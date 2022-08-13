NWA USA Results 8/13/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @JoshLopezMedia

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: The Now vs. Anthony Andrews & AJ Cazana

AJ Cazana and Vik Dalishus will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Cazana hammers down on the left shoulder of Dalishus. Cazana tags in Andrews. Andrews applies a wrist lock. Dalishus with a greco roman eye poke. Cazana made the blind tag. Short-Arm Reversal by Andrews. Andrews with The Atomic Drop. Cazana with a running shoulder tackle. Country Gentlemen works on the left wrist of Dalishus. Double Irish Whip. Double Shoulder Tackle. Double Elbow Drop for a two count. Andrews HeadButts Dalishus. Dalishus reverses out of the irish whip from Andrews. Collins kicks Andrews in the back. Dalishus with a double leg takedown. Dalishus slingshots Andrews into the ropes. Dalishus tags in Collins.

Welcome To The Now for a two count. Collins transitions into a ground and pound attack. Collins bodyslams Andrews. Collins with a Running Elbow Drop for a two count. Collins applies a rear chin lock. Andrews with elbows into the midsection of Collins. Collins pulls Andrews down to the mat. Collins tags in Dalishus. Double Sledge. Andrews is displaying his fighting spirit. Dalishus kicks Andrews in the gut. Dalishus with a straight right hand. Dalishus uses the middle rope as a weapon. Dalishus taunts Cazana. Dalishus is throwing haymakers at Andrews. Andrews reverses out of the irish whip from Dalishus. Dalishus decks Andrews with a back elbow smash.

Dalishus with a Side Russian Leg Sweep. Dalishus goes for a Twisting Senton Splash, but Andrews ducks out of the way. Andrews drops Dalishus with The Uranage Slam. Cazana and Collins are tagged in. Canzana clotheslines Collins. Cazana scores the elbow knockdown. Cazana punches Dalishus. Cazana with Two Body Avalanches. Cazana Powerslams Dalishus. Cazana forgets that Dalishus is not the legal competitor. Collins sucker punches Cazana. Cazana reverses out of the irish whip from Collins. Cazana hits The SpineBuster for a two count. Andrews dumps Dalishus out to the ring apron. Dalishus sends Andrews tumbling to the floor. Cazana blasts Dalishus off the apron. Collins nails Cazana with a throat thrust. Short-Arm Reversal by Cazana. Cazana connects with a Side Belly to Belly Suplex to pickup the victory.

Winner: Anthony Andrews & AJ Cazana via Pinfall

– Wrecking Ball Legursky tells Kyle Davis that Jay Bradley is feeling better because of “Fixers Cream”. Legursky is looking forward to beat up everybody in the NWA.

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Kerry Morton. Kerry has respect for Colby Corio as a competitor, not as much as a person. Kerry was not surprised that his father defeated Wrecking Ball Legursky on last weeks edition of NWA Powerrr.

– Aron Stevens was the latest guest on The Jamie Stanley Talk Show “The Stanley’s Drill”

– Don’t forget to get your replica NWA Belts at fandubelts.com/NWA

Second Match: Ricky Morton vs. VSK

VSK immediately uses the ropes as a shield after the bell rings. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Ricky backs VSK into the ropes. VSK shoves Ricky. Strong lockup. VSK backs Ricky into the turnbuckles. VSK slaps Ricky in the face. Ricky is pissed. The referee is trying to calm down Ricky. VSK talks smack to Ricky. Ricky scores a left jab. Ricky applies a wrist lock. VSK pulls Ricky down to the mat. VSK stomps on the midsection of Ricky. VSK with a straight right hand. VSK puts his knee on the back of Ricky’s neck.

VSK slams Ricky’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. VSK bodyslams Ricky for a two count. VSK starts choking Ricky. VSK with The Slingshot Senton. Ricky is throwing haymakers at VSK. VSK drives his knee into the midsection of Ricky. Ricky dodges The Running Boot. Ricky connects with The Canadian Destroyer to pickup the victory. After the match, VSK attacks Ricky from behind. VSK repeatedly stomps on Ricky’s chest. VSK is raining down haymakers. Mike Knox sets up a table. Kerry storms into the ring with a steel chair to make the save.

Winner: Ricky Morton via Pinfall

Checkout Episode 322 of The Hoots Podcast