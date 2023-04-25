NWA has announced the full lineup for this evening’s edition of their flagship Youtube program, Powerrr. The card includes two Crockett Cup Qualifying tag matches, as well as an NWA Television title defense. Check it out below.

* The Fixers vs. Mike Knox & Trevor Murdoch Crockett Cup Qualifier

* SVGS vs. Daisy Kill & Talos Crockett Cup Qualifier

* Silas Mason vs. Odison to determine a new #1 contender for the NWA National Championship

* Kenzie Paige vs. Ella Envy for the NWA Women’s Television Championship