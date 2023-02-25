NWA USA Results 2/25/23

PBS Studios

Tampa Bay, Florida

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

First Match: Joe Alonzo w/Jamie Stanley vs. PJ Hawx

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Alonzo shoves Hawx. Alonzo with a waist lock takedown. Alonzo flexes his muscles. Hawx with a double leg takedown. Hawx grapples around Alonzo. Alonzo kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments. Alonzo pie faces Hawx. Hawx backs Alonzo into the turnbuckles. Alonzo rakes the eyes of Hawx. Alonzo with a running forearm smash. Alonzo rams his knee across the back of Hawx’s neck. Alonzo with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Alonzo bodyslams Hawx. Alonzo plays to the crowd. Alonzo rams his boot across Hawx’s face. Alonzo with a kneeling cover for a two count. Alonzo hammers down on the back of Hawx’s neck. Alonzo with a knife edge chop. Hawx kicks Alonzo in the gut. Alonzo with forearm shivers. Alonzo with two running knee lifts. Alonzo sends Hawx chest first into the turnbuckles.

Alonzo with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Alonzo applies the abdominal stretch. Alonzo delivers the purple nurple. Hawx with a Hip Toss. Alonzo ducks a clothesline from Hawx. Alonzo with a full nelson switch. Hawx rolls Alonzo over for a one count. Hawx side steps Alonzo into the turnbuckles. Hawx scores the elbow knockdown. Hawx dropkicks Alonzo. Hawx ducks a clothesline from Alonzo. Hawx with a Deadlift Suplex for a two count. Hawx applies a waist lock. Alonzo with three sharp elbow strikes. Alonzo clings onto the top rope. Hawx with a GutWrench Suplex. Hawx gets distracted by Stanley. Alonzo throws Hawx off the top turnbuckle. Alonzo connects with The Stroke to pickup the victory.

Winner: Joe Alonzo via Pinfall

– Kyle Davis had an interview with The Fixers and Bobby Fulton. Fulton says The Fixers are embarrassing the NWA by running around stealing championships. Bradley calls Fulton a dinosaur. Fulton is going to find two guys to kick The Fixers backside.

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Angelina Love and Fodder. Foder is issuing an open challenge to anybody who is as psycho as he is.

– The Country Gentlemen won’t back down to The Savages.

Second Match: Ashley D’Amboise vs. Samantha Starr In A NWA World Womens’ TV Championship Tournament Qualifying Match

Starr with a waist lock go-behind. Starr drops Amboise. Starr applies a side headlock. Amboise pulls Starr down to the mat. Amboise with a Senton Splash for a one count. Amboise puts her knee on the back of Starr’s neck. Amboise kicks the left shoulder of Starr. Amboise talks smack to Starr. Starr with heavy bodyshots. Amboise punches Starr in the back. Amboise with a Hair Biel Throw. Amboise pie faces Starr. Amboise with a Running Neck Snap for a two count. Amboise continues to toy around with Starr. Amboise with another Hair Biel Throw. Amboise slams Starr’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Amboise buries her shoulder into the midsection of Starr.

Amboise and Starr are trading back and forth shots. Starr with forearm shivers. Starr with a Corner Hip Attack. Following a snap mare takeover, Starr kicks Amboise in the back. Starr repeatedly drives Amboise face first into the canvas. Starr hooks the inside leg for a two count. Starr with clubbing blows to Amboise’s back. Starr hits The X-Factor for a two count. Starr slams Amboise’s head on two turnbuckle pads. Starr with The Samoan Drop for a two count. Starr applies a rear chin lock. Amboise decks Starr with a JawBreaker. Amboise slaps Starr in the chest. Amboise with a double throat thrust. Amboise whips Starr across the ring. Starr goes for The Sunset Flip, but Amboise uses the middle rope for leverage to pickup the victory.

Winner: Ashley D’Amboise via Pinfall

Third Match: Thrillbilly Silas w/Pollo Del Mar vs. Judais w/Father James Mitchell

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Silas ducks a clothesline from Judais. Silas unloads two knife edge chops. Silas is throwing haymakers at Judais. Judais clings onto the top rope. Judais with a straight right hand. Silas ducks another clothesline from Judais. Judais catches Silas in mid-air. Judais with The Fallaway Slam. Silas regroups on the outside. Haymaker Exchange. Judais sends Silas into a row of chairs. Judais repeatedly drives Silas back first into the ring apron. Judais with clubbing blows to Silas chest. Judais smothers Silas with the ring skirt.

Judais kicks Silas in the face. Silas decks Judais with a back elbow smash. Judais with a Side Walk Slam. Judais talks smack to Silas. Judais fish hooks Silas. The referee admonishes Judais. Judais uses the middle rope to choke Silas. Silas with the up and over. Judais drops Silas with The Big Boot. Second Haymaker Exchange. Silas with a Corner Splash. Silas with a running back elbow smash. Silas follows that with a Powerslam for a one count. Silas with a diving shoulder tackle for a two count. Judais sits up. Judais grabs Silas by his throat. Silas blocks The Chokeslam. Silas with a forearm smash. Silas HeadButts Judais. Silas connects with The Thrillride to pickup the victory.

Winner: Thrillbilly Silas via Pinfall

