The Forbidden Door opens once again.

Ring of Honor has announced that NWA women’s tag team champions Allysin Kay and Marti Belle will be defending their titles against The Allure on next week’s edition of women’s division Wednesday.

Kay and Belle cut a promo on the Allure saying that they spoke to ROH’s Maria Kanellis and NWA’s Mickie James to make the match official. You can see that in the video below.

🚨JUST SIGNED!!🚨 The Hex @Sienna @MartiBelle will put their NWA Women’s Tag Titles on the line against The Allüre @MandyLeonxo @ActualALove next Wednesday exclusively on our YouTube channel for #ROHWDW! Subscribe: https://t.co/gv6h16BBAo pic.twitter.com/hqGoU8M45b — ROH Wrestling (@ringofhonor) October 20, 2021

ROH Women’s Division Wednesday airs on the ROH youtube channel.