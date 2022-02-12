NWA USA Results 2/12/22

GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Austin Idol, and Velvet Sky)

Austin Interview

May Valentine: Please welcome, Austin Aries. Austin, I want to congratulate you on making it to the finals of the Junior Heavyweight Championship along with Homicide, but actually, talking to Homicide, he was really disrespectful towards you and I want to know how you feel about that?

Austin Aries: Well, first let me congratulate you on still having your job here this week. You talked to Homicide. You actually could understand what he was saying? Homicide, listen, we’ve known each other a long time. You are a tough, tough individual. They call you Homicide for a reason. But what you’re not, you’re not refined. You’re a fighter, you’re not a professional wrestler. I’m a professional wrestler.

I’m the most decorated professional wrestler in this tournament, hell, in this company. I would give you my list of accolades, but this is only a 30 minute show. So the fact of the matter is this, when it’s all said and done, I’m gonna decorate myself a little more with the Junior Heavyweight Championship. And there’s nothing Homicide or anybody else is going to do about it.

First Match: Colby Corino w/The Fixers vs. Kerry Morton w/Ricky Morton In A Semi-Final Round Match In The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship Tournament

Corino wants Morton to shake his hand. Morton with a knife edge chop. Morton ducks a clothesline from Corino. Morton with forearm shivers. Corino reverses out of the irish whip from Morton. Morton Powerslams Corino for a one count. Morton with a running elbow smash. Corino side steps Morton into the turnbuckles. Morton with a back elbow smash. Morton with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Corino pulls Morton out of the ring. Corino slams Morton’s head on the ring apron. Morton with The Slingshot Pescado. Morton rolls Corino back into the ring. Morton gets distracted by Wrecking Ball Legursky. Morton blocks a punch from Corino. Morton kicks Corino in the face. Corino thrust kicks Morton off the top turnbuckle. Corino hits The Package BackBreaker for a two count. Corino applies a waist lock. Corino punches Morton in the back. Corino with a straight right hand. Corino with a knife edge chop. Corino slams Morton’s head on the top turnbuckle pad.

Morton with Machine Gun Chops. Corino with a Belly to Back Toss. Corino follows that with a leaping elbow drop for a two count. Corino kicks Morton in the back. Corino drives his knee into Morton’s back. Corino tugs on Morton’s hair. Morton reverses out of the irish whip from Corino. Rollup Exchange. Morton with a blistering chop. Corino with a reverse hammer throw into the turnbuckles. Corino continues to kick Morton in the back. Corino talks smack to Morton. Morton with heavy bodyshots. Corino drives his knee into the midsection of Morton. Corino with a Spinning Back Kick. Corino whips Morton across the ring. Morton goes for The Sunset Flip, but Corino counters with a Double Foot Stomp for a two count.

Corino with clubbing blows to Morton’s back. Morton rolls Corino over for a two count. Morton avoids The PK. Morton with the schoolboy rollup for a two count. Corino nails Morton with The Heel Kick. Corino delivers The Lung Blower for a two count. Corino with The Olympic Slam. Corino pops back on his feet. Corino goes for The Colby Crush, but Morton ducks o tof the way. Morton connects with Kiss It Goodbye for a two count. Morton with The Vertical Suplex. Standing Switch Exchange. Morton drops Corino with The Discus Lariat for a two count. Morton lands The Frog Splash for a two count. Morton with The Rolling Senton. The referee gets distracted by Jay Bradley. Ricky pulls Bradley off the ring apron. Corino with a drop toe hold into the middle rope. Legursky with a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Corino hooks the outside leg for a two count. Corino goes for The Sonsetter, but Morton rolls him over for a two count. Corino with a Jumping Knee Strike. Corino plants Morton with The Sonsetter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Colby Corino via Pinfall

Second Match: Kenzie Paige vs. Natalia Markova

Tim Storm and Kamille are watching this match from the ringside area. Quick shoving contest after the bell rings. Chop Exchange. Paige with a chop/forearm combination. Markova reverses out of the irish whip from Paige. Paige holds onto the ropes. Paige kicks Markova in the face. Paige ducks a clothesline from Markova. Paige with clubbing back elbow smashes. Paige with The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Markova regroups in the corner. Markova drives Paige face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Markova is choking Paige with her boot. Markova with an overhand chop. Markova sends Paige to the corner. Paige avoids The Beautiful Destruction. Markova kicks Paige in the face. Markova drops Paige with The Cutter for a two count.

Paige with heavy bodyshots. Paige with a knife edge chop. Markova clotheslines Paige for a two count. Markova puts her knee on the back of Paige’s neck. Markova applies a rear chin lock. Paige decks Markova with a JawBreaker. Paige unloads a flurry of strikes. Markova reverses out of the irish whip from Paige. Paige with The SlingBlade. Paige with The Roundhouse Kick. Paige nails Markova with The Hook Kick for a two count. Running Elbow Smash Exchange. Paige with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Markova with a series of overhand chops. Markova with The Big Boot. Markova follows that with The Spinning X-Factor for a two count.

Markova connects with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Paige with a running forearm smash. Paige has Markova perched on the top turnbuckle. Markova with clubbing blows to Paige’s back. Paige with a leaping uppercut. Paige delivers The SuperPle for a two count. Paige applies The Full Nelson Lock. Markova rocks Paige with a forearm smash. Markova hits The Double Arm DDT for a two count. Kamille trips Markova from the outside. Markova is pissed. Markova grabs a steel chair. Tim Storm is trying to calm down Markova. Raven comes out to play the instigator. Markova attacks Kamille from behind. Paige with a running elbow smash. Paige slams Markova’s head on the ring apron. Paige hooks the outside leg for a two count. Markova side steps Paige into the turnbuckles. Markova plants Paige with The Beautiful Destruction to pickup the victory.

Winner: Natalia Markova via Pinfall

