NWA USA Results 5/21/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Billy Corgan)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Homicide (c) vs. BLK Jeez For The NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship

Jeez starts things off with a running knee lift. Jeez is throwing haymakers at Homicide. Jeez bodyslams Homicide for a one count. Jeez whips Homicide across the ring. Jeez drops down on the canvas. Jeez scores the elbow knockdown for a one count. Jeez with a Snap Vertical Suplex for a one count. Homicide regroups on the outside. Homicide applies The Sleeper Hold. Homicide goes for a PowerBomb, but Jeez counters with a Back Body Drop. Jeez with two haymakers. Jeez backs Homicide into the ropes. Homicide reverses out of the irish whip from Jeez. Homicide with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Homicide applies a side headlock. Jez with a Belly to Back Suplex. Jeez tees off on Homicide. Jeez with clubbing blows to Homicide’s back. Jeez bodyslams Homicide. Homicide has Jeez perched on the top turnbuckle.

Homicide slaps Jeez in the chest. Jeez denies The SuperPlex. Jeez delivers The Missile Dropkick for a two count. Jeez and Homicide are trading back and forth shots. Jeez rakes the eyes of Homicide. Jeez bodyslams Homicide. Homicide avoids The Flying Double Foot Stomp. Homicide ducks a clothesline from Jeez. Homicide with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Homicide with The Exploder Suplex for a two count. Jeez hammers down on the back of Homicide’s neck. Jeez sends Homicide to the corner. Jeez side steps Homicide into the turnbuckles. Jeez rolls Homicide over for a two count. Homicide kicks Jeez in the gut. Jeez sends Homicide to the corner.

Jeez with a running forearm smash. Jeez with The Bridging Northern Lights Suplex for a two count. Short-Arm Reversal by Homicide. Homicide kicks Jeez in the gut. Homicide with The Three Amigos. Homicide applies The Boston Crab. Jeez grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Homicide goes for The Cop Killer, but Jeez lands back on his feet. Jeez with a Leaping Flatliner for a two count. Homicide with an inside cradle for a two count. Homicide with a short-arm clothesline. Homicide follows that with The North East Bomb for a two count. Jeez drives Homicide face first into the middle turnbuckle pad. Homicide puts Jeez on the top turnbuckle. Homicide with a throat thrust. Homicide connects with The Avalanche Koji Cutter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion, Homicide via Pinfall

– Thomas Latimer Vignette.

Nick Aldis Promo

Kyle Davis: NWA USA, it is a pleasure to have the National Treasure, Nick Aldis, joining me at the podium. Nick, everybody’s talking about it, you, Matt Cardona, what’s on your mind?

Nick Aldis: Kyle, I stand before you today, and ladies and gentlemen, thank you all for being here. I stand before you today not as a professional athlete, not as a slightly cocky, slightly brash, cool as a cucumber, oh, so debonair, National Treasure that you’ve come to know and maybe love or maybe love to hate. Today I stand here as a man, as a husband, as a father, and as somebody who loves professional wrestling. I think of all the things that make me proud to be a professional wrestler. I think of all the guys and girls in the dressing room who are tired, they’re beat up, they’re held together by athletic tape, they’re running on fumes, and they’re going to come out here and they’re going to bust it for you, that makes me proud to be a professional wrestler. I think about the great Doug Williams, my teammate, my mentor, my friend, teaming up with Harry Smith and tearing the house down in one of the best tag team matches I’ve ever seen with The Briscoes. That makes me proud to be a professional wrestler.

I think about Ricky Morton, who’s been selling out buildings before I was even born, still putting on the tights, still lacing them up and telling everybody who will listen, hey, when Ricky Morton is on the card, those people know they’re going to get their money’s worth. That makes me proud to be a wrestler. I think about his son, Kerry Morton. I think about Colby Corino. Gustavo. These young kids are coming up, giving it everything they have to prove to everybody that they belong in the sport of professional wrestling and they’re coming back and we have to follow that. That makes me proud to be a wrestler. So, I’m asking you all, if you can find it in yourselves, because you make me proud to be a professional wrestler. So I’m asking you, if you can find it in yourselves, to get behind me, one more time on my quest to be the Worlds Heavyweight Wrestling Champion.

Because, Matt Cardona, you don’t make me proud to be a professional wrestler. You know, my wife said to me, Matt Cardona must have a horseshoe around his neck to be as lucky as he was to escape Nashville with the Worlds Championship. I said, babe, that horseshoe wasn’t around his neck, that horseshoe’s right up his ass. And it’s about time I pull it out and bonked him over the head with it. It’s about time that I took back, Sweet Charlotte, The 10 Pounds Of Gold. And it’s about time that I made everybody proud to be wrestling fans again. So, Matt Cardona, look at me when I say this to you, the time is coming, and when the time comes, you will be looking up at the lights and you will realize, this is the NWA. And then you will look at me and say, that’s The National Treasure and The Real Worlds Champion.

