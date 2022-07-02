NWA USA Results 7/2/22

Knoxville Convention Center

Knoxville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

First Match: BLK Jeez w/Austin Idol vs. Gaagz The Gimp

Gimp is playing mind games with Jeez. Jeez signals for the test of strength. Jeez drives his knee into the midsection of Gimp. Jeez with a knife edge chop. Jeez kicks Gimp in the gut. Jeez with a straight right hand. Jeez with a Belly to Back Suplex for a one count. Gimp headbutts the midsection of Jeez. Gimp with a double handed chop. Jeez drops down on the canvas. Jeez scores the elbow knockdown. Jeez talks smack to the crowd. Jeez stomps on Gimp’s chest. Jeez uppercuts Gimp. Jeez dumps Gimp out of the ring. Idol sends Gimp face first into the ring apron. Jeez bodyslams Gimp on the floor. Jeez rolls Gimp back into the ring. Jeez hooks the outside leg for a two count. Jeez applies a rear chin lock.

Gimp with heavy bodyshots. Gimp backs Jeez into the turnbuckles. Gimp with clubbing shoulder blocks. Jeez unloads two knife edge chops. Jeez uppercuts Gimp. Jeez sends Gimp to the corner. Jeez with a flying forearm smash. Jeez drops Gimp with a Running Lariat for a two count. Jeez bodyslams Gimp. Jeez dives over Gimp. Gimp drives his elbow into the midsection of Jeez. Gimp fish hooks Jeez. Gimp decks Jeez with a back elbow smash. Gimp kicks Jeez in the face. Gimp ducks a clothesline from Jeez. Gimp with a flying forearm smash for a two count. Gimp taunts Idol. Jeez rolls Gimp over for a two count. Gimp denies The BrainBuster. Jeez with a back elbow smash. Gimp rakes the back of Jeez. Gimp connects with The Gaagz Reflex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Gaagz The Gimp via Pinfall

Second Match: Magic Jake Dumas w/Christi Jaynes vs. AJ Cazana w/Joe Cazana

Dumas side steps the collar and elbow tie up. Dumas shoves Cazana. Cazana backs Dumas into the turnbuckles. Cazana brings Dumas down to the mat. Cazana mocks Dumas. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cazana applies a wrist lock. Cazana hammers down on the left shoulder of Dumas. Dumas nails Cazana with The Bell Clap. Dumas applies a side headlock. Cazana transitions into a wrist lock. Cazana applies a standing arm-bar. Dumas brings Cazana to the corner. The referee calls for a clean break. Dumas with a knife edge chop. Cazana reverses out of the irish whip from Dumas. Cazana with a Back Body Drop. Cazana bodyslams Dumas. Dumas regroups in the corner. Dumas pulls out a player card. Dumas nails Cazana with a throat thrust. Dumas drops Cazana with a Side Russian Leg Sweep for a two count. Dumas is wearing down Cazana.

Dumas puts his knee on the back of Cazana’s neck. Cazana with heavy bodyshots. Cazana punches Dumas. Short-Arm Reversal by Dumas. Dumas with an Inverted Atomic Drop. Dumas with a Rising Knee Strike. Dumas SuperKicks Cazana for a two count. Dumas yells at Christi for not following instructions. Dumas drives his knee into the midsection of Cazana. Cazana tells Christi to celebrate. Dumas goes for a NeckBreaker, but Cazana counters with a Lariat for a two count. Cazana decks Dumas with a back elbow smash. Cazana with a polish hammer. Cazana kicks Dumas in the gut. Cazana with a Vertical Suplex. Dumas responds with a JawBreaker. Dumas HeadButts Cazana. Cazana hits The SpineBuster. The referee gets distracted by Christi. Joe Cazana punches Dumas. Joe rolls Dumas back into the ring. Cazana goes for a Powerslam, but Christi pulls him down with the necktie. Dumas goes into the cover and gets the pinfall victory.

Winner: Magic Jake Dumas via Pinfall

Third Match: Pretty Empowered (c) vs. The Hex For The NWA World Women’s Tag Team Championship

The Hex starts things off with a Double Thez Press. Stereo Ground and Pound attacks. Belle with forearm shivers. Stereo Big Boots. The referee is losing control of the match. Belle with a chop/forearm combination. Kay throws Envy into the steel barricade. Kay unloads two knife edge chops. Meeting Of The Minds. Envy rocks Kay with a forearm smash. Following a snap mare takeover, Envy trips Belle from the outside. Paige with a forearm smash. Paige stomps on Belle’s back. Paige slams Belle’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Paige with a knife edge chop. Pretty Empowered repeatedly stomps on Belle’s chest. Paige with a chop/forearm combination. Belle is displaying her fighting spirit. Paige drives her knee into the midsection of Belle. Paige applies The Full Nelson Lock.

Envy tags herself in. Envy with a Spinning Back Kick. Paige with an Axe Kick. Double SuperKick for a one count. Envy yells at the referee. Envy slams Belle’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Envy toys around with Belle. Belle tees off on Envy. Envy stops Belle in her tracks. Belle kicks Envy in the face. Belle tags in Kay. Kay clotheslines Envy. Kay scores the elbow knockdown. Kay ducks a clothesline from Envy. Kay with a Rolling NeckBreaker for a two count. Belle with The Rolling Elbow. Kay follows that with The Saito Suplex. Paige denies Hex Marks The Spot. Envy rolls Kay over for a two count. Kay with a Roundhouse Kick. Kay hits The Hitodenashi Driver for a two count. Belle and Paige are trading back and forth shots. Belle dumps Paige out of the ring. Envy delivers the belt shot behind the referee’s back to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Women’s Tag Team Champions, Pretty Empowered via Pinfall

