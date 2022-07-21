The new NWA World Women’s Television Title is coming soon.

The NWA will officially announce the title on this week’s edition of NWA Power, according to PWInsider. The announcement will be made by WWE Hall of Famer Madusa, who is the Co-Managing Director of the NWA USA show.

The NWA World Women’s TV Title is currently being designed by NWA owner Billy Corgan and longtime belt maker Dave Millican.

There is currently no timetable for when the belt will be introduced into the NWA’s storylines, but it could be as soon as the NWA 74 pay-per-view in late August.

There’s been talk of using the new title to push Allysin Kay, who is already a former NWA World Women’s Champion and a former NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champion.

Tyrus is currently the men’s NWA World Television Champion, and that title has a Lucky 7 rule, where if the defending champion has seven successful title defenses, he can relinquish the title in exchange for a shot at the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title. Tyrus is set to challenge world champion Trevor Murdoch at NWA 74. It’s likely that the same rule will apply for the women’s TV title, but that has not been confirmed.

