NWA USA Results 3/12/22

GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, Austin Idol, and Velvet Sky)

First Match: Miguel Robles vs. De’vin Graves

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Graves outpowers Robles. Robles with a waist lock go-behind. Graves slings Robles across the ring. Robles shoves Graves. Robles repeatedly kicks the right hamstring of Graves. Robles drives Graves face first into the bottom turnbuckle pad. Robles with clubbing blows to Graves back. Robles dropkicks Graves. Graves catches Robles in mid-air. Graves with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Graves levels Robles with The Body Avalanche. Graves sends Robles across the ring. Robles side steps Graves into the turnbuckles.

Robles rolls Graves over for a two count. Graves clotheslines Robles for a two count. Graves applies the cravate. Robles with heavy bodyshots. Graves punches Robles in the back. Graves with a Seated Senton. Graves goes back to the cravate. Robles tees off on Graves. Graves catches Robles in mid-air. Graves bodyslams Robles. Graves goes for a Running Frog Splash, but Robles ducks out of the way. Robles with two running lariats. Robles with a single leg dropkick. Graves refuses to go down. Graves clings onto the top rope. Graves with Two HeadButts. Robles connects with The Leaping NeckBreaker to pickup the victory.

Winner: Miguel Robles via Pinfall

Second Match: Fable Jake vs. AJ Cazana

Jake starts smoking a cigarette after the bell rings. Jake kicks Cazana in the gut. Jake applies a side headlock. Cazana whips Jake across the ring. Jake runs into Cazana. Jake drops Cazana with a shoulder tackle. Jake poses for the crowd. Jake sweeps out the legs of Cazana. Jake cartwheels around the ring. Jake with a basement dropkick for a one count. Jake applies a rear chin lock.

Cazana with heavy bodyshots. Cazana whips Jake across the ring. Jake ducks a clothesline from Cazana. Jake with a NeckBreaker. Jake hits The Reverse DDT. Cazana decks Jake with a back elbow smash. Cazana side steps Jake into the turnbuckles. Cazana with Two Body Avalanches. Cazana sends Jake into the ropes. Jake ducks a clothesline from Cazana. Jake with a Running Crossbody Block. Jake connects with The TKO to pickup the victory.

Winner: Fable Jake via Pinfall

Third Match: Matthew Mims vs. Diante

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Mims applies a hammerlock. Mims with a waist lock go-behind. Mims with a waist lock takedown. Mims applies a side headlock. Diante reverses the hold. Mims with a double leg takedown. Mims grapevines the legs of Diante. Diante rakes the eyes of Mims. Diante applies a side headlock. Mims goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Diante counters with a side headlock takeover. Mims reverses the hold. Diante whips Mims across the ring. Mims drops Diante with three shoulder tackles. Mims whips Diante across the ring. Diante punches Mims in the ribs. Diante with clubbing blows to Mims back.

Diante with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Diante uppercuts Mims. Diante repeatedly stomps on Mims chest. Diante argues with the referee. Diante with a straight right hand. Diante uses the middle rope as a weapon. Diante and Mims are trading back and forth shots. Diante uppercuts Mims. Diante kicks Mis in the ribs. Mims with heavy bodyshots. Diante with a running knee lift for a two count. Diante punches Mims. Diante sends Mims to the corner. Mims side steps Diante into the turnbuckles. Mims ducks under two clotheslines from Diante. Mims kicks Diante in the gut. Mims with a Leaping HeadButt. Mims with a Running Hip Attack. Mims follows that with a Running Lariat. Mims connects with The Big Strong Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matthew Mims via Pinfall

