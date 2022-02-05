NWA President Billy Corgan has announced that world’s champion Trevor Murdoch will be defending the 10 pounds of gold against Matt Cardona at the February 12th Powerrr Trip event from Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky.
⚡️BREAKING NEWS⚡️
Per @Billy, it's been signed. @TheMattCardona is challenging @TheRealTMurdoch for the NWA WORLDS HEAVYWEIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP
Feb. 12th NWA #PowerrrTrip.
BE THERE LIVE! 👉 https://t.co/Urjf3j6HMW
THIS CARD IS STACKED ‼️ pic.twitter.com/gJk3vdN0tH
— NWA (@nwa) February 4, 2022
UPDATED CARD FOR POWERRR TRIP:
-Trevor Murdoch versus Matt Cardona for the NWA world’s championship
-Kamille versus Taryn Terrell for the NWA women’s championship
-Thom Latimer versus Nick Aldis in an I Quit Match
-Da Pope versus Mike Knox
-Kylie Rae versus Chelsea green
-Marshe Rockett/BLK Jeez/Jordan Clearwater/Tyrus versus Cyon/Rush Freeman/Mimis/Alex Taylor