps Race in the chest. Funk with another bodyslam. Funk repeatedly drives his knee into the left shoulder of Race.

Funk applies a leg scissors hold. Funk continues to stand on Race’s face. Funk stomps on Race’s face. Funk goes back to the double wrist lock. Race HeadButts Funk. Race applies a side headlock. Funk with a wrist lock takedown. Race applies a tight headscissors neck lock. Funk gets back to a vertical base. Race brings Funk back down to the mat. Funk brings Race to the corner which forces the break. Race with a gut punch. Race with two overhand chops. Race with a southpaw haymaker. Funk is reeling on the apron. Haymaker Exchange. Race with clubbing blows to Funk’s back. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Race applies a wrist lock. Funk unloads a series of knife edge chops. Funk HeadButts Race. Race maintains wrist control. Funk is lighting up Race’s chest. Race regroups in the corner. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Race backs Funk into the ropes. Funk avoids the forearm smash. Funk scores a right jab. Strong lockup. Funk with a single leg takedown. Race denies The Figure Four Leg Lock.

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Race headbutts the midsection of Funk. Race with a knee lift. Race goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Funk counters with an inside cradle for a two count. Funk applies a side headlock. Race whips Funk across the ring. Funk drops Race with a shoulder tackle. Race dumps Funk out of the ring. Funk slowly climbs up to the ring apron. Race with clubbing blows to Funk’s chest. Race hits The Vertical Suplex. Race with a knee drop. Race makes Funk verbally submit to the Abdominal Stretch. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Funk backs Race into the turnbuckles. Second Palm Strike Exchange. Funk bodyslams Race. Race takes out the legs of Funk. Race shoves the referee. Race with Two Elbow Drops. Race drives his knee into Funk’s back. Race applies a rear chin lock. Funk transitions into a side headlock.

Race whips Funk across the ring. Race goes for The Abdominal Stretch, but Funk counters with the backslide cover for a two count. Funk ties things up with The PileDriver. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Chop Exchange. Funk with a knee drop for a two count. Funk kicks Race in the face. Funk with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Funk repeatedly kicks Race in the face. Funk goes into the lateral press for a two count. Funk with The Atomic Drop for a one count. Race had his foot on the bottom rope. Funk with a single leg takedown. Race denies The Spinning Toe Hold. Funk scores the ankle pick. Funk applies The Spinning Toe Hold. Race punches Funk. Race with a knife edge chop. Funk with a double leg takedown. Funk goes back to The Spinning Toe Hold. Race is throwing haymakers at Funk. Funk is busted open. Race with a knee drop. Race HeadButts Funk. Race is busted open. Funk with a knee drop on the right knee of Race. Funk applies The Spinning Toe Hold. Race refuses to quit. The referee checks on Funk and decides to call off the match.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Harley Race via Referee Stoppage

Checkout Episode 285 of The Hoots Podcast