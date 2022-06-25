NWA USA Results 6/25/22

Knoxville Convention Center

Knoxville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

First Match: Luke Hawx vs. Thrillbilly Silas w/Pollo Del Mar

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Silas backs Luke into the turnbuckles. Luke shoves Silas. Strong lockup. Luke brings Silas to the corner. Luke continues to shove Silas. Luke throws his headband at Silas. Silas is complaining to the referee. Luke unloads three knife edge chops. Silas reverses out of the irish whip from Luke. Silas drops Luke with a shoulder tackle. Silas bodyslams Luke for a one count. Silas stomps on Luke’s back and chest. Silas hammers down on the back of Luke’s neck. Short-Arm Reversal by Luke. Luke with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex. Luke ducks a clothesline from Silas. Luke with The Spinning Heel Kick for a one count.

Luke with clubbing crossfaces. Luke repeatedly stomps on Silas chest. Luke with a forearm smash. Luke is lighting up Silas’ chest. Luke with a chop/forearm combination. Silas kicks Luke in the gut. Silas punches Luke. Silas HeadButts Luke. Silas with a short-arm clothesline for a one count. Silas with a knee smash. Silas follows that with a forearm. Luke responds with a Windmill Kick. Luke with another chop/forearm combination. Luke uppercuts Silas for a two count. Silas drives his knee into the midsection of Luke. Silas dumps Luke ribs first on the top rope. Silas with an Elbow Drop for a one count. Silas gets distracted by Pollo. Luke connects with The Spin Kick to pickup the victory.

Winner: Luke Hawx via Pinfall

– May Valentine had a backstage with Chris Silvio who’s the legal representative of Jax Dane. Silvio threatens to bring Billy Corgan to court due to Eric Jackson attacking his client on this past weeks edition of NWA Powerrr.

– Austin Idol is still in conjunction with The Church’s Money Enterprises.

Second Match: Jax Dane (c) vs. Erick Jackson For The NWA National Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dane outpowers Jackson. Dane backs Jackson into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Stalemate in the corner. Jackson ducks under a chop from Dane. Jackson with a waist lock go-behind. Dane decks Jackson with a back elbow smash. Dane with Three HeadButts. Dane whips Jackson across the ring. Dane denies The Sunset Flip. Dane goes for a Leg Drop, but Jackson ducks out of the way.

Jackson delivers his combination offense. Dane sends Jackson to the corner. Jackson kicks Dane in the face. Dane levels Jackson with The Body Avalanche. Dane whips Jackson into the turnbuckles. Jackson denies The Samoan Drop. Dane blocks The Schoolboy Rollup. Dane applies a wrist lock. Dane with two short-arm lariats. Dane connects with The Running Lariat to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA National Heavyweight Champion, Jax Dane via Pinfall