Second Match: Rodney Mack & Brett Buffshay vs. The Ill Begotten

Rodney Mack and Jeremiah Plunkett will start things off. Plunkett tags out to Taylor. Taylor talks smack to Mack. Taylor shoves Mack. Mack slaps Taylor in the face. Taylor tags in Plunkett. Mack kicks Plunkett in the gut. Mack hammers down on the back of Plunkett’s neck. Mack with a fireman’s carry takeover. Mack with a Falling HeadButt. Mack bodyslams Plunkett. Mack tags in Buffshay. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Buffshay goes for a Bodyslam, but Plunkett lands back on his feet. Plunkett sends Buffshay chest first into the turnbuckles. Plunkett tags in Taylor. Buffshay bodyslams Taylor. Buffshay tags in Mack. Mack with two elbow drops. Mack tags in Buffshay. Buffshay with two elbow drops for a two count.

Taylor reverses out of the irish whip from Buffshay. Plunkett kicks Buffshay in the back. Buffshay knocks Plunkett off the ring apron. Buffshay side steps Taylor into the ropes. Buffshay with a Jumping Knee Strike. Plunkett trips Buffshay from the outside. Taylor with an elbow drop. Taylor is raining down haymakers. Taylor applies a front face lock. Taylor tags in Plunkett. Taylor with a Snap Vertical Suplex. Plunkett with a Senton Splash for a two count. Plunkett applies a front face lock. Taylor tags himself in. Taylor is throwing haymakers at Buffshay. Taylor with a knife edge chop. Taylor whips Buffshay across the ring. Taylor scores the elbow knockdown for a two count. Taylor with clubbing shoulder blocks. Taylor tags in Plunkett.

Plunkett with a straight right hand. Plunkett tags in Taylor. Plunkett with a running forearm smash. Taylor with a Corner Dropkick for a two count. Taylor tags in Plunkett. Plunkett with a closed fist shot to Buffshay’s jaw. Plunkett unloads two left jabs. Buffshay applies The Sleeper Hold. Plunkett with a Belly to Back Suplex. Plunkett goes for a Running Senton Splash, but Buffshay ducks out of the way. Mack and Taylor are tagged in. Mack with a series of clotheslines. Plunkett punches Mack. Short-Arm Reversal by Mack. Mack with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Mack Powerslams Taylor. Mack is fired up. Double Toe Kick. Double Irish Whip. Mack punches Taylor in the back. Buffshay clotheslines Plunkett. Mack drops Taylor with a Lariat. Taylor kicks Mack in the face. Mack hits The SpineBuster. Mack makes Taylor tap out to The Youthinzer.

Winner: Rodney Mack & Brett Buffshay via Pinfall

Third Match: Sal Rinauro vs. Gaagz The Gimp In A Match Of Atonment

Rinauro talks smack to Gimp after the bell rings. Rinauro closed the zipper on Gimp’s mask. Rinauro with a straight right hand. Rinauro transitions into a ground and pound attack. Rinauro is completely unhinged. Rinauro repeatedly stomps on Gimp’s chest. The referee admonishes Rinauro. Gimp rises back on his feet. Following a snap mare takeover, Rinauro with a diving corner clothesline. Rinauro starts bending Gimp’s fingers. Rinauro repeatedly stomps on Gimp’s chest and face. Rinauro cries out to Father James Mitchell. Gimp backs Rinauro into the turnbuckles. Rinauro hammers down on the back of Gimp’s neck.

Rinauro sends Gimp to the ring apron. Gimp starts biting Rinauro’s thigh. Gimp rakes the eyes of Rinauro. Rinauro denies The Draping DDT. Rinauro with clubbing headbutts in the corner. Rinauro sits in a weird trance. Gimp with rapid fire sumo strikes. Gimp starts pulling off Rinauro’s hair. Gimp tugs on Rinauro’s beard. Gimp with a double handed chop. Gimp puts his leg on the back of Rinauro’s neck. Gimp rakes the back of Rinauro. Rinauro buries his shoulder into the midsection of Gimp. Rinauro delivers his combination offense. Rinauro with a JawBreaker. Rinauro uppercuts Gimp. Rinauro connects with The Handspring Stunner, but it had zero effect on Gimp. Gimp makes Rinauro pass out to The Dragon Sleeper.

Winner: Gaagz The Gimp via Referee Stoppage

