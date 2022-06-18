NWA USA Results 6/18/22

Knoxville Convention Center

Knoxville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Samuel Shaw vs. Mercurio

Mercurio talks smack to Shaw after the bell rings. Mercurio applies a side headlock. Shaw whips Mercurio across the ring. Mercurio drops Shaw with a shoulder tackle. Shaw pops back on his feet. Mercurio grabs a side headlock. Shaw denies the side headlock takeover. Shaw sends Mercurio back first into the canvas. Shaw crawls towards Mercurio. Mercurio regroups on the outside. Shaw disappears from under the ring. Shaw pulls Mercurio up to the ring apron. Shaw throws Mercurio back into the ring. Mercurio kicks Shaw in the gut. Mercurio with a straight right hand. Shaw reverses out of the irish whip from Mercurio. Shaw with The Lou Thez Press. Shaw transitions into a ground and pound attack. Shaw with a running axe handle strike. Shaw with a gut punch. Shaw uppercuts Mercurio. Shaw sends Mercurio to the corner. Mercurio kicks Shaw in the face. Mercurio with a Running Lariat. Mercurio with a Knee Drop for a two count.

Mercurio drives his knee into Shaw’s back for a one count. Mercurio with two clotheslines. Mercurio with Muay Thai Knee Strikes Mercurio follows that with The Butterfly Suplex. Mercurio slams Shaw’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Mercurio is lighting up Shaw’s chest in the corner. Mercurio with forearm shivers. Mercurio drops Shaw with The Final Cut for a two count. Mercurio punches Shaw in the back. Mercurio applies The Abdominal Stretch. Shaw with a Belly to Back Suplex. Shaw with a Leg Drop. Shaw is throwing haymakers at Mercurio. Shaw uppercuts Mercurio. Mercurio rolls under a clothesline from Shaw. Mercurio SuperKicks Shaw. Shaw hits The SpineBuster. Shaw connects with The Uranage Slam. Shaw makes Mercurio tap out to Silence. After the match, Mercurio vents to Kyle Davis about Shaw ruining his premiere debut. Mercurio demands an apology from Shaw. Mercurio heads to the backstage area instead.

Winner: Samuel Shaw via Submission

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Kamille and Thom Latimer. Latimer talks about his loyalty to the NWA Brand and why he should be the next NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion. Kamille demands that Billy Corgan gives Latimer an opportunity.

– Pretty Empowered expressed their gratitude on becoming the brand-new NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Second Match: Homicide & The Mortons vs. Colby Corino & The Fixers In A 6-Man Tag Team Match

Colby Corino and Ricky Morton will start things off. Corino makes fun of Ricky after the bell rings. Corino kicks Ricky in the gut. Corino sends Ricky to the corner. Ricky side steps Corino the turnbuckles. Ricky with two arm-drags. Ricky tags in Homicide. Double Irish Whip. Double Elbow Knockdown. Corino tags in Bradley. Homicide mocks The Fixers. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Bradley backs Homicide into the turnbuckles. Bradley with heavy bodyshots. Bradley is throwing haymakers at Homicide. Homicide repeatedly kicks Bradley in the face. Bradley denies The Tornado DDT. Bradley applies a front face lock. Bradley tags in Legursky. Shoulder Tackle/Vertical Suplex/HeadButt Combination for a two count. Legursky bodyslams Homicide. Legursky goes for a Falling HeadButt, but Homicide ducks out of the way. Homicide tags in Kerry.

Kerry with rapid fire bodyshots. Legursky launches Kerry to the corner. Legursky levels Kerry with The Body Avalanche. Legursky tags in Bradley. Assisted Seated Senton. Bradley is raining down palm thrusts. Bradley tags in Legursky. Legursky with a knife edge chop. Kerry decks Legursky with a JawBreaker. Kerry is displaying his fighting spirit. Kerry dropkicks Legurksy. Legurksy goes for a running elbow drop, but Kerry ducks out of the way. Kerry applies an arm-bar. Homicide tags himself in. Homicide with a knife edge chop. Homicide with an arm-ringer. Homicide tags in Ricky. Ricky hammers down on the left shoulder of Legursky. Legursky whips Ricky into the turnbuckles. Legursky punches Ricky in the back. Legursky tags in Corino.

Corino kicks Ricky in the face. Corino drives Ricky back first into the turnbuckles. Corino with a Spin Kick into the midsection of Ricky. Corino tags in Bradley. Bradley with clubbing blows to Ricky’s back. Bradley with 12×6 elbows. Bradley rocks Ricky with a forearm smash. Bradley tags in Legursky. Bradley knocks Kerry off the ring apron. Double Irish Whip. Ricky side steps Legursky into the turnbuckles. Homicide and Corino are tagged in. Homicide with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Homicide clotheslines Corino. Homicide tees off on The Fixers. Legursky inadvertently knocks down Bradley with a Running Body Block. Homicide sends Legursky tumbling to the floor. Corino SuperKicks Homicide. Kerry tags himself in. Ricky lands The Suicide Dive. Kerry ducks a clothesline from Corino. Kerry connects with The Schoolboy Rollup to pickup the victory. After the match, Corino throws a fit on the outside.

Winner: Homicide & The Mortons via Pinfall

