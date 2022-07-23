NWA USA Results 7/23/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

First Match: Caprice Coleman vs. Joe Alonzo

Alonzo applies a front face lock. Coleman rolls Alonzo over for a two count. Alonzo kicks out of multiple pinning predicaments Coleman drops down on the canvas. Coleman leapfrogs over Alonzo. Coleman with two arm-drags. Coleman with a Hip Toss. Coleman follows that with a Japanese Arm-Drag. Coleman dropkicks Alonzo for a two count. Coleman gets crotched on the top rope. Alonzo with a SpringBoard Dropkick. Alonzo kicks Coleman in the face. Alonzo with a forearm smash. Alonzo with a Belly to Back Suplex on the ring apron. Alonzo goes into the lateral press for a one count. Alonzo applies a rear chin lock. Coleman with elbows into the midsection of Alonzo. Coleman unloads three knife edge chops. Alonzo rakes the eyes of Coleman. Alonzo bodyslams Coleman. Alonzo rams his boot across Coleman’s face for a two count. Alonzo poses for the crowd. Coleman with heavy bodyshots. Alonzo drives his knee into the midsection of Coleman. Alonzo with two knife edge chops.

Coleman reverses out of the irish whip from Alonzo. Alonzo dives over Coleman. Coleman with a blistering chop. Coleman ducks a clothesline from Alonzo. Coleman with two right jabs. Coleman punches Alonzo. Coleman with The SpringBoard Leg Lariat. Coleman with a Spinning Back Kick. Coleman follows that with a Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Alonzo hammers down on the back of Coleman’s neck. Standing Switch Exchange. Coleman decks Alonzo with a back elbow smash. Coleman goes for The Cazadora Bulldog, but Alonzo counters with The Cross Rhodes. Alonzo repeatedly stomps on Coleman’s chest. Alonzo hooks the outside leg for a two count. Alonzo goes for The Cross Rhodes, but Coleman rolls him over for a two count. Coleman goes for The Monkey Flip, but Alonzo lands back on his feet. Alonzo decks Coleman with a back elbow smash. Coleman with a Leap Of Faith. Coleman connects with The Father, The Son and The Holy Trinity to pickup the victory.

Winner: Caprice Coleman via Pinfall

– Luke Hawx picked a fight with Ricky Morton in the backstage area. Luke is still upset about what happened to his son at NWA Alwayz Ready.

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Odinson. Odinson had no comment regarding the future of The End.

– Jax Dane & Chris Silvio informs us that Dane will not defend his title for the remainder of this season.

Second Match: Jamie Stanley vs. Mercurio

Stanley tugs on Mercurio’s hair. Mercurio slaps Stanley in the face. Mercurio ducks a clothesline from Stanley. Mercurio applies The Full Nelson Lock. Mercurio transitions into a hammerlock. Mercurio drops Stanley with a knee strike. Mercurio talks smack to Stanley. Mercurio with a straight right hand. Mercurio sends Stanley to the corner. Mercurio with a Rising Knee Strike. Mercurio with a chop/gut punch combination. Mercurio follows that with forearm shivers. Mercurio starts combing his hair.

Stanley with a palm strike. Mercurio answers with a running haymaker for a two count. Mercurio punches Stanley in the back. Mercurio and Stanley are trading back and forth shots. Mercurio with Muay Thai Knee Strikes. Mercurio with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Stanley delivers his combination offense. Stanley clotheslines Mercurio. Mercurio sends Stanley shoulder first into the steel ring post. Mercurio connects with The Last Romance to pickup the victory.

Winner: Mercurio via Pinfall

Third Match: Colby Corino vs. Kerry Morton

Morton claims that Corino is carrying a foreign object. Corino gives the referee a piece of steel. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Morton with a back heel trip for a one count. Morton applies a waist ock. Morton with The Rolling Crucifix for a one count. Morton applies a waist lock. Corino grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Strong lockup. Morton with a waist lock go-behind. Corino denies The O’Connor Roll. Morton with a Release German Suplex. Morton with a Running Uppercut. Morton puts Corino on the top turnbuckle. Morton goes for The Delayed Vertical Suplex, but Corino counters with The Stunner. Morton drops Corino with The Discus Lariat for a two count. Morton applies an arm-bar. Morton whips Corino across the ring. Corino dodges The Polish Hammer. Morton drops down on the canvas. Corino Spears Morton for a two count. Corino repeatedly kicks Morton in the back. Corino with The PK.

Corino repeatedly stomps on Morton’s chest. Corino with a corner clothesline. Corino with a side headlock takeover. Corino is raining down haymakers. Morton attacks the midsection of Corino. Corino dumps Morton out of the ring. Morton with a gut punch. Morton slams Corino’s head on the ring apron. Morton with a Modified Tiger Feint Kick. Morton rolls Corino back into the ring. Corino with an Avalanche Arm-Drag. Corino drops Morton with The Shining Wizard for a two count. Corino bodyslams Morton. Corino lands The Swanton Bomb. Morton rolls Corino over for a two count. Morton ducks a clothesline from Corino. Morton Powerslams Corino for a two count. Morton thrust kicks the midsection of Corino. Morton drops Corino with a NeckBreaker. Morton with The Rolling Senton. Corino avoids Kiss It Goodbye. Corino thrust kicks the midsection of Morton. Corino hits The Ushigoroshi. Morton denies The Sonsetter. Morton connects with The Victory Roll to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kerry Morton via Pinfall

