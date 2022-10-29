NWA USA Results 10/29/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky)

First Match: Max The Impaler w/Gaagz The Gimp vs. Taryn Terrell & Natalia Markova In A Two On One Handicap Match

Terrell and Markova were not on the same page after the bell rings. Impaler with a double clothesline. Markova kicks Impaler in the face. Markova with a Cutter. Markova with The Big Boot. Gimp trips Markova from the outside. Impaler tugs on Markova’s hair. Impaler pulls Markova down to the mat. Impaler with a Seated Snton. Impaler rams her forearm across Markova’s face. Impaler punches Markova in the back. Markova with heavy bodyshots. Impaler with a big sledge. Impaler bodyslams Markova for a two count. Markova with forearm shivers. Markova kicks Impaler in the gut. Markova goes for a Sunset Flip, but Impaler counters with a Leg Drop for a two count. Terrel jumps on Impaler’s back.

Impaler with a Leaping Body Block. Impaler with a cross face. Markova decks Impaler with a JawBreaker. Markova kicks the left hamstring of Impaler. Markova with clubbing mid-kicks. Impaler sends Markova face first into the canvas. Impaler HeadButts Markova. Markova with Desperation Boots. Markova drops Impaler with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Terrell ascends to the top turnbuckle. Impaler rises back on her feet. Impaler levels Markova with a Leg Lariat. Impaler uses the middle rope as a weapon. Impaler clotheslines Markova over the top rope. Impaler drags Terrell back into the ring. Terrell uses her feet to create separation. Impaler stands on Terrell’s back. Gimp starts licking Terrell’s left ear. Impaler connects with Welcome To The Wasteland to pickup the victory.

Winner: Max The Impaler via Pinfall

– Kyle Davis interviewed Jamie Stanley at the podium. Stanley says that Davey Richards has no chance of beating Colby Corino At Hard Times III.

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Kerry Morton. Kerry has no doubts that his father will take care of business tonight. Kerry will also be keeping tabs of the Richards/Corino match at Hard Times III.

– Next week on Powerrr, Flip Gordon will battle Colby Corino.

– Billy Corgan revealed the brand new NWA USA Tag Team Title Belts.

Second Match: Wrecking Ball Legursky & The Ill Begotten w/Danny Deals vs. Magic Jake Dumas & The NOW w/Christi Jaynes In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Wrecking Ball Legursky and Magic Jake Dumas will start things off. Dumas is playing mind games with Legursky. Dumas applies a wrist lock. Legursky punches Dumas. Plunkett and Dalishus are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Plunkett applies a side headlock. Plunkett tags in Taylor. Plunkett grabs a side wrist lock. Plunkett sends Dalishus to the corner. Plunkett with a running forearm smash. Taylor with a Corner Dropkick for a one count. Plunkett tags himself in. Plunkett with a gut punch. Wrist Lock Exchange. Plunkett scores the ankle pick. Plunkett tags in Taylor. Wish Bone Attack for a two count. Taylor applies a front face lock. Taylor tags in Plunkett. Double Irish Whip. Double Gut Punch. Double Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Plunkett tags in Taylor. Taylor with a gut punch. Dalishus reverses out of the irish whip from Taylor. Collins sends Taylor tumbling to the floor.

Collins drives Taylor face first into the steel ring post. Dalishus goes into the lateral press for a two count. Dalishus with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Dalishus tags in Collins. Double Axe Handle Strike. Collins bodyslams Taylor. Collins with a Leaping Elbow Drop for a two count. Collins applies a rear chin lock. Taylor with elbows into the midsection of Collins. Collins pulls Taylor down to the mat. Collins repeatedly kicks the left shoulder of Taylor. Collins with a Mid-Kick. Collins drops Taylor with The Famouser for a two count. Collins applies a wrist lock. Simultaneous tag to Dumas. Dumas with a flying double axe handle strike for a two count.

