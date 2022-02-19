NWA USA Results 2/19/22

GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Austin Idol, and Velvet Sky)

First Match: Sal Rinauro w/Danny Deals vs. Jamie Stanley vs. J Spade vs. CW Anderson w/George South In A Fatal Four Way Match. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

Rinuaro with a running shot to Anderson after the bell rings. Haymaker Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Stanley with the greco roman eye poke. Stanley sends Spade to the corner. Spade dives over Stanley. Spade dropkicks Stanley. Rinauro continues to throw bombs at Anderson. Spade whips Stanley across the ring. Stanley holds onto the ropes. Stanley exits the ring. Rinauro with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Rinauro dumps Spade out of the ring. Anderson blocks The SuperKick. Anderson with The Sliding Lariat for a two count. Stanley sends Anderson to the ring apron. Stanley poses for the crowd. Anderson scores a left jab. Anderson mocks Stanley.

Rinauro shoves Anderson into Spade. Anderson ducks a clothesline from Rinauro. Anderson and Spade peppers Rinauro with forearm shivers. Double Irish Whip. Rinauro kicks Spade in the chest. Rinauro blocks a boot from Anderson. Rinauro throws the right leg of Anderson at Spade. Assisted Pop Up SuperKick for a two count. Anderson rocks Spade with a forearm smash. Spade falls on top of Rinauro for a two count. Stanley reverses out of the irish whip from Anderson. Stanley clotheslines Anderson. Stanley repeatedly stomps on Spade’s chest. Stanley is choking Spade with his boot. Rinauro repeatedly stomps on Spade’ chest.

Rinauro and Stanley gangs up on Spade. Rinauro with two haymakers. Anderson slams Rinauro’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Anderson sends Stanley chest first into the turnbuckles. Anderson with two clotheslines. Anderson with two bodyslams. Meeting Of The Minds. Anderson with a double clothesline. The referee gets distracted by Deals. South punches Deals. Rinauro rolls Anderson over for a two count. Anderson hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Stanley with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Spade goes for The Olympic Slam, but Rinauro counters with a dropkick. Stanley drops Rinauro with The Flatliner. Stanley talks smack to Rinauro. Spade kicks Stanley in the face. Spade dropkicks Stanley. Spade connects with The Lung Blower to pickup the victory.

Winner: J Spade via Pinfall

Thom Latimer & Kamille Interview

Kyle Davis: NWA USA fans, joining me at this time, Strictly Business’s own, Thom Latimer and The NWA Women’s World Champion, Kamille. I have to ask, you got involved last week in that Markova match, it just seems like as the Women’s Champion, why would you be involving yourself in somebody else’s match? I mean, you have your own things to be worried about.

Kamille: I do what I want, Kyle. I do what I feel is necessary, thank you. What?

Kyle Davis: I’m sorry.

Kamille: Thank you, Kyle, I appreciate that.

Kyle Davis: What I was trying to say is, getting involved in that match, you know, you ended up becoming a part of that, more than anything, she grabbed the chair, that could have ended up very badly.

Kamille: Yeah, she grabbed the chair and I am the NWA Women’s World Champion. And the fact, Kyle, you love interrupting people, I’m still talking. And the fact that she put her hands or was gonna hit me with the chair and didn’t get suspended shows everything that’s wrong with this company.

Kyle Davis: You were there to keep the peace.

Thom Latimer: Kyle, shut up. Markova, who do you think you are? Laying your dirty hands on my future bride, my sexy goddess right here. Who do you think you are? And then, Chris, he gets tossed into a stupid match, why, because he didn’t want to wrestle Marshe Rockett for the title? I mean, can you blame him, it’s Marshe Rockett. He ain’t championship material, baby.

Second Match: Chris Adonis vs. Fable Jake In A Non-Title Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Adonis drives his knee into the midsection of Jake. Adonis punches Jake in the back. Adonis unloads two knife edge chops. Adonis with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Adonis kicks Jake in the face. Adonis hammers down on the back of Jake’s neck. Jake with heavy bodyshots. Adonis with a thumb to the eye. Short-Arm Reversal by Jake. Jake with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Jake with a knee lift. Jake SuperKicks Adonis. Jake goes for The MoonSault, but Adonis ducks out of the way. Adonis makes Jake tap out to The Master Lock. After the match, Tim Storm granted Marshe Rockett’s request for a non-title match.

Winner: Chris Adonis via Submission

Third Match: Chris Adonis vs. Marshe Rockett w/BLK Jeez In A Non-Title Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Side Headlock Exchange. Adonis whips Rockett across the ring. Rockett drops Adonis with a shoulder tackle. Adonis regroups on the outside. Rockett calls for the test of strength. Adonis with two toe kicks. Rockett bodyslams Adonis. Rockett repeatedly stomps on Adonis chest. Adonis exits the ring. Rockett drives his knee into the midsection of Adonis. Rockett slams Adonis head on the ring apron. Rockett kicks Adonis in the face. Rockett goes for The Lawn Dart, but Adonis lands back on his feet. Adonis repeatedly sends Rockett face first into the steel ring post.

Adonis rolls Rockett back into the ring. Adonis is putting the boots to Rockett. Adonis repeatedly drives his knee into Rockett’s back. Adonis with clubbing blows to Rockett’s chest. Rockett with a straight right hand. Adonis rakes the eyes and back of Rockett. Adonis bodyslams Rockett for a two count. Adonis applies The Cobra Clutch. Adonis transitions into The Sleeper Hold. Rockett with a Belly to Back Suplex. Rockett with three clotheslines. Rockett whips Adonis across the ring. Rockett Powerslams Adonis for a two count. Adonis avoids The Rockett Kick. Rockett denies The Master Lock. Rockett applies The Master Lock. Adonis delivers the low blow behind the referee’s back. Adonis makes Rockett pass out to The Master Lock.

Winner: Chris Adonis via Referee Stoppage

