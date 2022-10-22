NWA USA Results 10/22/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

First Match: La Rebellion w/Damian 666 vs. The Dirty Sexy Boys

Mecha Wolf and Dirty Dango will start things off. Wolf howls for the crowd. Dango starts shaking his hips. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dango backs Wolf into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Strong lockup. Dango applies a side headlock. Wolf whips Dango across the ring. Dango with a Cazadora Arm-Drag. Dango with a Hip Toss. Wolf push kicks Dango. Dango with a deep arm-drag. Dango applies an arm-bar. Dango grabs a side wrist lock. Wolf shoves Dango. Wolf tags in Bestia. Dango with another Hip Toss. Dango tags in JTG. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Foot Stomps for a one count. JTG applies a wrist lock. JTG with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. JTG applies a hammerlock. JTG whips Bestia into the turnbuckles. JTG tags in Dango. Dango dropkicks Bestia for a two count.

Dango with a Half Hatch Suplex. Dango tags in JTG. JTG drops his knee on the left shoulder of Bestia. JTG applies a hammerlock. Bestia decks JTG with a back elbow smash. Bestia with two chops. Bestia applies a side headlock. JTG whips Bestia across the ring. JTG drops Bestia with a shoulder tackle. Bestia trips JTG. Besta mocks Dango. JTG drops down on the canvas. JTG ducks a clothesline from Bestia. JTG blocks a boot from Bestia. JTG with a knee lift. JTG with a Modified NeckBreaker for a two count. JTG with a forearm smash. JTG bodyslams Bestia. Damian runs interference. Bestia dropkicks JTG off the top turnbuckle. La Rebellion gangs up on JTG behind the referee’s back.

Bestia stomps on JTG’s back. Bestia punches JTG in the back for a two count. Bestia with forearm shivers across the back of JTG. Bestia tags in Wolf. Double Irish Whip. Double Side Thrust Kick. Stereo Chops. Double Vertical Suplex for a one count. Wolf kicks JTG in the face. Wolf applies a rear chin lock. JTG with heavy bodyshots. Wolf answers with a forearm smash. Wolf taunts Dango. JTG kicks Wolf in the face. JTG punches Bestia. JTG drops Wolf with The Reverse SlingBlade. Dango and Bestia are tagged in. Dango ducks a clothesline from Bestia. Dango knocks Wolf off the ring apron. Dango scores two forearm knockdowns. Dango sends Bestia to the corner. Dango with Two Running Uppercuts. Dango with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Dango dumps Wolf out of the ring. Dango blocks the backslide cover. Dango hits The Falcon Arrow. Damian blinds The Dirty Sexy Boys with red most. Wolf lands The Suicide Dive. Bestia connects with The Muscle Buster to pickup the victory.

Winner: La Rebellion via Pinfall

– Joe Galli had a sit-down interview with Tyrus. The NWA World TV Title has meant a lot to Tyrus and he’s looking forward to handing the title to Jordan Clearwater. Tyrus mentioned an important life lesson he learned from a close family member and that’s sometimes you have to remember where you came from. He knows that he can beat Trevor Murdoch.

– Marshe Rockett tells May Valentine is looking forward to his brother Jordan Clearwater becoming a champion. BLK Jeez says that Tyrus is going to walk out of Hard Times as the brand-new NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion.

– Trevor Murdoch says that you can throw an entire army at him, he’s still going to get back up at the end of the day. Matt Cardona and Tyrus brings different things to the table, but Murdoch will be ready and prepared for war.

– Billy Corgan talks about the main event of Hard Times III and even though he’s tired of the politicking from Tyrus and Matt Cardona, it will be a historic night.

Second Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Ella Envy vs. Roxy In A Triple Threat Match. The Winner Will Become The Leader Of Pretty Empowered

Pretty Empowered is trying to make a fool out of Roxy after the bell rings, but the referee is not having it. Paige clocks Envy with a backhand. Envy is pissed. Roxy tries to peacemaker. Envy and Paige are knocked down after a double slap. Envy continues to yell at Roxy. Envy dumps Paige out of the ring. Envy goes for a standing cover for a two count. Paige attacks Envy from behind. Forearm Exchange. Envy is hell bent on doing the finger poke of doom trick with Roxy. Paige SuperKicks Envy. Paige tells Roxy to lay down and secures the victory.

