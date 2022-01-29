NWA USA Results 1/29/22

GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Austin Idol, and Velvet Sky)

Strictly Business Interview

May Valentine: Please welcome, Strictly Business, which only consists of three members now. Guys, how do you feel about not having Nick by your side anymore?

Chris Adonis & Thom Latimer: Freedom !!

Kamille: You see, May, isn’t it nice that you can finally get my thoughts, the boys’ thoughts because Nick isn’t here to talk, talk, talk and steamroll the conversation like always.

Chris Adonis: Yeah, you know, the fact of the matter is, May, we were Strictly Business, we were carrying his dead ass around and we are gonna prove it tonight.

Thom Latimer: Exactly! If you think about it, that’s why he’s gone out and found his old pal Doug because he can’t hang by himself, you know what I mean. He needs some other bottom dwellers to hang onto. Typical, right? British Invasion, you’re a British myth, that’s all you were, that’s all you ever will be.

May Valentine: Some harsh words for Nick Aldis. Thank you for your time today, guys.

Raven & Natalia Markova Segment

Kyle Davis: That’s right, Joe, I do have breaking news. We just found out that Tim Storm has decided, after the events that took place, to suspend Kenzie Paige. And fittingly enough, joining me at this time, it’s Raven and Natalia Markova, who was involved in that situation that caused that suspension.

Natalia Markova: Yes, and I think that was a smart decision. As for Kenzie, honestly, I don’t think she even belongs in the ring with me. Come on, look at me, I have this look, I’m a model, this girl is just jealous. She’s not on my level. Don’t interrupt me, I didn’t say everything. Kenzie is just whatever garbage. Honestly, I feel bad for her. I feel bad for this girl, she needs some work. But whatever, that was a good decision, I agree.

Kyle Davis: Speaking of decisions that are agreed upon, Raven, as of late you haven’t exactly agreed with the decisions Tim Storm is making, so let’s just ask the question. If you were in his position, what would you have done?

Raven: It doesn’t matter because I wasn’t in his position. I would never be in his position because I would make the right decision. Shut up, Tim Storm is a renegade, he’s an ignoramus, he’s a buffoon, he makes all bad decisions. Tim Storm obviously paid these people to be here. Look, Tim Storm has no business being here, he should be in a jail or a halfway house as far as I’m concerned.

Kyle Davis: I’m glad you had that opinion, other people have had opinions. I’m seeing the two of you together, and I have to ask, is there something we don’t know about going on between the two of you?

Natalia Markova: Listen, is my new friend. But, of course, when you see somebody like me, you have those questions. So I need to answer it right away, for you and for anybody else who’s wondering, I have a daddy at home who takes care of everything I need. My money, my vacations, my diamonds, jewelry, cars, whatever I want. So that’s the answer. And, guys, don’t even try.

First Match: Darius Lockhart vs. Sal Rinauro w/Danny Deals. The Winner Will Qualify For The Upcoming NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Lockhart applies a wrist lock. Lockhart with a fireman’s carry takeover. Lockhart applies an arm-bar. Wrist Lock Exchange. Lockhart brings Rinauro down to the mat. Lockhart applies another arm-bar. Lockhart with two leg sweeps for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Lockhart ducks a clothesline from Rinauro. Lockhart unloads three knife edge chops. Rinauro drives Lockhart face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Rinauro with rapid fire haymakers. Lockhart with a blistering chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Rinauro stomps on Lockhart’s face. Rinauro transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rinauro starts biting Lockhart’s fingers. The referee admonishes Rinauro.

Rinauro stomps on the left hand of Lockhart. Rinauro applies a hammerlock on the top rope. Lockhart slaps Rinauro in the chest. Rinauro with a forearm smash. Rinauro works on his joint manipulation game. Lockhart with two chops. Lockhart with a drop toe hold. Lockhart with three clotheslines. Rinauro goes for a Bodyslam, but Lockhart counters with a Crossbody Block for a two count. Rinauro launches Lockhart over the top rope. Rinauro ducks a clothesline from Lockhart. Lockhart with a clubbing blow to the back of Rinauro’s head. The referee gets distracted by Deals. Rinauro yanks Lockhart off the top turnbuckle. Lockhart ducks under two clotheslines from Rinauro. Lockhart rolls under Rinauro. Rinauro goes for The Running Crossbody Block, but Lockhart rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Darius Lockhart via Pinfall

– Ricky Morton got into a backstage confrontation with The Fixers.

– George South attacks Colby Corino with a steel chair.

