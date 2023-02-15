The first-ever NWA 312 pay-per-view will feature the crowning of the inaugural NWA World Women’s Television Champion.

It was announced on this week’s NWA Power episode that NWA 312 will take place on Friday, April 7 in Chicago, Illinois.

The event is named after one of the area codes for Chicago, which is the hometown of NWA Owner Billy Corgan.

NWA 312 will feature the finals of the tournament to crown the inaugural NWA World Women’s Television Champion. The tournament qualifiers and matches will be held on upcoming NWA Power episodes. The first qualifier will see MLW Women’s Featherweight & AAA Reina de Reinas Champion Taya Valkyrie take on Jennacide.

The NWA World Women’s TV Title will be defended under the NWA’s Lucky 7 Rule, where after 7 consecutive title defenses the champion can cash-in for a shot at the NWA World Women’s Title, currently held by Kamille.

The NWA will have 9 titles being defended once the inaugural Women’s TV Champion is crowned.

