First Match: Mike Bennett vs. Kerry Morton

Morton with a waist lock go-behind. Morton with a waist lock takedown. Morton applies a front face lock. Morton grabs a side wrist lock. Bennett unloads a series of chops. Bennett goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Morton lands back on his feet. Morton with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Chop Exchange. Morton with forearm shivers. Morton whips Bennett across the ring. Bennett kicks Morton in the chest. Bennett rocks Morton with a forearm smash. Bennett hits The Death Valley Driver for a one count. Morton blocks a NeckBreaker. Morton sends Bennett into the ropes. Morton rolls Bennett over for a two count. Bennett launches Morton over the top rope. Morton kicks Bennett in the chest. Bennett regroups on the outside.

Morton with a flying double axe handle strike. Bennett responds with a Rebound Forearm. Bennett kicks Morton in the face. Bennett rolls Morton back into the ring. Morton kicks Bennett in the face. Bennett drops Morton with The SpineBuster for a two count. Bennett is lighting up Morton’s chest. Second Chop Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Morton with The Pele Kick. Bennett reverses out of the irish whip from Morton. Morton with The SpringBoard Crossbody Block. Morton with The Rolling Elbow. Morton follows that with The Rolling Senton. Bennett dodges The Pump Knee Strike. Bennett SuperKicks Morton. Bennett with The Uranage Slam for a two count. Morton denies The PowerBomb. Morton connects with Eat Defeat for a two count. Bennett drills Morton with The BrainBuster. Bennett plants Morton with The Rolling Elbow to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mike Bennett via Pinfall

– Gags The Gimp Vignette.

– Joe Galli conducted an interview with Ricky Morton. Ricky wants his son to be himself and not put on any external pressure. In regard to his future, Ricky says that he’s still in his prime.

Second Match: Jennacide vs. MJ Jenkins

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Jennacide with a waist lock takedown. Jennacide applies a front face lock. Hammerlock Exchange. Jennacide drives her knee into the midsection of Jenkins. Jennacide sends Jenkins to the corner. Jennacide with a running back elbow smash. Jennacide with The Helluva Kick. Jennacide follows that with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Jennacide with a Counter Vertical Suplex for a two count. Jenkins fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Jenkins ducks a clothesline from Jennacide. Jenkins with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Jenkins with two arm-drags. Jenkins dodges The Pump Kick. Jenkins drops Jennacide with The Spinning Leg Lariat for a two count. Chop Exchange. Jenkins slams Jennacide’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jenkins with a double handed chop. Jennacide with heavy bodyshots in the corner. Jennacide slams Jenkins head on the top turnbuckle pad. Jennacide with the irish whip. Jenkins uses her feet to create separation.

Jenkins with a roll through basement dropkick for a one count. Jenkins applies a side headlock. Forearm Exchange. Jenkins sends Jennacide tumbling to the floor. Jennacide spins Jenkins around the ring. Jennacide kicks Jenkins in the face. Jenkins with a shoulder block. Jenkins with a Roundhouse Kick. Second Forearm Exchange. Double Toe Kick. Both ladies are knocked down after a Double Roundhouse Kick. Jennacide blocks a boot from Jenkins. Jennacide with a Discus Back Elbow Smash. Jennacide with The Twisting DDT for a two count. Jennacide sends Jenkins to the corner. Jenkins side steps Jennacide into the turnbuckles. Jenkins delivers her combination offense. Jenkins with a Spinning Side Slam for a two count. Jennacide fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Jennacide connects with The Ripcord Belly to Back Suplex to pickup the victory. After the match, Natalia Markova attacks Jennacide with a steel chair. Markova backs away from Jenkins.

Winner: Jennacide via Pinfall

Third Match: Caprice Coleman vs. Colby Corino

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Coleman grapples around Corino. Coleman rolls Corino over for a two count. Corino kicks Coleman in the gut. Corino applies a side headlock. Coleman whips Corino across the ring. Coleman drops down on the canvas. Coleman leapfrogs over Corino. Coleman trips Corino. Coleman with a Hip Toss. Coleman with two arm-dags. Coleman dropkicks Corino for a two count. Coleman with a knife edge chop. Coleman whips Corino into the turnbuckles. Corino is favoring his back. Corino uses the referee as a human shield. Corino sends Coleman face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Corino stomps on Coleman’s back. Corino puts his foot on the back of Coleman’s neck. Corino with a Double Foot Stomp. Corino with a Running Boot. Corino drives his knee into the midsection of Coleman for a one count. Corino and Coleman are trading back and forth shots.

Corino with a quick cover for a one count. Corino applies a rear chin lock. Coleman fights from underneath. Corino with a knee lift. Corino whips Coleman across the ring. Corino goes for a Bodyslam, but Coleman counters with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Corino slams Coleman’s head on the top rope. Corino with The Slingshot Spear for a two count. Corino hits The Colby Crush for a two count. Corino with Two SpringBoard MoonSaults. Corino goes for a third, but Coleman ducks out of the way. Coleman unloads two knife edge chops. Coleman delivers his combination offense. Corino reverses out of the irish whip from Coleman. Coleman with a SpringBoard Leg Lariat. Coleman thrust kicks the midsection of Corino. Coleman with a Modified Famouser for a two count. Coleman punches Corino in the ribs. Coleman sends Corino to the corner. Corino kicks Coleman in the face. Coleman with a Leaping FrankenSteiner. Corino clings onto the top rope. Corino punches Coleman with a foreign object behind the referee’s back. Corino connects with The Sonsetter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Colby Corino via Pinfall