Dumas sends Taylor to the corner. Dumas with a Ripcord NeckBreaker for a two count. Dumas starts choking Taylor. Taylor with heavy bodyshots. Dumas drives his knee into Taylor’s face. Dumas catches Taylor in mid-air. Dumas goes for The Tombstone PileDriver, but Taylor rolls him over for a two count. Taylor with a BackStabber. Plunkett and Dalishus are tagged in. Plunkett ducks a clothesline from Dalishus. Plunkett unloads a flurry of left jabs. Dalishus ducks a clothesline from Plunkett. Dalishus with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count. Dalishus tags in Collins. Double Vertical Suplex for a two count. Plunkett avoids the running elbow drop. Legursky and Dalishus are tagged in. Legursky with a flurry of shoulder tackles. Dalishus kicks Legursky in the face. Dalishus inadvertently SuperKicks Collins. Legursky with a running shoulder tackle. Legursky clotheslines Dumas. Legursky Powerslams Dalishus in mid-air to pickup the victory.

Winner: Wrecking Ball Legurksy & The Ill Begotten via Pinfall

Third Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Missa Kate

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kate applies a side headlock. Kate with a side headlock takeover. Paige with heavy bodyshots. Paige whips Kate across the ring. Kate drops Paige with a shoulder tackle. Paige drops down on the canvas. Kate ducks under two clotheslines from Paige. Kate high fives everyone at ringside. Kate ducks another clothesline from Paige. Chop Exchange. Kate rolls Paige back into the ring. Misfired Clotheslines. Paige with a BackBreaker. Paige pulls Kate down to the mat. Paige tugs on Kate’s hair. Paige uses the middle rope to choke Kate. Paige and Kate are trading back and forth shots.

Following a snap mare takeover, Paige applies a knuckle lock. Paige repeatedly kicks Kate in the face. Paige with a running basement dropkick for a two count. Paige talks smack to Kate. Misfired Roundhouse Kicks. Both ladies are knocked down after a double clothesline. Forearm Exchange. Palm Strike Exchange. Second Forearm Exchange. Kate drives her knee into the midsection of Paige. Kate uppercuts Paige. Kate with another forearm. Paige reverses out of the irish whip from Kate. Kate dives over Paige. Kate applies a full nelson lock. Kate drives Paige face first into the middle turnbuckle pad for a two count. Paige denies The Fisherman’s Buster. Kate kicks Paige in the gut. Kate hits The Fisherman’s Buster for a two count. Paige dodges The Spinning Heel Kick. Paige repeatedly drives Kate face first into the canvas. Paige makes Kate tap out to The Cravate.

Winner: Kenzie Paige via Submission

Fourth Match: Jay Bradley vs. Ricky Morton

Morton refuses to shake Bradley’s hand. Morton side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Morton kicks Bradley in the gut. Morton applies a side headlock. Bradley whips Morton across the ring. Bradley drops Morton with a shoulder tackle. Bradley poses for the crowd. Morton side steps Bradley into the turnbuckles. Bradley denies the schoolboy rollup. Morton stomps on the left foot of Bradley. Bradley reverses out of the irish whip from Morton. Morton avoids The Rising Knee Strike. Morton with a single leg takedown. Morton drives his knee into the left hamstring of Bradley. Morton applies a leg lock.

Morton goes for The Figure Four Leg Lock, but Bradley rolls him over for a two count. Bradley kicks Morton in the gut. Bradley with clubbing blows to Morton’s back and chest. Bradley applies The Abdominal Stretch. Morton with a Hip Toss. Morton once again drives his knee into the left hamstring of Bradley. Morton applies a leg lock. Bradley refuses to quit. Bradley targets Morton’s back. Bradley whips Morton into the turnbuckles. Bradley mocks Morton. Morton stomps on the left foot of Bradley. Bradley reverses out of the irish whip from Morton. Bradley connects with The Powerslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay Bradley via Pinfall

