NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa Responds To AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida’s Open Challenge

On tonight’s AEW Fight for the Fallen, women’s champion Hikaru Shida issued an open challenge to any competitor, including those outside of AEW, to face her in the ring. NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa responded by writing, “AEW womens champion is that a open challenge? @shidahikaru @AEWrestling.”
The champ @shidahikaru is ready for any challenge #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TqqrCGXMxA
— All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 16, 2020
Thank you for watching #AEWDynamite #FFTF tonight⭐️
YES, I said anybody if you are strong enough, tough enough and
“”have an enough passion.””
Don’t forget most important thing!
Never let our women’s division stop!! Keep fighting🔥 pic.twitter.com/7qFdiop4oR
— HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) July 16, 2020
AEW womens champion is that a open challenge? @shidahikaru @AEWrestling
— Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) July 16, 2020
Shida won the championship from Nyla Rose at Double or Nothing. Meanwhile Rosa captured her NWA women’s title from Allysin Kay at NWA Hard Times back in 2019.
- Bully Ray Talks Infamous Jeff Hardy and Sting TNA Match, Says TNA Made Hardy Apologize When He Returned To The Company
- Alexa Bliss Now Charging $400 for Cameo Videos, More Wrestlers on the Platform
- Rhea Ripley Changes Her Hair Color
- Pennsylvania Revokes WWE Hall of Famer Sunny’s Parole Following Latest Arrest
- Keith Lee Gets His NXT Title Side Plates, Jeff Hardy Asks Fans To Stop Sending Mail To His House
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Kevin Owens Reportedly Approached Vince McMahon Regarding The Lack Of Medical Masks At The Performance Center
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- New Details on What Happened During Matt Riddle’s WWE SmackDown Debut Segment
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury