NWA When Our Shadows Fall Results

June 6, 2021

The GPB Studios

Atlanta, Georgia

Commentators: (Joe Galli, Tim Storm, and Velvet Sky)

First Match: The End vs. La Rebellion Amarilla vs. Slice Boogie & Marshe Rockett vs. Sal Rinauro & Rudo w/Danny Deals In A Fatal Four Way Tag Team Match

Rudo and Wolf will start things off. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rudo applies a side headlock. Wolf whips Rudo across the ring. Rudo drops Wolf with a shoulder tackle. Wolf drops down on the canvas. Rudo ducks a clothesline from Wolf. Rudo fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Standing Switch Exchange. Wolf cartwheels over Rudo. Wolf with a Lucha Libre Arm-Drag. Leg Sweep Exchange. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. Rinauro and 666 are tagged in. 666 doesn’t want to be Rinauro’s friend. Standing Switch Exchange. Rinauro applies a side headlock. Rinauro with a side headlock takeover. 666 sends Rinauro to the corner. Rinauro side steps 666 into the turnbuckles. Rinuaro with a Slingshot Arm-Drag. Misfired Hip Tosses. Rinauro with a Hurricanrana. Rinauro wants 666 to shake his hand.

666 kicks Rinauro in the gut. Double Irish Whip. Wolf levels Rinauro with The Body Avalanche. Assisted Meteora. Tornado Knee Smash/Missile Dropkick Combination for a two count. Forearm Exchange. Boogie slams Wolf’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Knife Edge Chop Exchange. Boogie drives his knee into the midsection of Wolf. Boogie hammers down on the back of Wolf’s neck. Wolf reverses out of the irish whip from Boogie. Boogie dives over Wolf. Boogie with a Release German Suplex for a two count. Rockett dropkicks 666 to the floor. Boogie with The Scissors Kick for a two count. Odinson dumps Boogie out of the ring. Odinson dropkicks Rockett. Parrow with a knife edge chop. Odinson delivers The Pounce. Boogie is throwing chops and forearms at The End. The End avoids The Quebrada. The End hits Hell On Earth for a two count.

Second Forearm Exchange. Odinson nails Wolf with a throat thrust. Odinson applies The Torture Rack. 666 with two toe kicks. Stereo Torture Racks. The End dumps 666 and Wolf back first on the top turnbuckle pads. All hell is breaking loose in Atlanta. Rudo runs interference. Rinauro dropkicks Odinson off the ring apron. Assisted Asai MoonSault. Rockett drops Rinauro with a Leg Lariat. Rockett lands The Stage Dive. Parrow denies The Chokeslam. Parrow PowerBombs Rinauro onto the cavalry. Rockett stops Parrow in his tracks. Third Forearm Exchange. Big Boot Exchange. Parrow goes for The Chokeslam, but Rockett lands back on his feet. Rockett connects with The Cutter for a two count. Rockett kicks 666 in the face. 666 with a Step Up Enzuigiri. Wolf with The SomerSault Plancha. Wolf and 666 plants Rockett with The Total Rebellion to pickup the victory.

Winner: La Rebellion Amarilla via Pinfall

Second Match: The Pope vs. Tyrus w/Austin Idol In A Grudge Match

Tyrus is playing mind games with Pope. Pope with rapid fire bodyshots. Pope is raining down haymakers. Pope repeatedly stomps on Tyrus chest. Tyrus regroups on the outside. The referee admonishes Pope. Pope repeatedly stomps on Tyrus back. Pope transitions into a corner mount. Tyrus is pissed. Jab Exchange. Pope uppercuts Tyrus. Pope kicks Tyrus in the gut. Tyrus falls down in the corner. Pope with a low dropkick for a one count. Tyrus shrugs off The Running Crossbody Block. Tyrus with a Running Crossbody Block of his own. Tyrus talks smack to Pope. Tyrus applies the cravate. Tyrus fish hooks Pope. Tyrus punches Pope in the back. Tyrus stands on Pope’s back. Tyrus uses the bottom rope as a weapon. The referee admonishes Tyrus. Pope with a shoulder block. Tyrus falls on top of Pope’s chest for a two count. Tyrus drives his knee into the midsection of Pope. Tyrus with clubbing hip smashes. Tyrus is mauling Pope in the corner.

Tyrus with two gut punches. Tyrus with a Running Hip Attack. Tyrus applies a waist lock. Pope with three sharp elbow strikes. Tyrus with an Inside Out Lariat. Tyrus stands on the right hand of Pope. Tyrus toys around with Pope. Tyrus hits The Exploder Suplex. Tyrus stands on Pope’s ribs. Tyrus drives his knees into Pope’s ribs. Tyrus with a double axe handle strike. Tyrus continues to target Pope’s ribs. Tyrus bodyslams Pope. Pope avoids two elbow drops. Pope with a forearm smash. Pope kicks Tyrus in the gut. Pope tees off on Tyrus. Pope denies The Chokeslam. Pope drops Tyrus with The DDT. Pope with a Running Splash through the ropes. Pope lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Pope goes for The Elijah Express, but Tyrus counters with The Tongan Death Grip for a two count. Tyrus is shocked. Tyrus whips Pope across the ring. Tyrus stomps on the midsection of Pope. Tyrus goes for The Banzai Drop, but Pope gets his knees up in the air. Pope connects with The Elijah Express. The referee gets distracted by Austin Idol. Tyrus plants Pope with The Brass Knuckle Punch.

Winner: Tyrus via Pinfall

Third Match: Thunder Rosa & Melina vs. Kylie Rae & Taryn Terrell

Melina and Taryn Terrell will start things off. Terrell is playing mind games with Melina. Terrell applies a waist lock. Melina transitions into a wrist lock. Melina whips Terrell out of the ring. Terrell regroups on the outside. Melina tells Terrell to bring it. Terrell tags in Rae. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Melina applies a side headlock. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rae applies an arm-bar. Melina transitions into a hammerlock. Rosa tags herself in. Rosa attacks the midsection of Rae. Rosa ties Rae up in a knot. Rosa applies The Cross-Arm-Breaker. Rosa transitions into a hammerlock. Rae with a side headlock takeover. Rosa answers with the headscissors escape. Rosa with a knife edge chop. Rosa whips Rae across the ring. Rae with a deep arm-drag. Rosa avoids The SuperKick. Rosa rolls Rae over for a two count. Rosa with a unique takedown for a two count. Rosa dropkicks Rae for a two count. Rosa applies a front face lock. Melina tags herself in. Double Snap Mare Takeover. Double Mid-Kick for a two count. Terrell runs interference.

Rae kicks Melina in the gut. Rae with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Rae stands on the left shoulder of Melina. Rae mocks Rosa. Rae repeatedly drops her weight across the shoulders of Melina. The referee admonishes Terrell for not holding the tag rope. Melina with an Axe Kick. Rae stops Melina in her tracks. Melina uses her feet to create separation. Melina tags in Rosa. Rosa ducks a clothesline from Rae. Rosa clotheslines Rae. Rosa drives Terrell back first into the turnbuckles. Rosa with Two Meteora’s. Rosa with Two Shibata Dropkicks. Rosa follows that with The Butterfly Suplex for a two count. Rosa unloads two knife edge chops. Overhand Chop Exchange. Rosa kicks Rae in the chest. Rosa slams Rae’s head on the top turnbuckle pad. Rosa tags in Melina. Double Irish Whip. Double Flapjack for a two count. Terrell talks smack to Melina. Melina with a Hair Biel Throw. Rosa brings Terrell to the backstage area. Rae connects with The Schoolgirl Rollup with a handful of tights to pickup the victory.

Winner: Kylie Rae & Taryn Terrell via Pinfall

Fourth Match: Fred Rosser vs. JTG

Feeling out process after the bell rings. Rosser denies the snap mare takeover. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Rosser with a side headlock takeover. Rosser applies a top wrist lock. JTG breaks the grip. Hand fighting display. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Wrist Lock Exchange. Rosser rolls JTG over for a one count. That leads us to a quick standoff in the center of the ring. JTG applies a side headlock. Standing Switch Exchange. Rosser dumps JTG out of the ring. Rosser ducks a clothesline from JTG. Deep Arm-Drag Exchange. JTG applies an arm-bar. Rosser transitions into a headscissors neck lock. Leg Sweep Exchange. Rosser applies a side headlock. JTG whips Rosser across the ring. JTG with a side headlock takeover. Rosser grabs a side headlock. JTG drops down on the canvas. JTG leapfrogs over Rosser. JTG dropkicks Rosser. Rosser dumps JTG face first on the top turnbuckle pad.

Rosser clotheslines the back of JTG’s neck. Rosser with a hip smash. Rosser bodyslams JTG. Rosser with a Running Leg Drop for a one count. Rosser punches JTG in the back. Rosser applies a bodyscissors hold. Rosser grabs a chin lock for added pressure. JTG with heavy bodyshots. Rosser reverses out of the irish whip from JTG. Rosser with an Overhead Belly to Belly Suplex for a two count. Rosser with a Leg Drop. Rosser talks smack to JTG. Rosser kicks JTG in the back. Rosser goes for a Vertical Suplex, but JTG blocks it. JTG ducks a clothesline from Rosser. JTG with a Falling Lariat. JTG scores the elbow knockdown. JTG drops Rosser with a Straight Jacket NeckBreaker. JTG hits The Uranage Slam for a two count. Rosser is trying to create separation. JTG with clubbing blows to Rosser’s back. Rosser denies The Razor’s Edge. Rosser tugs on JTG’s dreadlocks. Calf Kick Exchange. JTG connects with the inside cradle to pickup the victory.

Winner: JTG via Pinfall

Fifth Match: Aron Stevens & JR Kratos (c) vs. Strictly Business vs. The War Kings In A Triple Threat Match For The NWA World Tag Team Championship

JR Kratos, Thomas Latimer, and Jax Dane will start things off. Latimer with a flurry of haymakers after the bell rings. Double Elbow Knockdown. Double Vertical Suplex. Pie Face Exchange. Forearm Exchange. Dane HeadButts Kratos. Latimer tags in Adonis. Adonis avoids the double clothesline. Adonis with a double clothesline. Adonis flexes his muscles. Adonis begs for mercy. Dane repeatedly kicks the back of Kratos left knee. Adonis kicks Dane in the gut. Adonis drops Dane with The DDT. Adonis repeatedly stomps on Kratos chest. The referee didn’t see Dane tag out to Crimson. Latimer kicks the steel ring stairs into the left leg of Kratos. Adonis with a knife edge chop. Adonis kicks Dane in the gut. Stevens checks on Kratos. Dane clotheslines Adonis. Dane with clubbing shoulder blocks. Dane tags in Crimson. Crimson levels Adonis with The Body Avalanche. Crimson with an Overhead Suplex. Crimson kicks Adonis out of the ring. Dane rolls Kratos back into the ring. Kratos decks Crimson with a back elbow smash. Kratos dumps Crimson over the top rope. Kratos rocks Crimson with a forearm smash. Kratos tags in Stevens.

Stevens clears the ring. Stevens nearly punches Kratos. Double Haymaker to Latimer. Stevens gets distracted by Latimer. Adonis applies The Master Lock. Crimson breaks up the submission game. Crimson is raining down haymakers. Crimson slams Stevens head on the top turnbuckle pad. Crimson tags in Dane. Dane with a corner clothesline. Vertical Suplex/Flying Elbow Drop Combination for a two count. Adonis with a flurry of toe kicks. Adonis tags in Latimer. Latimer repeatedly stomps on Dane and Stevens chest. Latimer uses the middle rope as a weapon. Second Forearm Exchange. Dane with a running punch to Kratos. Dane and Latimer tees off on Stevens. Dane knocks Adonis off the apron. Latimer dumps Dane out of the ring. Latimer drops Stevens with a NeckBreaker for a two count. Stevens is displaying his fighting spirit. Dane applies a front face lock. Latimer rakes the back of Stevens. Dane kicks Latimer in the gut. Dane dumps Latimer out of the ring. Dane drives his elbow into Stevens chest. Dane applies the cravate. Stevens decks Dane with a JawBreaker. Dane tags in Crimson.

Crimson with an elbow drop. Crimson dumps Latimer out of the ring. Crimson slams Stevens head on the top turnbuckle pad. Crimson buries his shoulder into the midsection of Stevens. Crimson tags in Dane. The War Kings gangs up on Stevens. Latimer rolls Dane over for a one count. Dane and Latimer stops Stevens in his tracks. Dane decks Kratos with a back elbow smash. The referee is trying to calm down Kratos. Stevens is getting picked apart. Dane HeadButts Stevens. Double Garvin Stomp. Latimer is raining down haymakers. Dane applies The STF. Double Irish Whip. Stevens kicks Dane in the chest. Steven ducks a clothesline from Latimer. Latimer rolls Stevens over for a two count. Dane uses the middle rope as a weapon. Latimer is choking Stevens with his boot. Latimer tags in Adonis. Adonis with an elbow drop on the apron.

Adonis is throwing haymakers at Stevens. Adonis pulls Dane out of the pinning opportunity. Adonis repeatedly stomps on Stevens chest. Dane kicks Stevens in the gut. Dane with a straight right hand. Dane HeadButts Stevens. Dane tags in Latimer. Latimer rams his boot across Stevens face. Latimer slams the left knee of Stevens on the canvas. Double Delayed Vertical Suplex. Palm Strike Exchange. Stevens starts swinging at everything that moves. Dane tags in Crimson. Crimson clotheslines Latimer over the top rope. Stevens fights out of the fireman’s carry position. Stevens shoves Dane into Crimson. Stevens with The Discus Lariat. Crimson responds with The Running Boot. Crimson hits The SitOut SpineBuster. Crimson connects with The Death Valley Driver. Kratos brings the tag title belt into the ring. Kratos delivers the low blow. Stevens hooks both legs to pickup the victory.

Winner: Still NWA World Tag Team Champions, Aron Stevens & JR Kratos via Pinfall

Sixth Match: Serena Deeb (c) vs. Kamille For The NWA Worlds Women’s Championship

Kamille pie faces Deeb. Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Kamille sends Deeb face first into the canvas. Strong lockup. Kamille launches Deeb to the corner. Deeb with a waist lock go-behind. Deeb applies a side headlock. Kamille whips Deeb across the ring. Kamille drops Deeb with a shoulder tackle for a one count. Greco Roman Knuckle Lock. Kamille pulls Deeb down to the mat. Kamille denies the drop toe hold. Deeb applies a waist lock. Kamille backs Deeb into the turnbuckles. Kamille with clubbing back elbow smashes. Kamille with the irish whip. Deeb side steps Kamille into the turnbuckles. Deeb with four uppercuts. Kamille shoves Deeb. Deeb applies The Sleeper Hold. Kamille dumps Deeb back first on the canvas. Kamille gets Deeb tied up in the ropes. Kamille with clubbing blows to Deeb’s chest. Kamille punches Deeb in the back. Kamille repeatedly stomps on Deeb’s chest. Kamille with a GutWrench Suplex for a two count. Kamille applies the bow and arrow stretch. Kamille clotheslines Deeb. Kamille talks smack to Deeb.

Kamille nails Deeb with a throat thrust. Kamille with heavy bodyshots. Kamille with a Delayed BackBreaker. Kamille stomps on Deeb’s back. Kamille slams the left shoulder of Deeb on the canvas. Kamille levels Deeb with The Body Avalanche. Kamille applies The Bear Hug. Deeb with two sharp elbow strikes. Kamille responds with a Vertical Suplex for a two count. Kamille repeatedly stomps on the midsection of Deeb. Kamille goes back to The Bear Hug. Deeb with clubbing blows to Kamille’s back. Kamille whips Deeb into the turnbuckles. Kamille Powerslams Deeb for a two count. Kamille hits The Oklahoma Stampede for a two count. Kamille goes for a Running Powerslam, but Deeb lands back on her feet. Deeb dodges The Big Boot. Deeb repeatedly stomps on the back of Kamille’s left knee. Kamille shoves Deeb. Deeb continues to stomp on Kamille’s left knee. Deeb hyperextends the left leg of Kamille. Deeb with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip.

