NWA USA Results 1/22/22

GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Austin Idol, and Velvet Sky)

Colby Corino Interview

May Valentine: Colby Corino, it’s never a pleasure to interview you, but I must do it, so welcome. I want to ask you, what are your feelings towards CW Anderson and George South?

Colby Corino: I don’t even think it matters how I feel about CW because I beat him in the ring. I think everyone knows how I feel about CW. That man couldn’t cut it when he was in his prime. So why did he think that he could step in the ring with someone like me? And, George South, I don’t care how much you’ve taught me. I don’t need you anymore. I got a lot of muscle, right here.

May Valentine: Okay, can you clarify what your relationship with The Fixers is?

Colby Corino: We got an understanding.

Jay Bradley: And understand this, we’re playing by the rules.

Kamille Backstage Interview

May Valentine: Joining me at this time is the NWA Worlds Women Champion, The Brickhouse herself, Kamille.

Kamille: Hello, May.

May Valentine: Kamille, welcome to NWA USA. I’m so happy you’re here and I’d love to know if we can expect to see you in action?

Kamille: In action, I’m just kind of monitoring for now, but if the moment presents itself, hey, why not? I am a defending champion.

May Valentine: Okay. Kamille, since you’re here, there’s something personal that I have to ask you, if that’s okay? Look, girl, I need your help. I really need your help. There’s a new girl in the NWA by the name of Natalia Markova, who’s disrespecting me, the NWA and our staff. Can you please do something about it, Kamille?

Kamille: Look, May, even though we are just the best of friends, okay, I can’t get involved in every little thing.

May Valentine: Please, just consider it, Kamille. Just consider it.

First Match: Natalia Markova vs. Kenzie Paige

Markova slides under a clothesline from Paige. Markova poses for the crowd. Paige applies a standing arm-bar. Markova transitions into a wrist lock. Markova grabs Paige’s hair. Paige reverses out of the irish whip from Markova. Markova ducks a clothesline from Paige. Markova kicks the left hamstring of Paige. Markova drives her knee into the midsection of Paige. Markova sends Paige to the corner. Paige side steps Markova into the turnbuckles. Markova kicks Paige in the face. Markova drops Paige with The Roll Through Cutter for a two count.

Markova toys around with Paige. Paige with a toe stomp/chop combination. Paige rocks Markova with a forearm smash. Paige with combination palm strikes. Paige ducks a clothesline from Markova. Paige with a back elbow smash. Markova reverses out of the irish whip from Paige. Markova delivers The Beautiful Destruction. Paige sweeps out the legs of Markova. Paige transitions into a ground and pound attack. All hell starts breaking loose in the ring which forces the referee to call off the match. After the match, Tim Storm tried to separate both women.

Match Result: No-Contest

Second Match: Jamie Stanley vs. Kerry Morton w/Ricky Morton. The Winner Will Qualify For The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament

Stanley is playing mind games with Morton. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Stanley applies a side headlock. Morton whips Stanley across the ring. Stanley drops Morton with a shoulder tackle. Stanley talks smack to Morton. Morton pops back on his feet. Morton mocks Stanley. Stanley pulls Morton down to the mat. Morton drops down on the canvas. Stanley walks over Morton’s back. Stanley toy around with Morton. Morton leapfrogs over Stanley. Morton dropkicks Stanley. Stanley regroups in the corner. Morton ducks a clothesline from Stanley. Morton with The Atomic Drop. Morton with a Hip Toss. Morton follows that with a deep arm-drag. Morton applies an arm-bar. Stanley sends Morton to the corner. Morton buries his shoulder into the midsection of Stanley.

Stanley reverses out of the irish whip from Morton. Morton decks Stanley with a back elbow smash. Morton with another deep arm-drag. Morton applies an arm-bar. Stanley drives his knee into the midsection of Morton. Stanley whips Morton across the ring. Stanley scores the elbow knockdown. Stanley clotheslines Morton for a two count. Stanley bodyslams Morton. Stanley with a cocky cover for a one count. Stanley with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Morton denies Deal With It. Morton with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Morton with the backslide cover for a two count. Stanley rakes the eyes of Morton. Stanley hits The Samoan Drop for a two count.

