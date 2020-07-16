 NWA Women's Champion Thunder Rosa Responds To AEW Women's Champion Hikaru Shida's Open Challenge

On tonight’s AEW Fight for the Fallen, women’s champion Hikaru Shida issued an open challenge to any competitor, including those outside of AEW, to face her in the ring. NWA women’s champion Thunder Rosa responded by writing, “AEW womens champion is that a open challenge? @shidahikaru @AEWrestling.”

Shida won the championship from Nyla Rose at Double or Nothing. Meanwhile Rosa captured her NWA women’s title from Allysin Kay at NWA Hard Times back in 2019.

