NWA President Billy Corgan has announced that world’s champion Trevor Murdoch will be defending the 10 pounds of gold against Matt Cardona at the February 12th Powerrr Trip event from Valor Hall in Oak Grove, Kentucky.

UPDATED CARD FOR POWERRR TRIP:

-Trevor Murdoch versus Matt Cardona for the NWA world’s championship

-Kamille versus Taryn Terrell for the NWA women’s championship

-Thom Latimer versus Nick Aldis in an I Quit Match

-Da Pope versus Mike Knox

-Kylie Rae versus Chelsea green

-Marshe Rockett/BLK Jeez/Jordan Clearwater/Tyrus versus Cyon/Rush Freeman/Mimis/Alex Taylor