Stanley with combination palm strikes. Stanley dumps Morton out of the ring. Morton rocks Stanley with a forearm smash. Morton with a shoulder block. Morton with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Morton ducks a clothesline from Stanley. Morton with a back elbow smash. Morton thrust kicks the midsection of Stanley. Morton drops Stanley with The Swinging NeckBreaker. Morton kicks Stanley in the face. Morton with The Flying Crossbody Block. Stanley avoids The Polish Hammer. Stanley with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker for a two count. Stanley goes for The Deal With It, but Morton counters with The DDT. Morton connects with The Frog Splash to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kerry Morton via Pinfall

Nick Aldis & Anthony Mayweather Segment

Kyle Davis: Ladies and gentlemen, joining me at this time, The National Treasure himself, Nick Aldis. Now, Nick, you’ve been in this business all over the world, you’ve made friends all over the place and one of those friends was Anthony Mayweather formerly known as Crimson. And he’s not exactly been on the most winningest of streaks as of late and what are your thoughts on that?

Nick Aldis: Well, my thoughts, despite pulling you on the word winningest, look, you may notice that I’m decked out in my old school British Invasion attire and that’s because despite the fact that I thought my business with Tom Latimer was done and dusted after I got the big W on him, I guess he still wants to keep pressing the issue. So, I guess me and Doug Williams are going to have to spank him and Chris Adonis in a tag match. But as you pointed out, Kyle, there’s something else I want to address at this point in time and that is in fact Anthony Mayweather, but I don’t want to do it down the lens, I want to do it face to face, so, Anthony, I know you can hear me back there, please come out here because this needs to be said and it needs to be said face to face. You and I have been friends for over a decade, okay. Our kids are friends with one another. Our families eat together. We’ve been in the trenches, figuratively, in this business together.

You are one of the toughest son of a bitches I’ve ever known in this business. And let me apologize for using the phrase, in the trenches, because it’s a little bit disrespectful to someone who has legitimately served in the trenches for the United States. But you need to hear this from me. Get your head in the game. You just took Jax Dane to the limit. You just asked over and over again to be given an opportunity here in the NWA to prove yourself and you’ve been doing it. And then I’m sitting there and I’m watching the monitor and I’m watching you lose to a ham sandwich like that? Falling to 101 stuff like that? It’s time to get your head in the game. It’s time to get serious about this. Because friends or no friends, there is no place in the NWA for people who cannot close. So, from here on out, I don’t ever want to see what I saw from you ever again. ABC, always be closing, because this is the NWA, and you have to win to survive.

Third Match: Wrecking Ball Legursky w/Jay Bradley vs. George South w/CW Anderson In An Empty Arena Match

South with rapid fire bodyshots. South with two running shoulder blocks. Bradley stops South in his tracks. Legursky drives his knee into the midsection of South. Legursky with Two HeadButts. Legursky with a back fist. South stomps on Legursky’s back. South with a straight right hand. South uppercuts Legursky. South starts choking Legursky with the bandana. Legursky with two more headbutts. The action spills to the outside. South slams Legursky’s head on the time keepers table. South attacks Legursky with the bell hammer. Legursky rakes the eyes of South. Legursky sends South crashing into the bleachers. Legursky with clubbing blows to South’s back. Legursky sends South face first into the steel ring post.

South kicks Legursky in the gut. South attacks Legursky with a plastic water bottle. Legursky wraps a cable cord around South’s neck. Legursky with clubbing palm thrusts. Legursky hammers down on the back of South’s neck. South with a gut punch. South drives the chair into the midsection of Legursky. South punches Legursky in the jaw. South delivers multiple chair shots. Legursky pulls South out of the ring. Legursky sends South chest first into the chairs. Legursky starts choking South. Legursky slams South’s head on the podium. South side steps Legursky into the ring post. South with two uppercuts. South with clubbing lows to Legursky’s back. Bradley trips South from the outside. CW Anderson punches Bradley. South and Anderson gangs up on Legursky. Bradley pulls Anderson out of the ring. Legursky connects with The Black Hole Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Wrecking Ball Legursky via Pinfall

