The National Wrestling Alliance has announced three matchups, including an NWA women’s championship bout, for the February 12th Powerrr Trip event from Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky. Check out the lineup below.
-Kamille versus Taryn Terrell for the NWA women’s championship
-Chelsea green versus Kylie Rae
-BLK Jeez/Tyrus/Marshe Rockett/Jordan Clearwater versus Rush Freeman/Cyon/Mims/Alex Taylor
