NWA Women’s Championship To Be Defended At Mission Pro Wrestling Event In Texas

Indie promotion Mission Pro Wrestling has announced on Twitter that NWA superstar Thunder Rosa will be defending her NWA women’s championship against Lindsay Snow at the September 18th Hell Hath No Fury event in Buda, Texas. The promotion states that social distancing and masks will be required at the show due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

CHAMPIONSHIP MATCH!@thunderrosa22 will be putting her NWA World Women's Championship on the line at #HellHathNoFury in Buda, TX against @kaijupower! Face masks & social distancing required Tickets available at https://t.co/72DaD6HHxJ Streaming live on https://t.co/THVf6jAoux pic.twitter.com/20kloL6WiC — Mission Pro Wrestling (@MissionProWres) July 28, 2020

Rosa won the title from Allysin Kay at the NWA Hard Times pay per view back in January. She was engaged in a program to her former confidant Melina prior to the promotion shutting down operations from the virus outbreak.