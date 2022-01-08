NWA USA Results 1/8/22

GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Austin Idol, and Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Hawx Aerie Backstage Interview

May Valentine: Good evening, ladies and gentlemen, it’s me, May Valentine. And it’s my pleasure to welcome you to our new show, NWA USA. Joining me at this time is the team of father and son, Hawx Aerie. Luke, you must be so proud of your son, PJ, I mean, you’ve trained him really, really well. But you’ve now been forced into a really awkward situation. You’re going to be facing your son.

Luke Hawx: You’re damn right I trained him well, May. And here’s the thing, awkward is the correct word, because although we train together, we never compete against each other. And tonight’s a challenge. It’s not only a challenge for you, PJ, but it’s a challenge for me. I love you, I love you more than anything in this world and I want you to know that I want you to go out there tonight, and while it may be awkward, just do the best goddamn job you can. We put our family aside tonight and we just go out there and we do what we were trained to do and that’s wrestle.

May Valentine: Well, I’m really excited to see how that’s going to unfold and may the best Hawk’s win.

Tim Storm, George South & The Fixers Segment

Kyle Davis: Thank you, Joe. Joining me at this time is Mr. Number One himself, George South. George, welcome to NWA USA.

George South: Thank you. You know something, Mr. Number One George South should be in the NWA. You know some things just go together, but you know I’m here for one thing. I stood out here beside and behind this sacred desk two years ago. The likes of Bob Cottle, Lance Russell, and Gordon Solie, so I know what the NWA means. But I’m here for a very personal reason. Colby Corino, my son, who I held the day you were born. You’re going to be in the tournament for the NWA Jr. Heavyweight Title. And what a special moment that would be in history, if I could be in his corner. So I tried. I called him. I reached out to him. I went to his house and knocked on his door, but he would not answer. So Colby, listen, you had your chance, so I’ve got CW Anderson.

Jay Bradley: Hey, George. How are you? Relax, relax. Look, Mr. Corino, Colby as you call him, he prefers someone like you calling him Mr. Corino though. We’re just here to deliver a message. He’s looking forward to the match. He’s in the back getting ready. Hey, you can watch that fist. He just wanted to wish you and CW, the best of luck.

Wrecking Ball Legursky delivers a cheap shot to South. Tim Storm comes to the aid of South.

Kyle Davis: Tim, obviously we saw you come out here and I was expecting to see you later on in the program as we were going to discuss your new role as NWA USA Managing Director, but since you’re here now, I guess now’s the time to make the announcement.

Tim Storm: First off, Kyle, we can talk about those responsibilities later. Let’s get to what’s important. As of right now, The Fixers, suspended. I will not put up with that kind of behavior on this new show, not going to do it. Not going to do it. But on a more positive note, I’m extremely excited about that tournament. Junior Heavyweight Champion, the history there is unbelievable. This is going to be special.

First Match: Colby Corino vs. CW Anderson w/George South. The Winner Will Qualify For The NWA Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Anderson backs Corino into the ropes. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Anderson applies a side headlock. Corino whips Anderson across the ring. Anderson drops Corino with a shoulder tackle. Corino drops down on the canvas. Corino leapfrogs over Anderson. Anderson sends Corino into the ropes. Corino slips over Anderson’s back. Anderson blocks a boot from Corino. Anderson with a single leg takedown. Corino with a Headscissors Takeover. Anderson SuperKicks Corino to the floor. Anderson with a knife edge chop. Anderson slams Corino’s head on the ring apron. Corino with the greco roman eye poke. Corino inadvertently chops the steel ring post. Corino applies a wrist lock.

Corino with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Corino with a forearm smash. Corino stomps on Anderson’s back. Corino with a Senton Splash. Corino punches Anderson in the back. Corino kicks Anderson in the face. Corino with a forearm smash. Corino talks smack to Anderson. Corino slaps Anderson in the face. Anderson returns the favor. Forearm Exchange. Anderson uppercuts Corino. Anderson with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Corino dumps Anderson face first into the top rope. Corino with a Running Splash. Corino hits The Colby Crush for a two count. Corino with the elbow drop. Anderson catches Corino in mid-air. Anderson goes for The Northern Lights Suplex, but Corino counters with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Anderson rocks Corino with a forearm smash. Corino blocks The SuperKick. Corino uses the middle rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Colby Corino via Pinfall

– Natalia Markova Vignette.

