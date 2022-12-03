NWA USA Results 12/3/22

Frederick J Sigur Civic Center

New Orleans, Louisiana

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Sammy Kiss)

– This weeks show starts with Kyle Davis interviewing Hawx Aerie. Hawx Aerie are glad to be back home and for the support for their home promotion Wildkat Sports.

First Match: The Revolution Rumble Match

The Participants: (Luke Hawx, PJ Hawx, Anthony Mayweather, Jax Dane, Odinson, Matthew Mims, Mercurio, Rhett Titus, Larry D, Gustavo Aguilar, David Powers, Alex Taylor, Brady Pierce, Jace Valor, Danny Flamingo, Bu Ku Dao, J Spade, Eddie Vero, Dak Draper, Sal Rinauro, Soda Pop, De’Vin Graves and Jennacide)

The Order Of Eliminations

1.) Larry D was eliminated by Brady Pierce

2.) Brady Pierce was eliminated by Danny Flamingo

3.) Jace Valor was eliminated by Matthew Mims

4.) David Powers was eliminated by Alex Taylor

5.) Eddie Vero was eliminated by Anthony Mayweather

6.) Alex Taylor was eliminated by Anthony Mayweather

7.) Jax Dane was eliminated by Hawx Aerie, Dax Draper, Bu Ku Dao, Rhett Titus, J Spade and Matthews Mims

8.) Anthony Mayweather was eliminated by Hawx Aerie, Dax Draper, Bu Ku Dao, Rhett Titus, J Spade and Matthew Mims

9.) Soda Pop was eliminated by Jennacide

10.) De’Vin Graves was eliminated by Jennacide

11.) Jennacide was eliminated by Odinson

12.) Sal Rinauro was eliminated by Dak Draper

13.) Gustavo Aguilar was eliminated by J Spade

14.) J Spade was eliminated by Danny Flamingo

15.) Matthew Mims was eliminated by PJ Hawx

16.) Luke Hawx was eliminated by Dak Draper

17.) Dak Draper was eliminated by PJ Hawx

18.) Bu Ku Dao was eliminated by Mercurio

19.) Danny Flamingo was eliminated by Mercurio

20.) Mercurio was eliminated by PJ Hawx

21.) PJ Hawx was eliminated by Odinson

Going To The Nex Stage Is Odinson and Rhett Titus

Second Match: Odinson vs. Rhett Titus In A Number One Contender’s Match

Odinson drives Titus back first into the turnbuckles. Odinson with clubbing shoulder blocks. Odinson with two uppercuts. Odinson puts Titus on the top turnbuckle. Titus with a straight right hand. Odinson with a leaping uppercut. Odinson with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Titus kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Titus decks Odinson with a back elbow smash. Titus side steps Odinson into the turnbuckles.

Titus with a Seated Senton. Odinson blocks the deep arm-drag. Short-Arm Reversal by Titus. Titus with a Leaping Arm-Breaker. Titus applies the short-arm scissors. Odinson repeatedly stomps on Titus face. Back Elbow Exchange. Titus dropkicks Odinson. Titus with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Titus kicks Odinson in the face. Odinson uppercuts Titus in mid-air. Odinson with a Running Uppercut. Odinson delivers The Pounce. Odinson kicks Titus in the gut. Odinson goes for The F10, but Titus rolls him over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rhett Titus via Pinfall

