Douglas Williams Interview

May Valentine: Please welcome, British Star, Doug Williams. Doug, welcome to NWA USA, how are you enjoying your time at the NWA?

Douglas Williams: Well, May, I have to say that it’s an amazing experience. After nearly 30 years of wrestling, finally to be able to come to the NWA, the most prestigious, the oldest promotion in US history and to represent British wrestling and to represent Doug Williams.

May Valentine: How do you feel about your opponent in the main event, Jay Bradley of The Fixers?

Douglas Williams: Well, it’s a funny thing, really. I’ve known Jay for a long time. I actually helped train him many years ago, so I think I’ve got a little of an advantage. I know a little bit more about him than maybe he does himself. He’s a big guy. He’s a tough guy, but I’ve got the measure of him. No problem, okay.

Natalia Markova Interview

Kyle Davis: Thank you very much. Joining me at the podium right now, Natalia Markova. Now, Natalia, I’ve been told you’ve asked for this time, the floor is yours.

Natalia Markova: The floor is always mine, first of all. So, yes, I know you like me guys. So I want a match against Kamille.

Kyle Davis: I’ve heard rumblings of this in the back. And from what I understand, I don’t know if she’s actually listening.

Natalia Markova: Honestly, I don’t care if she’s listening. I have a message for you, Thom. You talk about your beautiful bride.

May Valentine: Hi.

Natalia Markova: What are you gonna do, girl?

Valentine slaps Markova in the face. Out comes Raven again to play the role of instigator. Medusa tells Raven to get out of her studio before he gets arrested.

First Match: Homicide vs. Alex Taylor

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Homicide backs Taylor into the turnbuckles. Homicide drives his knee into the midsection of Taylor. Homicide with clubbing shoulder blocks. The referee admonishes Homicide. Taylor with clubbing shoulder blocks of his own. Taylor uppercuts Homicide. Taylor with a straight right hand. Homicide rakes the eyes of Taylor. Taylor applies a side headlock. Homicide whips Taylor across the ring. Taylor ducks under a chop from Homicide. Taylor with three deep arm-drags. Taylor applies an arm-bar. Homicide tugs on Taylor’s hair. Taylor keeps control of Homicide’s left arm. Homicide with a big haymaker.

Following a snap mare takeover, Homicide applies a rear chin lock. Taylor with elbows into the midsection of Homicide. Homicide with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Homicide follows that with The Three Amigos for a two count. Taylor hits The Falcon Arrow for a two count. Taylor with The Slingshot Senton for a one count. Homicide fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Taylor dropkicks the midsection of Homicide. Homicide puts Taylor on the top turnbuckle. Homicide slaps Taylor in the chest. Taylor shoves Homicide into the canvas. Homicide side steps The Missile Dropkick. Homicide connects with The Avalanche Koji Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Homicide via Pinfall

Nick Aldis, Trevor Murdoch and Austin Idol Segment

Kyle Davis: Wrestling fans, I’m joined by …

Austin Idol: What a genius. Man, oh man, I love educated people. I love educated people. Speaking of educated people, you’re looking and listening to the current Albert Einstein. I know what you’re thinking, hold tight, take it easy, both of you, hold on. Matter of fact, will you get that thing down a little bit lower? Learn how to work this thing. Okay, you’ve been here long enough. Nick Aldis, former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Now, let’s make sure everybody on the planet understands that when you won the National Wrestling Alliance Heavyweight Championship, who was your second, your advisor and your manager for that particular evening? I can’t hear you, Nick. Austin Idol!

Kyle Davis: Austin Idol, I’m sorry, but we are on a time frame here, okay.

Austin Idol: I took him to the top and now he’s kind of stumbled a little bit. But I want to make you a little offer to come back.

Kyle Davis: Nick, he’s saying you’re stumbling, please interject here.

Nick Aldis: Okay. First of all, let’s hear it for Trevor Murdoch, the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Just trying to share some screen time with Idol Mania. I will give the devil it’s due, you are correct, sir, on the first time I won the NWA Worlds Championship, I will also qualify that I’m two-time, so let’s just remind you of that. Yes, I was the first official member of Idol Mania Sports Management. While I can look back at that period of my life and say I did some things right and some things wrong, I won’t say that I have any regrets here. What I’m here to do, truthfully now, everyone, I know we’ve been having some fun, but we’re here to talk about a serious issue.

Very serious, Trevor and I had a conversation before we came out, you weren’t aware of this. Guys, Idol Mania Sports Management has fallen on some very hard times. Once upon a time, they had the NWA Worlds Champion, The National Treasure, Nick Aldis. And now, hell, they’ve got ham, they’ve got egger, I don’t really know what else they got. But today Trevor and I are announcing a GoFundMe to help Idol Mania Sports Management get back on its feet. Improve its talent roster. We can get some phone books so that BLK Jeez can see over the podium for just the price of a cup of coffee.

Second Match: Douglas Williams vs. Jay Bradley w/Wrecking Ball Legursky

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bradley backs Williams into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Williams ducks a clothesline from Bradley. Standing Switch Exchange. Williams with a back elbow smash. Williams applies a side headlock. Bradley whips Williams across the ring. Bradley drops Williams with a shoulder tackle. Bradley goes for a clothesline, but Williams counters with the backslide cover for a two count. Williams with a drop toe hold. Williams with The Oklahoma Roll for a two count. Bradley kicks Williams in the gut. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Williams with a top wrist lock takedown. Williams takes control of the left arm.

Williams with two arm-ringers. Following a snap mare takeover, Williams applies a hammerlock. Williams grabs a side wrist lock. Williams knocks Bradley off the ring apron. Bradley pulls Williams out of the ring. Williams shoves Bradley into Legursky. Williams rolls Bradley back into the ring. Legursky runs interference. Williams with a shoulder block. Bradley punches Williams in the back. Bradley with clubbing elbow smashes across the bridge of Williams nose. Bradley with a BackBreaker for a two count. Williams with three uppercuts. Williams blocks a boot from Bradley. Williams kicks the right thigh of Bradley. Bradley catches Williams in mid-air. Bradley dumps Williams back first on the canvas. Bradley with a Flying Elbow Drop for a two count. Bradley hooks the outside leg for a two count.

Bradley is throwing haymakers at Williams. Bradley applies a rear chin lock. Williams is displaying his fighting spirit. Bradley kicks Williams in the gut. Bradley sends Williams to the corner. Williams kicks Bradley in the face. Williams with a Flying Corkscrew Uppercut. Williams with two corner clotheslines. Bradley denies The Exploder Suplex. Williams decks Bradley with a back elbow smash. Williams ducks a clothesline from Bradley. Williams with a Running European Uppercut. Williams hits The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Bradley denies The Chaos Theory. Williams applies The Bridging Hammerlock. Legursky trips Williams from the outside. Bradley connects with The SpineBuster for a two count. Legursky continues to run interference. Williams with a back elbow smash to Legursky. Williams kicks Bradley in the face. Williams fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Williams shoves Bradley into Legursky. Williams plants Bradley with The Bridging O’Connor Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Douglas Williams via Pinfall

