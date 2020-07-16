NWA Women’s Champion Thunder Rosa Responds To AEW Women’s Champion Hikaru Shida’s Open Challenge

On tonight’s AEW Fight for the Fallen, women’s champion Hikaru Shida issued an open challenge to any competitor, including those outside of AEW, to face her in the ring. NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa responded by writing, “AEW womens champion is that a open challenge? @shidahikaru @AEWrestling.”

The champ @shidahikaru is ready for any challenge #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/TqqrCGXMxA — All Elite Wrestling on TNT (@AEWonTNT) July 16, 2020

Thank you for watching #AEWDynamite #FFTF tonight⭐️

YES, I said anybody if you are strong enough, tough enough and

“”have an enough passion.””

Don’t forget most important thing!

Never let our women’s division stop!! Keep fighting🔥 pic.twitter.com/7qFdiop4oR — HIKARU SHIDA 志田 光 (@shidahikaru) July 16, 2020

AEW womens champion is that a open challenge? @shidahikaru @AEWrestling — Thunder Rosa (@thunderrosa22) July 16, 2020

Shida won the championship from Nyla Rose at Double or Nothing. Meanwhile Rosa captured her NWA women’s title from Allysin Kay at NWA Hard Times back in 2019.