Austin Aries Backstage Interview

May Valentine: Joining me at this time is a very special guest, Mr. Austin Aries. Welcome to the NWA. I’d love to know what your expectations are for your upcoming semi-finals match against Luke Hawx?

Austin Aries: Do you want the long answer, or you want the short answer? The short answer is victory, very simple. One objective when you’re in a tournament, to win your match. Now, I know Luke Hawx, he’s rough, he’s tough, he’s strong, but what he’s not Austin Aries. I’ve been a World Champion all over this industry and now the championship that I have my sights on is the NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship. I know a lot of people think at this stage of my career, that I’m here to pass the torch to the next generation, but you got it all wrong. I’m not passing any torch to anybody. I’m gonna see who’s man enough to take the torch from my hand. And, Luke Hawx, I don’t think it’s you.

Second Match: The British Invasion vs. Strictly Business

Nick Aldis and Thomas Latimer will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Aldis applies a side headlock. Latimer sends Aldis to the corner. Aldis drops Latimer with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Aldis with a side headlock takeover. Latimer answers the headscissors escape. Following a snap mare takeover, Latimer applies a rear chin lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Standing Switch Exchange. Aldis goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Latimer holds onto the ropes. Aldis ducks a clubbing blow from Latimer. Quick shoving contest. Adonis and Williams are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams applies a wrist lock. Second Hammerlock Exchange. Williams with a side headlock takeover. Adonis applies the headscissors neck lock. Williams gets back to a vertical base. Williams applies the toe and ankle hold. Williams with two elbow drops on the left knee of Adonis. Williams drops his weight on the left leg of Adonis. Williams applies The Figure Four Leg Lock. Adonis grabs the bottom rope which forces the break.

Williams applies a hammerlock. Williams drives his knee into Adonis back. Williams ties Adonis up in a knot. Williams rolls Adonis over for a one count. Williams with a drop toe hold. Williams tags in Aldis. Aldis with a flying axe handle strike. Aldis works on the left wrist of Adonis. Aldis tags in Williams. Williams kicks the left wrist of Adonis. Williams with a wrist lock takedown. Williams keeps Adonis grounded. Williams applies a hammerlock. Williams uppercuts Adonis. Adonis reverses out of the irish whip from Williams. Latimer kicks Williams in the back. Williams punches Latimer. Williams decks Adonis with a back elbow smash. Latimer clotheslines Williams. Latimer with clubbing blows to Williams back. Latimer drives Williams face first into the steel ring post. The referee is trying to calm down Aldis. Adonis hooks the outside leg for a two count. Adonis brings Williams to the corner. Adonis tags in Latimer. Adonis with clubbing shoulder blocks. Latimer with shoulder blocks of his own. Latimer follows that with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count.

Latimer applies a rear chin lock. Latimer drives his knee into Williams back. Latimer with clubbing crossfaces for a two count. Latimer goes back to the rear chin lock. Williams with heavy bodyshots. Williams decks Latimer with a JawBreaker. Latimer with a Spinning Heel Kick. Latimer tags in Adonis. Adonis stomps on the midsection of Williams for a two count. Adonis applies a rear chin lock. Williams with heavy bodyshots. Adonis rakes the eyes of Williams. Adonis tags in Latimer. Latimer punches Williams in the back. Latimer with a straight right hand. Latimer tags in Adonis. Adonis stomps on the left hamstring of Williams. Adonis with a knife edge chop. Adonis sends Williams to the corner. Williams kicks Adonis in the face. Williams with a Flying Uppercut. Adonis tags in Latimer. Williams side steps Latimer into the turnbuckles. Williams creates distance with The Exploder Suplex.

Williams tags in Aldis. Aldis clotheslines Adonis. Aldis whips Adonis across the ring. Adonis ducks under two clotheslines from Aldis. Aldis with The Lou Thez Press. Aldis transitions into a ground and pound attack. Latimer side steps Aldis into the turnbuckles. Aldis with a running clothesline. Aldis hits The Michinoku Driver for a two count. Double Irish Whip. British Invasion gangs up on Latimer. Assisted PowerBomb. Aldis applies The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf. Adonis breaks up the submission hold. Adonis dumps Williams out of the ring. Latimer with a thumb to the eye. Strictly Business connects with their Belly to Back Suplex/NeckBreaker Combination for a two count. Williams tees off on Adonis. Latimer puts Aldis on the top turnbuckle. Williams sends Adonis face first into the steel ring steps. Aldis denies The SuperPlex. Williams delivers The Chaos Theory. Aldis plants Latimer with The Flying Elbow Drop to pickup the victory.

Winner: The British Invasion via Pinfall

