NWA USA Results 12/17/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

Team Pretty: Trevor Murdoch, Rhett Titus, Luke Hawx, La Rosa Negra, Ella Envy and Aron Stevens)

Team Rock N Roll: Dak Draper, Matthew Mims, Alex Taylor, Taya Valkyrie, Jennacide and Ricky Morton)

Team Rebelion: Jax Dane, Colby Corino, Joe Alonzo, Max The Impaler, Ashley D’Amboise, Bestia 666)

Team Gold: Chris Adonis, AJ Cazana, Mercurio, Natalia Markova, Roxy and Anthony Andrews)

First Match: (Team Rock N Roll) Taya Valkyrie vs. (Team Pretty) La Rosa Negra In A First Round Match In The 2022 NWA Champions Series

Negra taunts Valkyrie after the bell rings. Valkyrie kicks Negra in the ass. Valkyrie with a Ripcord Forearm. Valkyrie slaps Negra in the chest. Valkyrie reverses out of the irish whip from Negra. Valkyrie lunges over Negra. Negra sends Valkyrie into the ropes. Valkyrie with a deep arm-drag. Valkyrie with a running elbow smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Valkyrie dropkicks the back of Negra for a one count. Standing Switch Exchange.

Negra with a waist lock takedown. Negra applies The Omoplata. Rollup Exchange. Valkyrie with a Mid-Kick. Valkyrie pulls Negra down to the mat. Valkyrie delivers a Double Foot Stomp. During the course of this match, Negra suffered a serious internal injury at the hands of Valkyrie, causing officials to suspend this match. Unfortunately, Valkyrie would choose to ignore officials and continue to assault a prone Negra. As a result, Team Pretty received 3 points for a disqualification, and Tim Storm has suspended Valkyrie until 2023.

Winner: La Rosa Negra via Disqualification

– There was a cleaning/disinfecting intermission during this broadcast.

Second Match: (Team Gold) Mercurio vs. (Team Rebelion) Joe Alonzo In A First Round Match In The 2022 NWA Champions Series

Alonzo pie faces Mercurio. Alonzo ducks a clothesline from Mercurio. Alonzo with forearm shivers. Mercurio reverses out of the irish whip from Alonzo. Alonzo with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Alonzo avoids The SuperKick. Alonzo rolls Mercurio over for a two count. Alonzo with a Cazadora Rollup for a two count. Alonzo kicks Mercurio in the chest. Alonzo tells Mercurio to bring it. Alonzo with a deep arm-drag. Alonzo dropkicks Mercurio. Mercurio blocks The SpringBoard Cutter. Alonzo denies The Last Love. Alonzo with a running forearm smash. Mercurio reverses out of the irish whip from Alonzo. Alonzo with a Missile Dropkick for a two count. Mercurio kicks Alonzo in the face. Mercurio clotheslines the back of Alonzo’s neck. Mercurio repeatedly stomps on Alonzo’s chest. Mercurio with a Knee Drop. Mercurio slams Alonzo’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Mercurio unloads three knife edge chops. Mercurio with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Mercurio with two knee drops. Mercurio transitions into a ground and pound attack. Mercurio and Alonzo are trading back and forth shots. Mercurio goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Alonzo lands back on his feet. Alonzo with two forearm smashes. Mercurio ducks a clothesline from Alonzo. Mercurio chops the midsection of Alonzo. Mercurio turns an Exploder Suplex into a Cutter. Mercurio is not capitalizing on the pinning opportunity. Mercurio goes for a Double SpringBoard MoonSault, but Alonzo ducks out of the way. Alonzo SuperKicks Mercurio. Alonzo hits The SpringBoard Cutter. Mercurio wisely heads to the ring apron. Mercurio slams Alonzo’s head on the top rope. Mercurio connects with The Unprettier to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mercurio via Pinfall

Third Match: (Team Rock N Roll) Jennacide vs. (Team Pretty) Ella Envy In A First Round Match In The 2022NWA Champions Series

