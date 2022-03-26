NWA USA Results 3/26/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky)

Homicide Interview

Kyle Davis: NWA fans, welcome to NWA USA Season 2. The first season was all about the path to the title. Season Two, well, we’ve got a new NWA Jr. Heavyweight Champion. Homicide, how are you feeling?

Homicide: I’m very happy. This is an honor and privilege to become NWA Jr. Heavyweight Champion. But Mr. Davis, I want you to hold this and see how heavy this belt, this precious belt is. Everybody talks about the 10 pounds of gold. Talk about the 187 pounds of gold right now. This is the future of professional wrestling. No offense for the people in the past who grabbed this precious belt. But this man of all people named Homicide from Brooklyn, New York, represents the east coast, who represents everything is your new champion. So I’m gonna be a champion for a long time bro. I’m loving this.

First Match: Homicide (c) vs. Douglas Williams For The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

Nice display of sportsmanship after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Williams applies The Full Nelson Lock. Williams transitions into a hammerlock. Homicide walks into the ropes which forces the break. Wrist Lock Exchange. Homicide scores the ankle pick. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Homicide backs Williams into the turnbuckles. Homicide starts biting the right ear of Williams. Following a snap mare takeover, Williams goes back to the hammerlock.

Homicide drives his knee into the midsection of Williams. Homicide with a quick cover for a one count. Homicide sends Williams to the corner. Williams kicks Homicide in the face. Williams with a Flying European Uppercut. Williams with a corner clothesline. Williams follows that with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Williams applies The Double Reverse Arm-Bar. Homicide puts his foot on the bottom rope which forces the break. Haymaker/Uppercut Exchange. Homicide denies The Chaos Theory. Homicide hits The Koji Cutter for a two count. Homicide connects with The North East Bomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion, Homicide via Pinfall

Second Match: Kerry Morton vs. Gustavo Aguilar

Morton side steps Aguilar into the turnbuckles. Morton rolls Aguilar over for a two count. Morton denies the deep arm-drag. Morton whips Aguilar across the ring. Morton scores the elbow knockdown. Morton with a running elbow smash. Morton with The Delayed Vertical Suplex. Morton plays to the crowd. Aguilar kicks Morton the face. Aguilar with The Sunset Flip for a two count. Morton with a basement dropkick. Morton whips Aguilar across the ring. Aguilar ducks a clothesline from Morton. Morton denies The Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Morton with The Rolling Elbow. Morton connects with Kiss It Goodbye to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kerry Morton via Pinfall

Third Match: Marshe Rockett w/BLK Jeez vs. Jay Bradley. The Winner Will Become The Number One Contender For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Bradley with the greco roman eye poke. Test Of Strength. Rockett kicks Bradley in the gut. Rockett with a straight right hand. Rockett applies a side headlock. Bradley sends Rockett to the corner. Rockett dives over Bradley. Bradley kicks Rockett in the face. Bradley with a flying shoulder tackle. Bradley applies a waist lock. Back Elbow Exchange. Rockett ducks a clothesline from Bradley. Bradley with a BackBreaker for a two count. Bradley poses for the crowd. Rockett decks Bradley with a JawBreaker. Rockett with forearm shivers. Rockett with a knife edge chop. Bradley kicks Rockett in the gut.

Bradley with The Concrete Sledge. Bradley with a Falling HeadButt for a two count. Bradley applies a wrist lock. Bradley with a Fireman’s Carry Slam. Bradley tries to flirt with Velvet Sky. Rockett denies The Vader Bomb. Rockett dropkicks Bradley. Rockett transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rockett tees off on Bradley. Rockett with The Stinger Splash. Bradley denies The Vertical Suplex. Bradley denies The Hangman’s NeckBreaker. Rockett SuperKicks Bradley. Bradley connects with The Pumphandle Side Slam for a two count. Jeez puts Rockett’s foot on the bottom rope right in front of the referee’s eyes. The referee decided to rule this match a double disqualification because Bradley puts his hand on him and the obvious cheating from BLK Jeez. After the match, The Fixers starts arguing with the referee as the show goes off the air.

Match Result: Double Disqualification

