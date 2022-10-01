NWA USA Results 10/1/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Ricky Morton vs. Jax Dane w/Chris Silvio vs. Anthony Mayweather vs. Marshe Rockett vs. AJ Cazana In A NWA Worlds Television Championship Qualifying Match

Dane grabs Morton from behind. Mayweather with a straight right hand. Dane with clubbing blows to Mayweather’s back. Dane punches Cazana. Forearm Exchange. Dane kicks Mayweather in the gut. Double Haymaker. Rockett rolls Mayweather over to score the first pinfall of the match. Anthony Mayweather has been eliminated. Morton ducks a clothesline from Dane. Morton puts Dane away with The Schoolboy Rollup. Jax Dane has been eliminated. Dane is livid. Mayweather Spears Dane. Morton ducks a clothesline from Rockett. Rockett denies The Schoolboy Rollup. Cazana is throwing haymakers at Morton. Morton answers with three eye pokes. Cazana reverses out of the irish whip from Morton. Cazana Powerslams Morton. Ricky Morton has been eliminated. Rockett dropkicks Cazana. Rockett kicks Cazana in the back. Rockett with a straight right hand.

Rockett whips Cazana across the ring. Rockett applies a rear chin lock. Cazana gets back to a vertical base. Cazana with elbows into the midsection of Rockett. Rockett answers with a knee lift. Rockett pulls Cazana down to the mat. Rockett punches Cazana in the back. Rockett bodyslams Cazana. Rockett with a Running Knee Drop for a one count. Cazana with heavy bodyshots. Rockett reverses out of the irish whip from Cazana. Both men are knocked down after a double shoulder tackle. Rockett unloads two knife edge chops. Rockett kicks Cazana in the gut. Rockett sends Cazana to the corner. Cazana side steps Rockett into the turnbuckles. Cazana with a short-arm clothesline. Cazana with an elbow drop for a two count. Rockett SuperKicks Cazana. Rockett Powerslams Cazana for a two count. Rockett goes for The Swanton Bomb, but Cazana ducks out of the way. Cazana makes Rockett tap out to The Kimura Lock.

Winner: AJ Cazana via Submission

– The Fixers and Matt Vine confronts Magic Jake Dumas and Mercurio at the podium.

– Austin Idol Vignette.

– Odinson tells May Valentine that he has unfinished business with Flip Gordon.

– Rolando Freeman still wants to fight Trevor Murdoch.

– LA Rebellion proclaim to be the most dominant tag team in the NWA and there’s nobody that could take the titles off of them.

Second Match: Bully Ray vs. Jamie Stanley

Stanley attacks Bully before the bell rings. Stanley repeatedly stomps on Bully’s chest. Stanley is choking Bully with his boot. Stanley kicks Bully in the gut. Stanley with a straight right hand. Stanley with clubbing shoulder blocks. Stanley follows that with a forearm smash. Stanley dropkicks Bully. Bully with an Inside Out Lariat. Bully applies a wrist lock. Bully transitions into an arm-bar. Bully slams Stanley’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Bully slaps Stanley in the chest. Bully with clubbing shoulder blocks. Bully is lighting up Stanley’s chest.

Stanley regroups on the outside. Bully slams Stanley’s head on the announce table. Bully rolls Stanley back into the ring. Stanley with a falling sledge. Stanley punches Bully. Stanley is choking Bully with his knee. Stanley applies a rear chin lock. Bully goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Stanley lands back on his feet. Stanley with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a one count. Stanley goes for a leaping elbow drop, but Bully ducks out of the way. Bully is throwing haymakers at Stanley. Bully scores the elbow knockdown. Bully clotheslines Stanley. Bully whips Stanley across the ring. Bully with a Back Body Drop. Bully connects with The Bully Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Bully Ray via Pinfall

Third Match: The Pope vs. Caprice Coleman vs. Max The Impaler w/Father James Mitchell vs. Jordan Clearwater vs. Rush Freeman In A NWA Worlds Television Championship Qualifying Match

Impaler starts things off with two clotheslines. Coleman ducks a clothesline from Impaler. Impaler with a Leaping Body Block. Pope is shocked. Impaler levels Pope with The Body Avalanche. Clearwater delivers a chop block. Freeman with a running clothesline. Coleman SuperKicks Impaler. Impaler rocks Pope with a forearm smash. Clearwater delivers The Midas Touch. Max The Impaler has been eliminated. Clearwater yells at Freeman for stealing his pinfall. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Freeman ducks a clothesline from Clearwater. Freeman is throwing haymakers at Clearwater. Clearwater reverses out of the irish whip from Freeman. Freeman blocks a boot from Clearwater. Freeman with a Belly to Back Suplex. Freeman clotheslines Clearwater over the top rope. Freeman blocks a boot from Pope. Pope kicks Freeman in the gut. Pope drills Freeman with The BrainBuster.

Rush Freeman has been eliminated. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Side Headlock Takeover/Headscissors Escape Exchange. Coleman whips Pope across the ring. Pope drops Coleman with a shoulder tackle. Coleman drops down on the canvas. Coleman leapfrogs over Pope. Coleman whips Pope across the ring. Coleman with a shoulder tackle. Pope drops down on the canvas. Pope leapfrogs over Coleman. Arm-Drag Exchange. Double Dropkick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Pope hugs Colema. Double Hip Toss to Clearwater. Double Elbow Knockdown. Pope and Coleman gangs up on Clearwater.

Coleman with The Bell Clap. Pope with a back fist. Coleman rolls Pope over which scores the next elimination. Coleman drops down on the canvas. Coleman leapfrogs over Clearwater. Coleman with a deep arm-drag. Coleman with a Hip Toss. Coleman dropkicks Clearwater. Coleman bodyslams Clearwater. Coleman with a Leg Drop for a two count. Coleman punches Clearwater in the back. Coleman unloads two knife edge chops. Clearwater reverses out of the irish whip from Coleman. Coleman avoids The Midas Touch. Coleman with a SpringBoard Heel Kick. Coleman with a Spinning Back Kick. Coleman follows that with a Spinning Wheel Kick for a two count. Coleman slams Clearwater’s head on all four corner pads. Clearwater clings onto the top rope. Clearwater with a straight right hand. Clearwater with The Exploder Suplex. Clearwater connects with The Midas Touch to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jordan Clearwater via Pinfall