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jennacide outpowers Envy. Envy starts yelling at Jennacide. Envy ducks a clothesline from Jennacide. Full Nelson Switch Exchange. Jennacide applies the cravate. Jennacide with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Following a snap mare takeover, Jennacide kicks Envy in the back. Jennacide drives Envy face first into the canvas. Jennacide grapevines the legs of Envy. Jennacide pulls back the arms of Envy. Envy escapes The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Jennacide with a drop toe hold. Front Face Lock Exchange. Jennacide drives Envy back first into the turnbuckles. Envy side steps Jennacide into the turnbuckles. Envy applies The Sleeper Hold. Jennacide with a Back Slam. Jennacide with a Mid-Kick/Chop Combination. Jennacide with a Running Uppercut. Jennacide follows that with a Running Boot. Short-Arm Reversal by Envy. Envy goes for The Matrix Escape, but Jennacide counters with an Elbow Drop. Envy regroups on the outside. Jennacide with a blistering chop. Jennacide puts Envy on her shoulders. Envy sends Jennacide face first into the steel ring post.

Envy wraps the right shoulder of Jennacide around the ring post. Envy resets the referee’s ten count. Envy continues to use the ring post as a weapon. Envy hyperextends the left shoulder of Jennacide. Envy sends Jennacide crashing into the steel ring steps. Envy poses for the crowd. Envy toys around with Jennacide. Envy slams the right hand of Jennacide on the ring stairs. Envy hooks the outside leg for a two count. Envy repeatedly kicks Jennacide in the back. Envy and Jennacide are trading back and forth shots. Envy stomps on the right shoulder of Jennacide. Envy applies a rear chin lock. Envy punches Jennacide in the back. Jennacide with a Vertical Suplex. Jennacide delivers her combination offense. Jennacide with a Spinning Roundhouse Kick. Jennacide applies The Indian Death Lock. Envy grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Envy with a running shoulder block. Jennacide with a Spinning Heel Kick. Jennacide follows that with a Slingshot Elbow Drop for a two count. Envy ducks a clothesline from Jennacide. Envy applies The Fujiwara Arm-Bar. Jennacide rolls Envy over for a two count. Jennacide connects with The Knockout Knee to pickup the victory. Team Pretty has been eliminated.

Winner: Jennacide via Pinfall

Fourth Match: (Team Rebelion) Max The Impaler & Ashley D’Amboise vs. (Team Gold) Natalia Markova & Roxy In A First Round Match In The 2022 NWA Champions Series

Max The Impaler and Natalia Markova will start things off. Markova shoves Impaler. Amboise tags herself in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Markova with a Splitting Arm-Drag. Amboise chops Markova. Markova with a Headscissors Takeover. Markova with a running elbow smash. Markova follows that with a Roll Through Cutter for a two count. Markova tags in Roxy. Roxy with forearm shivers. Roxy kicks Amboise in the face. Amboise dumps Roxy face first on the top rope. Amboise puts her knee on the back of Roxy’s neck. Amboise slams Roxy’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Amboise with clubbing shoulder blocks. Roxy with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Impaler and Markova are tagged in. Markova with forearm shivers. Impaler with a Hair Biel Throw. Impaler denies The Tornado DDT. Amboise and Roxy are tagged in. Amboise ducks a clothesline from Roxy. Amboise clotheslines Roxy. Amboise with a Leg Drop. Amboise with The Bon Appetit. Amboise toys around with Roxy.

Amboise whips Roxy across the ring. Amboise starts rag dolling Roxy. Amboise goes for a Bodyslam, but Roxy lands back on her feet. Roxy sends Amboise face first into the top turnbuckle pad. Roxy tags in Markova. Markova with forearm shivers. Markova drives her knee into the midsection of Impaler. Markova with a knee lift. Markova delivers The Roundhouse Kick. Markova hits The Beautiful Destruction. Markova kicks Amboise in the gut. Markova connects with The SitOut FaceBuster for a two count. Impaler with a Vicious BackBreaker. Impaler shrugs off The SpringBoard JawBreaker from Roxy. Impaler tags herself in. Markova uses her feet to create separation. Impaler denies The Beautiful Destruction. Markova kicks Impaler in the face. Markova drops Impaler with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Amboise drives her knee into Markova’s back. Markova knocks Amboise off the ring apron. Impaler with a Choke Bomb. Roxy tags herself in. Roxy ducks a clothesline from Impaler. Impaler plants Roxy with The Western Lariat to pickup the victory. Team Gold has been eliminated.

Winner: Max The Impaler & Ashley D’Amboise via Pinfall

