NWA USA Results 7/16/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Austin Idol)

First Match: Rhett Titus vs. Gustavo Aguilar vs. Matt Vine In A Triple Threat Match

Vine refuses to shake hands with Titus. Aguilar starts dancing in the corner. Vine sends Aguila chest first into the turnbuckles. Titus ducks a clothesline from Vine. Titus with a double leg takedown. Titus applies a front face lock. Titus with a waist lock go-behind. Vine decks Titus with a back elbow smash. Vine applies a wrist lock. Vine lifts Aguilar up in the air. Aguilar is throwing haymakers at Vine. Aguilar with a lucha libre arm-drag. Titus with a double leg takedown. Aguilar drops down on the canvas. Aguilar ducks a clothesline from Titus. Aguilar with a Flying Headscissors Takeover. Vine with a Running Lariat. Titus with The O’Connor Roll for a one count. Vine drops down on the canvas. Vine with The Kitchen Sink. Vine with a Bodyslam/Splash Combination for a two count. Vine hooks the outside leg of Aguilar for a one count. Vine stomps on Titus chest. Vine is hitting everything that moves. Following a snap mare takeover, Vine with a double rear chin lock.

Titus with heavy bodyshots. Vine with a back elbow smash. Vine goes for a Belly to Back Suplex, but Aguilar lands back on his feet. Double Belly to Back Suplex to Vine. Double Cover for a two count. Titus applies The Ankle Lock. Aguilar adds The Camel Clutch. Titus applies The Dragon Sleeper. Vine with another Belly to Back Suplex to Titus. Vine SuperKicks Aguilar for a two count. Vine drives Titus back first into the turnbuckles. Titus with a back elbow smash. Titus kicks Vine in the face. Titus with a Flying Crossbody Block for a two count. Vine rolls Titus over for a two count. Vine goes for a Bodyslam, but Titus lands back on his feet. Standing Switch Exchange. Titus with another double leg takedown. Vine with two sharp elbow strikes. Vine denies The Slice Bread. Titus uses Aguilar’s legs as a weapon. Aguilar with an inside cradle for a two count. Titus ducks a clothesline from Aguilar. Titus dropkicks Aguilar. Titus connects with The Northern Lights Pin to pickup the victory.

Winner: Rhett Titus via Pinfall

Second Match: Colby Corino vs. Luke Hawx

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Hawx backs Corino into the turnbuckles. The referee calls for a clean break. Corino slides out of the ring. Hawx runs after Corino. Hawx avoids The Roundhouse Kick. Hawx with a diving shoulder tackle. Hawx with clubbing blows to Corino’s back. Hawx follows that with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex. Hawx is raining down haymakers. Hawx kicks Corino in the chest. Hawx punches Corino. Hawx kicks Corino off the ring apron. Hawx with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Hawx applies a rear chin lock. Hawx punches Corino in the back. Hawx goes for a Bodyslam, but Corino counters with an eye poke. Corino kicks out the legs of Hawx. Corino with a Twisting NeckBreaker for a two count. Corino with rapid fire haymakers. Corino kicks Hawx in the gut. Corino punches Hawx. Corino with clubbing shoulder blocks. Corino with a Step Up Enzuigiri for a two count.

Corino applies The CrossFace. Corino transitions into a front face lock. Hawx with heavy bodyshots. Corino dodges The Spinning Back Fist. Corino with The Olympic Slam. Corino goes for The Colby Crush, but Hawx ducks out of the way. Hawx with two elbow drops for a two count. Hawx is mauling Corino in the corner. Hawx with the irish whip. Corino decks Hawx with a back elbow smash. Hawx drops Corino with The Spinning Leg Lariat. Hawx kicks Corino in the chest. Hawx with The Pumphandle Slam for a two count. Hawx continues to dish out haymakers and forearms. Hawx bodyslams Corino. Hawx with a knee drop for a one count.

Corino with a drop toe hold into the middle turnbuckle pad. Corino repeatedly stomps on Hawx’s chest. Corino with a Running Cannonball Strike. Hawx catches Corino in mid-air. Hawx with a BackBreaker/ShoulderBreaker Combination. Hawx Powerslams Corino for a two count. Hawx argues with the referee. Corino sends Hawx tumbling to the floor. Corino with a Wrecking Ball Dropkick. Corino goes for The Suicide Dive, but Hawx counters with a fireman’s carry takeover on the floor. Corino fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Hawx thrust kicks the midsection of Corino. Hawx throws Corino into the steel ring steps. Both guys avoids the referee’s ten count. Corino regroups in the corner. Corino attacks Hawx with a foreign object behind the referee’s back. Corino connects with The Sonsetter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Colby Corino via Pinfall

