NWA USA Results 9/17/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

You can follow me on Twitter @TheHootsPodcast

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

Transcription by Josh Lopez

First Match: Anthony Mayweather vs. Thrillbilly Silas w/Pollo Del Mar In A NWA National Title Tournament Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Silas applies a side headlock. Mayweather whips Silas across the ring. Silas drops Mayweather with a shoulder tackle. Mayweather drops down on the canvas. Mayweather leapfrogs over Silas. Mayweather bodyslams Silas. Mayweather with a deep arm-drag. Mayweather applies an arm-bar. Mayweather grabs a side wrist lock. Mayweather with a chop/forearm combination. Silas tugs on Mayweather’s hair. Silas drives his knee into the midsection of Mayweather. Silas with a knife edge chop. Mayweather reverses out of the irish whip from Silas. Mayweather with a Back Body Drop for a two count. Silas rakes the eyes of Mayweather. Silas with The Big Boot for a two count.

Silas applies the cravate. Silas fish hooks Mayweather. Mayweather with elbows into the midsection of Silas. Silas punches Mayweather in the back. Silas with a short-arm clothesline for a two count. Silas bodyslams Mayweather. Silas with an elbow drop for a two count. Silas rakes the back of Mayweather. Short-Arm Reversal by Mayweather. Mayweather ducks a clothesline from Silas. Mayweather with a Pumphandle Suplex. Mayweather with forearm shivers. Mayweather follows that with two polish hammers. Mayweather kicks Silas in the gut. Mayweather sends Silas to the corner. Silas side steps Mayweather into the turnbuckles. Silas whips Mayweather across the ring. Silas connects with The Thrill Ride to pickup the victory.

Winner: Thrillbilly Silas via Pinfall

– Jax Dane & Chris Silvio tells May Valentine that they don’t care about Ricky Steamboat or this NWA National Title Tournament. Dane is considering pursing other options outside of NWA.

– Austin Idol Vignette.

– Billy Corgan talks about his working relationship with Ricky Steamboat. Next week on NWA USA, The Fixers will put their NWA USA Tag Team Titles on the line against Gold Rush. There will also be a 6-Way Scramble Match where the winner will fight Homicide for the NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship At Hard Times III.

– Kamille tells May Valentine that nobody could beat her, and she’ll forever be the one-time champion.

– Matt Vine confronted Magic Jake Dumas in the backstage area.

– Don’t forget to get your replica NWA Belts at fandubelts.com/NWA

Second Match: Kerry Morton w/Ricky Morton vs. AJ Cazana w/Anthony Andrews

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Cazana backs Morton into the turnbuckles. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. The referee calls for a clean break. Morton side steps Cazana into the turnbuckles. Morton with combo bodyshots. Morton with clubbing shoulder blocks. Morton follows that with a gut punch. Morton with a SpringBoard Crossbody Block for a one count. Morton applies a side headlock. Cazana whips Morton across the ring. Morton ducks a clothesline from Cazana. Morton dropkicks Cazana. Morton with a drop toe hold. Morton grabs a side headlock. Cazana transitions into a hammerlock. Cazana kicks Morton in the gut. Cazana goes for a Press Slam, but Morton lands back on his feet.

Cazana clotheslines Morton. Cazana repeatedly stomps on Morton’s chest. Cazana with a Big Biel Throw. Cazana buries his shoulder into the midsection of Morton. Cazana levels Morton with The Body Avalanche. Morton attacks the midsection of Cazana. Cazana with a knee lift. Cazana sends Morton to the corner. Morton side steps Cazana into the turnbuckles. Morton with a bodyshot/shoulder block combination. Cazana bodyslams Morton. Morton reverses out of the irish whip from Cazana. Morton with a running elbow smash. Cazana Powerslams Morton for a two count. Morton is going to the well with these bodyshots. Cazana denies The Sunset Flip. Cazana goes for a Leg Drop, but Morton ducks out of the way. Morton ducks a clothesline from Cazana. Morton connects with a Pump Knee Strike to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kerry Morton via Pinfall

Third Match: Chris Adonis vs. Caprice Coleman In A NWA National Title Tournament Qualifying Match

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Adonis applies a wrist lock. Adonis grabs the left shoulder of Coleman. Wrist Lock Exchange. Coleman applies an arm-bar. Adonis whips Coleman across the ring. Coleman slides under Adonis legs. Coleman with a deep arm-drag. Coleman applies another arm-bar. Adonis tugs on Coleman’s hair. Adonis backs Coleman into the turnbuckle. Adonis repeatedly stomps on Coleman’s chest. Adonis whips Coleman into the turnbuckles. Adonis with a knife edge chop. Adonis with the irish whip. Coleman dives over Adonis. Coleman with an arm-drag/arm-bar combination. Adonis whips Coleman across the ring. Coleman ducks a clothesline from Adonis. Adonis launches Coleman over the top rope. Adonis repeatedly drives Coleman back first into the ring apron. Adonis rolls Coleman back into the ring. Adonis drives his knee into Coleman’s back.

Adonis whips Coleman across the ring. Adonis with a Pendulum BackBreaker for a one count. Adonis with another BackBreaker. Adonis applies The BackBreaker Stretch. Coleman breaks free with two knee strikes. Adonis chops Coleman. Adonis whips Coleman across the ring. Coleman ducks a clothesline from Adonis. Coleman with a Tilt-A-Whirl Headscissors Takeover. Coleman with a Spinning Back Kick. Coleman follows that with a Spin Kick across the back of Adonis neck for a two count. Adonis reverses out of the irish whip from Coleman. Coleman drops Adonis with a Leg Lariat for a two count. Coleman tees off on Adonis. Adonis reverses out of the irish whip from Coleman. Coleman ducks another clothesline from Adonis. Adonis avoids The SpringBoard Spinning Heel Kick. Coleman denies The Master Lock. Coleman with The Victory Roll for a two count. Adonis dodges The Corner Dropkick. Adonis makes Coleman pass out to The Master Lock.

Winner: Chris Adonis via Referee Stoppage

Checkout Episode 327 of The Hoots Podcast