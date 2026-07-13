The National Wrestling Alliance (NWA) have announced plans to co-promote a special NWA EMPOWERRR all-women’s event with Kenzie and Kylie Paige’s NWA Kross Fire promotion.

The special event is scheduled to take place on August 28, 2026, and will stream live and free via NWA’s official YouTube channel from the Sevierville Civic Center in Sevierville, TN.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details via the press release below.

NWA EMPOWERRR Returns Aug. 28 Special Live Event Produced By Kenzie & Kylie Paige’s NWA Kross Fire Promotion to Stream Live and for Free on NWA’s YouTube The National Wrestling Alliance is proud to announce the return of the acclaimed NWA EMPOWERRR taking place on Friday, August 28, at the Sevierville Civic Center in Sevierville, Tennessee. Presented in association with the Paige Sisters’ Kross Fire Promotion, the event will stream LIVE on the NWA YouTube Channel beginning at 8:00 PM ET for FREE. NWA EMPOWERRR celebrates the outstanding athletes of the NWA Women’s Division while also featuring top stars from across the National Wrestling Alliance and the NWA Territory System. The return of the event continues the NWA’s commitment to showcasing the best that professional wrestling has to offer while honoring the organization’s rich history that continues into the modern era. “The inspiration for NWA EMPOWERRR was always about providing a platform for those who need to be heard from, and loudly. And who better than Kylie and Kenzie Paige, NWA champions in their own right, to steward and promote the return of this historic event as the owner-operators of Kross Fire Wrestling. Where together they’ve booked the card and the show, and present it proudly under the vaunted aegis of the National Wrestling Alliance, and we hope you will all join us!”

– NWA President, William Patrick Corgan Fans attending live will enjoy an exclusive pre-show experience beginning when doors open at 7:00 PM ET, featuring a live podcast, an interactive fan Q&A, and a special meet-and-greet with the Paige Sisters, Kylie & Kenzie Paige, before the action begins. Tickets are on sale NOW through Events.com with General Admission tickets only $20, and first 2 rows Ringside seating at $25. Tickets will also be available at the door day of show, but don’t wait. Get your tickets today https://events.com/r/en_US/tickets/nwa-empowerrr-sevierville-august-1062496.