Deeb with three uppercuts. Kamille reverses out of the irish whip from Deeb. Deeb side steps Kamille into the turnbuckles. Deeb applies The Guillotine Choke in the ropes. Deeb with a NeckBreaker across the top rope. Kamille rises back on her feet. Deeb ducks under two clotheslines from Kamille. Deeb with a flying clothesline for a two count. Deeb repeatedly drops her elbow across the left knee of Kamille. Kamille kicks Deeb out of the ring. Kamille uppercuts Deeb. Kamille rolls Deeb back into the ring. Deeb with a Dragon Screw Leg Whip on the middle rope. Deeb with an arm-ringer. Deeb applies The Octopus Stretch. Kamille denies the sunset flip. Kamille with The Rolling Senton. Kamille goes for The Spear, but Deeb counters with a dropkick. Deeb goes for The Detox, but Kamille counters with a Back Body Drop. Deeb avoids The Spear. Deeb applies the single leg crab. Kamille grabs the bottom rope which forces the break. Kamille with a single leg takedown. Kamille applies the single leg crab. Deeb refuses to quit. Kamille goes for a PowerBomb, but Deeb rolls her over for a two count. Kamille connects with The Rolling Senton. Kamille plants Deeb with The Spear to pickup the victory.

Winner: New NWA World Women’s Champion, Kamille via Pinfall

Seventh Match: Nick Aldis (c) vs. Trevor Murdoch For The NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship

Collar and Elbow Tie Up. Murdoch applies a side headlock. Aldis whips Murdoch across the ring. Murdoch drops Aldis with a shoulder tackle. Aldis drops down on the canvas. Murdoch with a Counter Hip Toss. Strong lockup. Aldis applies a side headlock. Murdoch whips Aldis across the ring. Aldis with a shoulder tackle. Murdoch drops down on the canvas. Misfired Hip Tosses. Murdoch bodyslams Aldis. Murdoch with The Bionic Elbow. Aldis regroups on the outside. Murdoch taunts Aldis. Back to the collar and elbow tie up. Aldis backs Murdoch into the turnbuckles. Aldis is throwing haymakers at Murdoch. Aldis says that Murdoch will never be the worlds champion. Murdoch tees off on Aldis. Murdoch with the irish whip. Murdoch with two bionic elbows. Murdoch bodyslams Aldis. Murdoch with the elbow drop for a two count. Aldis gets into a shoving contest with the referee.

Murdoch with another Bionic Elbow. Aldis is completely flustered. Murdoch with a straight right hand. Murdoch slams Aldis hed on the ring apron and announce table. Murdoch rolls Aldis back into the ring. Murdoch levels Aldis with The Body Avalanche. Murdoch gets crotched on the top turnbuckle. Aldis with a Baseball Slide Dropkick. Aldis is putting the boots to Murdoch. Aldis with a Vertical Suplex for a one count. Aldis with a Belly to Back Suplex for a two count. Aldis dumps Murdoch out of the ring. Aldis drives Murdoch back first into the edge of the ring frame. Aldis bodyslams Murdoch on the floor. Aldis poses for the crowd. Aldis with a running elbow drop. Aldis applies a front face lock. Aldis fish hooks Murdoch.

Aldis with a Seated Senton across the back of Murdoch. Aldis continues to target the small of Murdoch’s back. Aldis whips Murdoch into the turnbuckles. Aldis stomps on Murdoch’s back. Aldis applies The Camel Clutch. Aldis side steps Murdoch into the turnbuckles. Aldis is throwing haymakers at Murdoch. Aldis slaps Murdoch in the face. Aldis with two haymakers. Murdoch clotheslines Aldis. Murdoch with a Running Lariat for a two count. Murdoch connects with The Flying Bulldog for a two count. Aldis slams Murdoch’s head on the top rope. The referee gets distracted by Thomas Latimer. Aldis lays out the referee with the steel chair. Aldis delivers multiple chair shots. Aldis lands The Flying Elbow Drop. Aldis goes for another Flying Elbow Drop, but Murdoch ducks out of the way. Murdoch gives Aldis a chair receipt. Murdoch applies The King’s Lynn Cloverleaf. The referee called for the bell to disqualify Murdoch.

Winner: Still NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion, Nick Aldis via Disqualification

