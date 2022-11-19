NWA USA Results 11/19/22

Frederick J Sigur Civic Center

New Orleans, Louisiana

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

First Match: The Fixers (c) vs. The Country Gentlemen For The NWA United States Tag Team Championship

Jay Bradley and AJ Cazana will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cazana backs Bradley into the turnbuckles. Bradley with a thumb to the eye. Bradley punches Cazana in the back. Bradley tags in Legursky. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Legursky tries to bodyslam Bradley. Cazana with a straight right hand. Cazana applies a side headlock. Cazana tags in Andrews. Double Irish Whip to Legurksy. Cazana with The Body Avalanche. Legursky drops Andrews with a Seated Senton. Legursky with a Falling HeadButt. Legursky punches Andrews in the back. Legursky slams Andrews head on the top turnbuckle pad. Legursky tags in Bradley. Bradley with a gut punch. Bradley hammers down on the back of Andrews neck. Bradley whips Andrews across the ring. Bradley scores the elbow knockdown. Andrews with heavy bodyshots. Bradley bodyslams Andrews. Bradley with a Running Elbow Drop. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky with another Falling HeadButt. Legursky punches Andrews. Legursky with a clubbing shot in the ropes. Legursky tags in Bradley.

Bradley with clubbing blows to Andrews chest. Bradley tags in Legursky. Chop Exchange. Legursky punches Andrews in the back. Legursky with clubbing sledges in the corner. Legursky bodyslams Andrews. Legursky tags in Bradley. Bradley catapults Andrews into the backside of Legursky. The Fixers with The Atomic Wedge. Bradley goes for a Twisting Elbow Drop, but Andrews ducks out of the way. Andrews tags in Cazana. Cazana with a running shoulder block. Cazana ducks a clothesline from Bradley. Cazana shoves Bradley into Legursky. Bradley reverses out of the irish whip from Cazana. Cazana kicks Bradley in the chest. Cazana with a straight right hand. Cazana punches Legursky. Cazana with a Body Avalanche. Cazana side steps Legursky into Bradley. Cazana sends Legursky tumbling to the floor. Cazana Powerslams Bradley for a two count. Andrews tags himself in. Andrews with forearm shivers. Cazana is trying to calm down Andrews. Andrews shoves Cazana. The Country Gentlemen gets sandwiched in the center of the ring. Legursky dumps Cazana out of the ring. The Fixers connects with The Double Chokeslam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA United States Tag Team Champions, The Fixers via Pinfall

– Thrillbilly Silas tells May Valentine that he wants a piece of Cyon and The NWA National Heavyweight Championship.

– Austin Idol Vignette.

Second Match: Madi Wrenkowski vs. Missa Kate

Wrenkowski refuses to shake Kate’s hand. Wrenkowski goes for a rollup, but Kate counters with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrenkowski applies a hammerlock. Kate drop steps into a side headlock. Standing Switch Exchange. Kate with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Wrenkowski with a drop toe hold. Wrenkowski applies a front face lock. Kate transitions into a hammerlock. Kate kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Wrenkowski pie faces Kate. Wrenkowski talks smack to Kate. Kate with a double leg takedown. Kate is raining down haymakers. Kate with two arm-drags. Kate ducks a clothesline from Wrenkowski. Kate with a Ripcord Pie Face. Kate ducks a clothesline from Wrenkowski. Kate sends Wrenkowski to the corner.

Wrenkowski decks Kate with a back elbow smash. Wrenkowski sends Kate face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Wrenkowski with a forearm smash. Wrenkowski slaps Kate in the chest. Following a snap mare takeover, Wrenkowski with a Spinning FaceBuster for a two count. Wrenkowski applies a rear chin lock. Wrenkowski with hammer elbows. Wrenkowski applies the cravate. Kate with elbows into the midsection of Wrenkowski. Kate decks Wrenkowski with a JawBreaker. Kate with a knee lift. Kate slaps Wrenkowski in the corner. Kate with forearm shivers. Kate with the irish whip. Wrenkowski side steps Kate into the turnbuckles. The referee catches Wrenkowski using the middle rope for leverage. Wrenkowski with a double throat thrust. Wrenkowski kicks Kate in the gut. Kate avoids The Reality Check. Kate connects with The Kick-Fil-A to pickup the victory. After the match, Kate hugs Wrenkowski.

Winner: Missa Kate via Pinfall

Third Match: Homicide vs. Jace Valor

Homicide is playing mind games with Valor. Valor shoves Homicide. Homicide kicks Valor in the gut. Homicide is throwing haymakers at Valor. Homicide with clubbing shoulder blocks. The referee admonishes Homicide. Homicide slams Valor’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Homicide punches Valor in the chest. Homicide starts biting Valor’s forehead. Homicide dumps Valor out of the ring. Homicide with an overhand chop. Homicide dumps Valor face first on the timekeeper’s table. Homicide buries Valor under the timekeeper’s table. Homicide rolls Valor back into the ring. Valor with a gut punch. Homicide continues to bite Valor’s forehead. Homicide whips Valor across the ring. Valor kicks Homicide in the chest.

Valor ducks a clothesline from Homicide. Valor with a running single leg dropkick. Homicide launches Valor over the top rope. Valor with a shoulder block. Valor drops Homicide with a flying forearm smash for a one count. Homicide answers with a throat thrust. Homicide with two overhand chops. Homicide starts biting the left thumb of Valor. Homicide with a Knee Drop. Homicide fish hooks Valor. Homicide goes for The Koji Cutter, but Valor rolls him over for a two count. Valor goes for a Cutter of his own, but Homicide blocks it. Homicide clotheslines Valor off the ring apron. Homicide bodyslams Valor on the floor. Homicide smothers Valor with the ring skirt. Homicide with rapid fire haymakers which forces the disqualification. After the match, Homicide throws a massive fit at ringside to close the show.

Winner: Jace Valor via Disqualification