Winner: Kenzie Paige via Pinfall

Third Match: Caprice Coleman vs. Gaagz The Gimp w/Father James Mitchell

Coleman with a waist lock takedown for a one count. Coleman grapples around Gimp. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Gimp tells Coleman to bring it. Gimp kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Gimp is playing mind games with Coleman. Coleman whips Gimp across the ring. Coleman drops down on the canvas. Coleman leapfrogs over Gimp. Coleman trips Gimp. Coleman with a Hip Toss. Coleman dropkicks Gimp for a two count. Coleman plays around with Gimp’s horns. Coleman bodyslams Gimp. Mitchell trips Coleman from the outside. Gimp with a Running HeadButt for a one count. Gimp fish hooks Coleman. Gimp stomps on Coleman’s back. Gimp applies an arm-bar. Gimp continues to fish hook Coleman. The referee admonishes Gimp. Gimp backs Coleman into the turnbuckles. Gimp with clubbing shoulder blocks.

Following a snap mare takeover, Gimp dishes out his third fish hook of this match. Gimp uses the middle rope to choke Coleman. Mitchell rakes the eyes of Coleman. Gimp goes into the lateral press for a two count. Coleman clings onto the top rope. Coleman unloads three knife edge chops. Coleman bodyslams Gimp. Gimp avoids The Leg Drop. Coleman dodges The Falling Sledge. Gimp goes for a Leg Drop, but Coleman ducks out of the way. Coleman avoids The Falling HeadButt. Coleman is throwing haymakers at Gimp. Coleman drops Gimp with The Big Boot for a two count. Coleman whips Gimp into the turnbuckles. Gimp stops Coleman in his tracks. Gimp kicks the left knee of Coleman. Coleman denies The Tornado DDT. Coleman with Two Northern Lights Suplex’s. Gimp rakes the back of Coleman. Coleman backs Gimp into the turnbuckles. Coleman kicks Gimp in the gut. Coleman with a hammer throw. Gimp HeadButts Coleman. Gimp connects with The Finish to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gaagz The Gimp via Pinfall

Fourth Match: AJ Cazana w/Anthony Andrews vs. Jordan Clearwater w/BLK Jeez For The Vacated NWA Worlds Television Championship

Clearwater talks smack about Cazana’s father before the bell rings. Cazana floors Clearwater with a big haymaker. BLK Jeez checks on Clearwater. The referee tells Jeez to get out of the ring. Anthony Andrews runs off Jeez. This match was heading towards becoming a no-contest, but the referee decided to restart the match instead. Cazana levels Clearwater with The Body Avalanche. Cazana repeatedly stomps on Clearwater’s chest. Cazana with a knife edge chop. Cazana slams Clearwater’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Cazana with a blistering chop. Clearwater fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Clearwater drives Cazana shoulder first into the top turnbuckle pad. Clearwater sends Cazana shoulder first into the steel ring post.

Cazana regroups on the outside. Clearwater is putting the boots to Cazana. Clearwater with The Swinging Arm-Ringer. Cazana kicks Clearwater in the gut. Cazana punches Clearwater in the back. Clearwater kicks Cazana in the gut. Clearwater slams Cazana’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Clearwater starts choking Cazana in the corner. Clearwater with a knife edge chop. Following a snap mare takeover, Clearwater goes into the lateral press for a one count. Clearwater with clubbing elbow smashes. Clearwater applies an arm-bar.

Cazana with heavy bodyshots. Clearwater rocks Cazana with a forearm smash for a two count. Clearwater is mauling Cazana in the corner. Clearwater wraps the right shoulder of Cazana around the middle rope. Clearwater continues to run his mouth. Clearwater whips Cazana into the turnbuckles. Clearwater is choking Cazana with his boot. Clearwater hooks the outside leg for a two count. Clearwater and Cazana are trading back and forth shots. Clearwater rakes the eyes of Cazana. Cazana decks Clearwater with a back elbow smash. Cazana avoids The Midas Touch. Cazana with a Release German Suplex. Haymaker Exchange. Both men fall down as time expires.

Match Result: Time-Limit Draw

