NWA USA Results 5/28/22

Valor Hall

Oak Grove, Kentucky

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm and Tyrus)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Jay Bradley vs. Brady Pierce

Bradley attacks Pierce before the bell rings. Bradley repeatedly stomps on Pierce’s chest. Bradley rams his armpit against Pierce’s face. Pierce with clubbing blows to Bradley’s back. Pierce with a straight right hand. Pierce kicks Bradley in the gut. Bradley reverses out of the irish whip from Pierce. Pierce dives over Bradley. Bradley HeadButts Pierce. Bradley brings Pierce to the corner. Bradley with the irish whip. Bradley with a Running Boot. Bradley goes for a Bodyslam, but Pierce lands back on his feet. Pierce applies a waist lock. Bradley decks Pierce with a back elbow smash. Bradley applies a side headlock. Pierce whips Bradley across the ring. Bradley drops Pierce with a shoulder tackle. Bradley bodyslams Pierce. Bradley with a knee drop. Bradley uppercuts the back of Pierce. Pierce regroups on the outside. Bradley lands The Suicide Dive.

Bradley poses for the crowd. Bradley slams Pierce’s head on the ring apron. Bradley with clubbing blows to Pierce’s chest. Pierce is throwing haymakers at Bradley. Bradley reverses out of the irish whip from Pierce. Pierce decks Bradley with a back elbow smash. Pierce nails Bradley with The Pump Kick. Pierce kicks Bradley out of the ring. Pierce whips Bradley into the steel barricade. Pierce with two haymakers. Pierce sends Bradley back first into the barricade. Pierce punches Bradley. Pierce with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Pierce with a flying forearm smash for a one count. Pierce continues to dish out transitional punches.

Pierce drops Bradley with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Pierce applies a rear chin lock. Pierce punches Bradley in the back. Bradley with a Counter Vertical Suplex. Bradley ducks a clothesline from Pierce. Pierce side steps Bradley into the turnbuckles. Bradley with a back elbow smash. Bradley kicks Pierce in the face. Bradley with a flying shoulder tackle. Bradley whips Pierce across the ring. Bradley with a BackBreaker. Pierce reverses out of the irish whip from Bradley. Pierce kicks Bradley in the gut. Pierce with another haymaker. Pierce sends Bradley into the ropes. Pierce hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Bradley blocks The NeckBreaker. Bradley lawn darts Pierce into the top turnbuckle pad. Bradley kicks the middle turnbuckle pad into Pierce’s face. Bradley connects with The Running Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Jay Bradley via Pinfall

– Don’t forget to get your replica NWA Belts at fandubelts.com/NWA

Second Match: Matthew Mims vs. AJ Cazana

Mims wants Cazana to shake his hand. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Mims applies a hammerlock. Side Headlock Exchange. Mims whips Cazana across the ring. Mims drops down on the canvas. Mims with a Counter Hip Toss. Mims goes for a Bodyslam, but Cazana lands back on his feet. Cazana sends Mims to the corner. Mims side steps Cazana into the turnbuckles. Mims kicks Cazana in the gut. Mims with the irish whip. Mims with the monkey flip. Cazana regroups in the corner. Mims blocks a boot from Cazana. Cazana is throwing haymakers at Mims. Cazana stomps on Mim’s chest for a one count. Mims and Cazana are trading back and forth bodyshots. Mims backs Cazana into the ropes.

Cazana reverses out of the irish whip from Mims. Cazana drives his knee into the midsection of Mims. Cazana applies The Abdominal Stretch. Cazana punches Mims in the back. Cazana with a Seated Senton for a two count. Cazana applies the cravate. Cazana transitions into The Dragon Sleeper. Cazana goes into the lateral press for a two count. Cazana tugs on Mims hair. Cazana with a shoulder block. Cazana sends Mims to the corner. Mims with two toe kicks. Mims with a Leaping HeadButt. Mims with a Running Hip Attack. Cazana continues to go after Mims hair. Mims with a back elbow smash. Mims sends Cazana to the corner. Mims bodyslams Cazana. Mims goes for a Running Elbow Drop, but Cazana ducks out of the way. Lariat Exchange. Mims connects with The Big Strong Slam to pickup the victory.

Winner: Matthew Mims via Pinfall

Third Match: Jax Dane & Magic Jake Dumas vs. The Miserably Faithful w/Father James Mitchell

Jax Dane and Sal Rinauro will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dane backs Rinauro into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Dane is imposing his will in the corner. Dane taunts Judais. Rinauro kicks Dane in the gut. Rinauro goes for the irish whip, but Dane counters with a shoulder tackle. Dane slaps Rinauro in the chest. Dane tags in Dumas. Assisted Body Avalanche. Dumas goes for a Delayed Powerslam, but Rinauro lands back on his feet. Rinauro sends Dumas to the corner. Rinauro gives himself a standing ovation. The referee starts coughing out a poker card. Rinauro then proceeds to put said poker card in his mouth. Rinauro starts running the ropes. Rinauro dodges The Big Boot. Rinauro with The Handspring Stunner. Rinauro dropkicks Dumas to the floor. Dane clotheslines Rinauro. Dumas backs away from Judais. Dane rolls Dumas back into the ring. Dumas repeatedly stomps on Rinauro’s chest. Dumas is choking Rinauro with his boot. Dumas tells Dane that he’s got it. Dumas with an Elevated NeckBreaker for a two count.

Dumas applies the greco roman throat hold. Dumas transitions into a rear chin lock. Dumas with clubbing blows to Rinauro’s back. Rinauro clings onto the top rope. Rinauro kicks Dumas in the face. Rinauro dives over Dumas. Rinauro tags in Judais. Judais tells Dane to bring it. Judais with a corner clothesline. Judais slams Dumas head on the top turnbuckle pad. Judais with a Running Boot. Judais with a Flying Clothesline. Judais taunts Dane. Dane is throwing haymakers at Judais. Judais reverses out of the irish whip from Dane. Dane exits the ring. Dumas grabs Judais by his throat. Judais Chokeslams Dumas. Judais tags in Rinauro. Miserably Faithful goes for The Assisted Senton Splash, but Dane pulls Dumas out of the ring. Dane drags Dumas to the backstage area. Judais rolls Dumas back into the ring. Gaagz The Gimp arrives. Gimp kicks Dumas in the gut. Gimp connects with The Tornado Bulldog. Gimp crawls back under the ring. Rinauro goes into the cover and picks up the victory.

Winner: The Miserably Faithful via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 311 of The Hoots Podcast