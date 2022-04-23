NWA USA Powerrr Surge Results 4/23/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Austin Idol)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

This episode of NWA USA Powerrr Surge was hosted by The Fixers.

First Match: VSK vs. Alex Taylor

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. VSK backs Taylor into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Taylor walks VSK into the ropes. Quick shoving contest. VSK drop steps into a side headlock. Taylor reverses the hold. VSK whips Taylor across the ring. Taylor drops VSK with a shoulder tackle. VSK pops back on his feet. Taylor pulls VSK down to the mat for a one count. VSK with a leg sweep for a one count. VSK pulls Taylor down to the mat for a one count. Misfired Clotheslines. Hair Pull Exchange. Taylor with forearm shivers. VSK with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. VSK nails Taylor with The Pump Kick. VSK with a Slingshot Senton. VSK flexes his muscles. VSK with a BackBreaker. VSK bodyslams Taylor. VSK with a quick splash for a two count. VSK uppercuts Taylor. Taylor reverses out of the irish whip from VSK. Taylor sweeps out the legs of VSK.

Taylor slams VSK’s head on the top rope. Taylor with a low soccer kick. Taylor with a running neck snap for a one count. VSK denies The O’Connor Roll. VSK drops Taylor with a Pump Knee Strike for a two count. VSK transitions into a ground and pound attack. VSK with a knee drop for a two count. Taylor with heavy bodyshots. VSK uppercuts Taylor. VSK with a Half Nelson BackBreaker for a two count. VSK applies a rear chin lock. Taylor sends VSK face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Taylor clotheslines VSK. Taylor scores the elbow knockdown. Taylor goes for a Bodyslam, but VSK lands back on his feet. VSK thrust kicks the midsection of Taylor. Taylor reverses out of the irish whip from VSK. Taylor dropkicks VSK. Taylor hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. VSK rakes the eyes of Taylor. VSK SuperKicks Taylor. VSK connects with The Hitodenashi Driver to pickup the victory.

Winner: VSK via Pinfall

Second Match: Angelina Love vs. Riley Rockett

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rockett backs Love into the turnbuckles. Rockett pats Love on the forehead. Love Spears Rockett. Love transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rockett regroups on the outside. Love with a forearm smash. Love slams Rockett’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Love rolls Rockett back into the ring. Love ducks a clothesline from Rockett. Love with a NeckBreaker. Love levels Rockett with a Body Avalanche. Rockett denies The Running Bulldog. Love sends Rockett into the ropes. Love connects with The Botox Injection to pickup the victory.

Winner: Angelina Love via Pinfall

Third Match: Rush Freeman vs. Garrison Creed

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Creed backs Freeman into the turnbuckles. Side Headlock Exchange. Freeman whips Creed across the ring. Creed drops Freeman with a shoulder tackle. Creed blows his nose at Freeman. Freeman drops down on the canvas. Freeman with a Hip Toss. Freeman with a deep arm-drag. Freeman applies an arm-bar. Creed stomps on the left foot of Freeman. Creed grabs a side headlock. Freeman sends Creed into the ropes. Creed kicks Freeman in the ribs. Creed with a knee lift. Creed uppercuts Freeman. Creed with a Running Uppercut. Creed with a Rising Knee Strike. Creed follows that with a flying sledge for a two count. Creed repeatedly drives his knee into Freeman’s back. Creed applies a rear chin lock. Freeman with elbows into the midsection of Creed. Creed answers with a knee lift. Creed uppercuts Freeman. Creed with a knife edge chop.

Creed whips Freeman across the ring. Freeman ducks a clothesline from Creed. Freeman with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Creed drops Freeman with a running haymaker. The referee takes a look at Creed’s gloves. Creed repeatedly stomps on Freeman’s chest. Creed is choking Freeman with his boot. Creed continues to kick Freeman in the ribs. Following a snap mare takeover, Creed kicks Freeman in the back. Creed goes back to the rear chin lock. Freeman gets back to a vertical base. Freeman ducks a clothesline from Creed. Freeman scores the elbow knockdown. Freeman with two clotheslines. Freeman is fired up. Freeman with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Freeman goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Creed lands back on his feet. Creed hits The Bridging German Suplex for a two count. Freeman blocks a punch from Creed. Freeman rolls Creed over for a two count. Creed rocks Freeman with a forearm smash. Creed continues to reposition his gloves. Freeman side steps Creed into the turnbuckles. Freeman connects with The Blue Thunder Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rush Freeman via Pinfall

