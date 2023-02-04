NWA USA Results 2/4/23

Knoxville Convention Center

Knoxville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentators: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

– The show kicked off with Kyle Davis interviewing The Country Gentlemen who are coming off the heels of capturing the NWA United States Tag Team Titles on this past weeks edition of NWA Powerrr.

First Match: Homicide vs. Ryan Davidson

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Davidson backs Homicide into the turnbuckles. Davidson with a straight right hand. Homicide regroups on the outside. Homicide starts looking for weapons under the ring. Homicide signals for the test of strength. Homicide kicks Davidson in the gut. Homicide slaps Davidson in the chest. Forearm Exchange. Davidson uppercuts Homicide. Homicide with an overhand chop. Homicide with a toe kick. Homicide chops Davidson. Davidson with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Davidson repeatedly stomps on Homicide’s chest. Davidson with a blistering chop. Davidson with forearm shivers. Homicide answers with the greco roman eye poke. Davidson decks Homicide with a back elbow smash. Davidson with a Leg Lariat. Homicide exits the ring. Homicide scores the ankle pick. Homicide applies The Ring Post Figure Four Leg Lock. The referee admonishes Homicide. Homicide drops his elbow on the right knee of Davidson. Homicide applies a leg lock. Homicide stomps on the right ankle of Davidson. Homicide with a Seated Senton.

Homicide drives his knee into the right hamstring of Davidson. Homicide grabs a pen from Velvet. The referee stops Homicide in his tracks. Davidson kicks Homicide in the gut. Davidson with a chop/forearm combination. Homicide kicks the right knee of Davidson. Homicide starts biting the right boot of Davidson. Homicide with a back elbow smash. Davidson Powerslams Homicide for a two count. Davidson denies The Koji Cutter. Davidson with The Inverted Atomic Drop. Davidson bodyslams Homicide. Davidson with a Running Fist Drop. Homicide kicks Davidson in the face. Homicide drops Davidson with The Tornado DDT for a two count. Homicide with a Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Homicide with The Rolling Crucifix for a two count. Davidson uppercuts Homicide. Homicide ducks a clothesline from Davidson. Homicide connects with The Koji Cutter to pickup the victory. After the match, Homicide tells Austin Idol that he wants a piece of Cyon at NWA ‘Nuff Said. Idol says that Homicide is not ready because he’s a junior heavyweight wrestler. Homicide begs Idol to hit him.

Winner: Homicide via Pinfall

– Don’t forget to get your NWA merch at nationalwrestlingalliance.com/shop

– Next week on NWA Powerrr, The Renegade Twins will battle Ella Envy & Roxy. If The Renegades Win, They’ll Get A Shot At The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championships.

Second Match: Angelina Love & Fodder vs. Natalia Markova & Mercurio In A Mixed Tag Team Match

Angelina Love and Natalia Markova will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Markova with a wrist lock takeover. That leads us to a quick shoving contest. Strong lockup. Love backs Markova into the turnbuckles. Love rocks Markova with a forearm smash. Wrist Lock Exchange. Fodder and Mercurio are tagged in. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Fodder backs Mercurio into the turnbuckles. Love chokes Mercurio behind the referee’s back. Fodder attacks Mercurio from behind. Fodder slams Mercurio’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fodder with three haymakers. Fodder sends Mercurio to the corner. Mercurio with a back elbow smash. Mercurio clotheslines the back of Fodder’s neck for a one count. Mercurio slams Fodder’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Markova doesn’t want to cheat. Fodder kicks Mercurio in the gut. Mercurio with a forearm smash. Mercurio whips Fodder across the ring. Fodder runs into Mercurio. Mercurio with a drop toe hold. Mercurio applies a front face lock. Mercurio ducks a clothesline from Fodder. Mercurio unloads three knife edge chops. Mercurio with forearm shivers. Mercurio kicks Fodder in the gut. Mercurio with a Butterfly Suplex. Love trips Mercurio from the outside. Fodder with a falling sledge.

Fodder slams Mercurio’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Fodder slaps Mercurio in the chest. Fodder with clubbing shoulder blocks. Fodder rams Mercurio’s face across the top strand. Fodder with two back elbow smashes. Following a snap mare takeover, Fodder with a Running Neck Snap. Fodder kicks Mercurio in the face. Fodder with an elbow drop for a one count. Fodder transitions into a ground and pound attack. Fodder with a straight right hand. Fodder applies a rear chin lock. Fodder pulls Mercurio down to the mat. Fodder goes back to the rear chin lock. Mercurio with two bodyshots. Mercurio decks Fodder with a JawBreaker. Markova and Love are tagged in. Markova ducks a clothesline from Love. Markova with forearm shivers. Markova sends Love to the corner. Love avoids The Beautiful Destruction. Markova kicks Love in the face. Markova with a Twisting FaceBuster. Markova hits The Shining Wizard for a two count. Love tags in Fodder. Mercurio SuperKicks Fodder. Fodder rises back on his feet. Fodder with The TKO. Fodder connects with The Spinning Uranage Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Angelina Love & Fodder via Pinfall

Third Match: Kerry Morton w/Ricky Morton vs. Joe Alonzo

Alonzo starts things off with a Running Boot. Alonzo repeatedly stomps on Morton’s chest. Alonzo kicks Morton in the back. Alonzo wraps the right shoulder of Morton around the steel ring post. Alonzo gets up in Ricky’s grill. Alonzo with two knife edge chops. Morton with a reverse hammer throw into the steel guard rail. Alonzo attacks Morton from behind. Alonzo teases to throw Morton into the crowd. Alonzo hyperextends the injured right wrist of Morton. Alonzo applies an arm-bar. Morton with heavy bodyshots. Alonzo rakes the eyes of Morton. Alonzo puts his knee on the back of Morton’s neck. Alonzo chops Morton. Alonzo with a forearm smash. Morton reverses out of the irish whip from Alonzo. Morton rolls Alonzo over for a two count. Alonzo kicks Morton in the chest. Alonzo transitions into a ground and pound attack. Alonzo is choking Morton with his boot.

Alonzo continues to attack the right wrist of Morton. Alonzo toys around with Morton. Alonzo punches Morton in the back. Alonzo with two running knee lifts. Alonzo whips Morton into the turnbuckles. Alonzo applies a top wrist lock. Morton hits Alonzo with the cask. Morton unloads a flurry of jabs. Morton scores the elbow knockdown. Morton thrust kicks the midsection of Alonzo. Morton with a NeckBreaker. Morton with a running back elbow smash. Morton Powerslams Alonzo. Alonzo heads to the outside. Alonzo slams Morton’s head on the top rope. Morton avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Morton connects with The Kiss It Goodbye for a two count. Alonzo SuperKicks Morton. Morton and Alonzo run the ropes. Morton with an Inside Out Lariat. Morton plants Alonzo with The Spin Out Elbow Drop to pickup the victory. After the match, Alex Taylor and Danny Dealz walks down to the ring. Taylor wants a shot at the NWA Junior Heavyweight Title at ‘Nuff Said.

Winner: Kerry Morton via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 346 of The Hoots Podcast