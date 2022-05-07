NWA USA Results 5/7/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli & Velvet Sky)

First Match: Natalia Markova vs. Kenzie Paige

Markova with The Lou Thez Press. Ground and Pound Exchange. Paige ducks a clothesline from Markova. Paige with forearm shivers. Markova reverses out of the irish whip from Paige. Paige holds onto the ropes. Paige kicks Markova in the face. Paige with a running clothesline for a two count. Paige goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Markova counters with a Bulldog. Markova with clubbing mid-kicks. Paige blocks a boot from Markova. Markova ducks a clothesline from Paige. Markova kicks Paige in the gut. Markova with a Swinging NeckBreaker for a two count. Markova applies a rear chin lock.

Paige decks Markova with a JawBreaker. Paige stomps on the left foot of Markova. Paige delivers her combination offense. Paige goes for The Sunset Flip, but Markova lands back on her feet. Paige kicks the right shoulder of Markova. Paige delivers The Roundhouse Kick for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Chop Exchange. Markova with a Roundhouse Kick. Markova with a toe kick. Markova follows that with The Jazz Stinger for a two count. Markova with a Running Knee Strike for a two count. Paige throws Markova off the top turnbuckle. Paige SuperKicks Markova for a two count. Paige plays to the crowd. Markova side steps Paige into the turnbuckles. Paige avoids The Beautiful Disaster. Paige goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Markova rolls her over to pickup the victory.

Winner: Natalia Markova via Pinfall

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Kamille and Thom Latimer. Kamille continues to reiterate that there’s no legitimate threat to her title reign. She has no doubts that Latimer will soon become the National Champion.

– BLK Jeez tells Kyle Davis that he’s coming after Homicide and will become the next NWA Junior Heavyweight Champion.

– Jax Dane Vignette.

Second Match: Ricky Morton vs. Wrecking Ball Legursky

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Legursky applies a side headlock. Morton whips Legursky across the ring. Legursky drops Morton with a shoulder tackle. Legursky poses for the crowd. Morton runs into Legursky. Morton with the greco roman eye pok. Morton stomps on the left foot of Legursky. Morton runs into Legursky. Morton is throwing haymakers at Legursky. Legursky side steps Morton into the turnbuckles. Legursky applies The Bear Hug. Legursky backs Morton into the turnbuckles. Legursky with clubbing blows to Morton’s back.

Morton scores a right jab. Legursky HeadButts Morton. Legursky sends Morton to the corner. Legursky applies another Bear Hug. Morton starts biting Legursky’s right ear. Legursky attacks Morton from behind. Legursky bodyslams Morton. Legursky with a Falling HeadButt. Legursky locks in his third bear hug of the match. The referee gets distracted by Kerry Morton. Kerry pulls his dad out of the ring. Kerry side steps Legursky face first into the steel ring post. Jay Bradley delivers the blindside shot. Bradley rolls Ricky back into the ring. Morton side steps Legursky into the turnbuckles. Legursky connects with The PowerBomb to pickup the victory.

Winner: Wrecking Ball Legursky via Pinfall

