NWA has announced a new matchup for the 312 pay-per-view pre-show.

The Country Gentleman (AJ Cazana & Anthony Andrews) will be defending their NWA United States Tag Team Titles against SVGS (Jax Dane & Blake Troop) at the event, which takes place on April 7th from Chicago, Illinois.

The United States Tag Team Titles will be on the line in the free @YouTube pre-show for the sold out #NWA312! Can @AjCazana & @ThoroughbredAA hang on to the gold or is this the beginning of complete domination of the NWA from @TheChrisSilvio's SVGS: @TheJaxDane & @BigTroop22? pic.twitter.com/JvoUCyDy1f — NWA (@nwa) March 27, 2023

Below is the updated card:

NWA World’s Heavyweight Title Match

Chris Adonis vs. Tyrus (c)

NWA World Women’s Title Match

La Rosa Negra vs. Kamille (c)

NWA National Heavyweight Title Match

EC3 vs. Cyon (c)

Tournament Finals to Crown the Inaugural NWA Women’s Television Title Match

TBD vs. TBD

NWA United States Tag Team Championship Match

SVGS vs. Country Gentleman (c)

Hair vs. Mask Strap Match (Pre-Show)

Sal the Pal vs. Gaagz the Gymp