– You can get replica Ten Pounds Of Gold Belts at Fandubelts.com/NWA

– Next week on NWA USA, Ariya Daivari will battle Jade Spade in a Jr. Heavyweight Title Tournament Qualifying Match. Plus, Anthony Mayweather will collide with Marshe Rockett.

Nick Aldis Interview

Kyle Davis: Joining me at this time, The National Treasure, Nick Aldis. Nick, welcome to NWA USA.

Nick Aldis: Kyle, two years ago, the world of professional wrestling plugged into an energy source known as NWA Powerrr. And now we bring you NWA USA. And it’s so fitting that it’s named after the USA, the land opportunity, because this show is an opportunity for the hungry men and women back there who want to step up and show out. And as the ambassador for this show, I just have a couple of questions for those people. Who’s going to make a big splash? Who’s going to make a name for themselves in the NWA?

Who’s going to be louder than one of Austin Idol’s outfits? That’s the question I have on my mind. It’s the question that you want to know. These people want to know. So without taking up any more of your time, I’m going to go back there, get a pen and paper and take some notes on who’s going to make a name for himself. And I know you’ve got the National Champion coming out. And I know there’s a little bit of history there and I would hate to take up any more of the schedule by stretching him in front of everybody. For now, I will bid you and the great people of Atlanta, GA, ado.

Chris Adonis Interview

Kyle Davis: Thank you, Nick. And he’s absolutely right, because joining me at the podium at this time is the National Champion himself, Chris Adonis. Now, Chris, I’m to understand that part of the NWA USA appeal will be that this championship will be one of the main factors in this program

Chris Adonis: You know, it’s about time, Kyle, that NWA finally realized that Chris Adonis needs his own show. Because, quite frankly, I don’t even think it’s debatable anymore. I am the greatest NWA National Champion of all-time. That’s right, Austin Idol. And it’s only fitting that Chris Adonis has his own show to spotlight his unique ability and talent. Talent like this only comes along, once in a lifetime, Kyle and here it is.

Kyle Davis: I’m not quite sure it’s your own show, there will be other athletes on it.

Chris Adonis: Yeah, but the star is me.

Kyle Davis: My apologies.

Chris Adonis: With that being said, carry on, enjoy the show.

Second Match: Luke Hawx vs. PJ Hawx In A NWA Junior Heavyweight Title Tournament Qualifying Match

Nice father and son embrace before the bell rings. PJ with a double leg takedown for a two count. PJ grapples around Luke. PJ applies a front face lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Following a snap mare takeover, Luke applies a rear chin lock. Luke transitions into the cravate. PJ rolls Luke over for a one count. PJ applies a side headlock. Luke reverses the hold. PJ whips Luke across the ring. Luke drops PJ with a shoulder tackle. PJ drops down on the canvas. PJ leapfrogs over Luke. Luke denies The Hip Toss. PJ scores a quick bodyshot. PJ with two deep arm-drags. PJ dropkicks Luke. Luke regroups on the outside. Luke applies a waist lock. Luke goes for The O’Connor Roll, but PJ holds onto the ropes. Luke ducks a clothesline from PJ.

Luke Powerslams PJ for a two count. Luke backs PJ into the turnbuckles. Luke applies a wrist lock. PJ reverses out of the irish whip from Luke. Luke side steps PJ into the turnbuckles. Luke rolls PJ over for a two count. PJ with a fireman’s carry takeover. PJ ducks a clothesline from Luke. PJ with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. PJ applies a front face lock. PJ backs Luke into the turnbuckles. PJ levels Luke with The Body Avalanche. PJ with The Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. PJ goes back to the front face lock. Luke hits The Shoulder Breaker. Luke goes for a bodyslam, but PJ lands back on his feet. PJ sends Luke into the ropes. PJ with a double leg takedown. PJ applies The Boston Crab. Luke connects with The Double Leg Nelson to pickup the victory.

Winner: Luke Hawx via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 291 Of The Hoots Podcast