According to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Pro Wrestling NOAH has been having talks of hosting an NWA world title matchup between champion Nick Aldis and Japanese legend Great Muta. The report notes that there are serious talks of having the highly-anticipated dream bout air in some form on October 6th, with Rob Hochman and Sonny Onoo calling the match at the commentary table.

Aldis is set to defend the NWA world title this week against former WWE/ROH superstar Mike Bennett, formerly known as Mike Kanellis. The rivalry was featured on the most recent edition of NWA’s Ten Pounds of Gold series.

