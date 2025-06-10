The National Wrestling Alliance is about to gain a good bit of additional exposure.

On Tuesday morning, Deadline reported that NWA programming will be coming soon to a new outlet, as their weekly programming will air every Tuesday at 8/7c on The Roku Channel.

“When I purchased the National Wrestling Alliance in 2017, it was understood we were inheriting the history and legacy of the most storied brand in all combat sports, so to announce today we have now partnered with the number one TV streaming platform in North America is indeed a moment to be proud of,” said NWA President Billy Corgan. “I look forward to sharing new episodes of ‘NWA Powerrr’ with the incredible audience that Roku brings.”

Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports for Roku Media, added, “We’re thrilled to call The Roku Channel the streaming home of the National Wrestling Alliance, and as Billy and his team continue to excite audiences, we look forward to tapping into the scale of our platform to bring this historic and storied promotion to millions of viewers,” added Joe Franzetta, Head of Sports, Roku Media.”