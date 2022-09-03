NWA USA Results 9/3/22

Skyway Studios

Nashville, Tennessee

Commentary Team: (Joe Galli, Velvet Sky and Tim Storm)

First Match: Colby Corino w/Jamie Stanley vs. PJ Hawx vs. Gustavo Aguilar vs. Joe Ocasio In A Fatal Four Way Match

Corino starts things off with a Running Boot to PJ. Aguilar is throwing haymakers at Corino. Ocasio with a Roundhouse Kick. Corino kicks Aguilar in the gut. Ocasio with a forearm smash. Corino unloads two knife edge chops. Ocasio with a Mid-Kick. Double Irish Whip. Aguilar dropkicks Corino. Aguilar ducks a clothesline from Ocasio. Aguilar slides under Ocasio’s legs. Aguilar kicks Ocasio in the face. PJ shoves Stanley. PJ slams Corino’s head on the ring apron. Aguilar with a Flying Crossbody Block. Ocasio catches Aguilar in mid-air. Ocasio sends Aguilar face first into the apron. Corino lands The Suicide Dive. PJ with a Flying Crossbody Block to the outside. PJ is fired up. PJ rolls Corino back into the ring.

Aguilar dives over PJ. Aguilar ducks a clothesline from PJ. PJ with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. PJ goes for a Vertical Suplex, but Aguilar counters with two knee strikes. Aguilar decks PJ with a JawBreaker. PJ hits The Tilt-A-Whirl BackBreaker. PJ with a GutWrench Suplex. Ocasio ducks a clothesline from PJ. Ocasio with a Sliding HeadButt. Ocasio rakes the eyes of PJ. Ocasio with a Double Knee GutBuster for a two count. Corino is throwing haymakers at Ocasio. Ocasio ducks a clothesline from Corino. Corino fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Ocasio with The O’Connor Roll for a two count. Stanley delivers a cheap shot behind the referee’s back. Corino connects with The Sonsetter to pickup the victory.

Winner: Colby Corino via Pinfall

– The Fixers had their championship celebration at the podium with Kyle Davis. Jay Bradley wants to bury the hatchet with The Morton Family.

– May Valentine had a backstage interview with Ricky “The Dragon” Steamboat and Austin Idol. Idol thinks that the tournament for the NWA National Championship is stupid.

Second Match: Luke Hawx vs. Magic Jake Dumas w/Christi Jaynes

Dumas is playing mind games with Luke. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Luke kicks Dumas in the back. Standing Switch Exchange. Luke punches Dumas in the back. Wrist Lock Exchange. Luke applies a hammerlock. Luke transitions into a top wrist lock. Dumas answers with a hammerlock. Luke with a drop toe hold. Luke applies a front face lock. Dumas grabs a side headlock. Luke whips Dumas across the ring. Back Elbow Exchange. Luke with a deep arm-drag. Luke applies an arm-bar. Dumas with a forearm smash. Luke reverses out of the irish whip from Dumas. Luke Powerslams Dumas for a one count. Luke with a forearm smash. Luke whips Dumas into the turnbuckles. Luke with a Back Body Drop. Luke plays to the crowd.

Dumas delivers a papercut. Dumas puts his knee on the back of Luke’s neck. Dumas repeatedly stomps on Luke’s chest. Dumas is choking Luke with his boot. Luke with a gut punch. Dumas kicks Luke in the gut. Dumas punches Luke in the back. Dumas with a Leg Drop. Dumas applies a rear chin lock. Luke with heavy bodyshots. Dumas kicks Luke in the gut. Following a snap mare takeover, Dumas with a basement dropkick. Dumas goes for The MoonSault, but Luke ducks out of the way. Luke with forearm shivers Luke whips Dumas across the ring. Luke with two clotheslines. Luke drops Dumas with The Spinning Heel Kick for a two count. Luke continues to dish out forearms. Dumas reverses out of the irish whip from Luke. Dumas catches Luke in mid-air. Dumas connects with The Tombstone PileDriver to pickup the victory.

Winner: Magic Jake Dumas via Pinfall

Third Match: Jax Dane w/Chris Silvio vs. Dax Draper

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Dane backs Draper into the turnbuckles. Dane pats Draper on the chest. Strong lockup. Stalemate in the corner. Draper with a waist lock go-behind. Draper goes for The O’Connor Roll, but Dane holds onto the ropes. Dane drops Draper with a shoulder tackle. Draper drops down on the canvas. Draper leapfrogs over Dane. Draper dropkicks Dane to the floor.

Dane regroups on the outside. Dane denies the schoolboy rollup. Draper ducks a clothesline from Dane. Draper with a SpringBoard Back Elbow Smash. Draper pops back on his feet. Draper with a leaping back elbow smash. Dane launches Draper over the top rope. Draper with a shoulder block. Dane clotheslines Draper. Draper decks Dane with a back elbow smash. Dane starts viciously choking Draper in the corner which forces the referee to call for the bell.

Winner: Dax Draper via Disqualification

