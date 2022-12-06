The first-ever live edition of NWA Powerrr is set to air next month.

The NWA announced this week that NWA Powerrr Live will air on Tuesday, January 31 from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville, TN. The episode will air live on YouTube and FITE. Ticket will go on sale this Friday at 12pm ET via nwatix.com.

There’s no word yet on matches for the live Powerrr, but the NWA promised that a “huge” match will be announced soon.

Below is the NWA’s announcement from Twitter:

Join us for the first-ever LIVE #NWAPowerrr at the Knoxville Convention Center on January 31, 2023! Tickets go on sale this Friday (12/9) at noon EST via https://t.co/nuNjHqNM77. We have a HUGE match announcement coming soon, so be sure to follow @nwa to hear it first! pic.twitter.com/JKI0rsPPeW — NWA (@nwa) December 5, 2022

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.