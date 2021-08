New NWA Women’s Tag Team Champions were crowned at NWA EmPowerrrr as the tournament came to a close.

The Hex (Marti Belle and Allysin Kay) defeated Red Velvet and KiLynn King to win the NWA Women’s Tag Team Titles in the finals.

The Hex defeated Hell on Heels and Velvet/King defeated The Freebabes in the semi-finals earlier in the night.