The NWA has announced that Trevor Murdoch will defend the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title against Nick Aldis in the main event of the NWA 74 pay-per-view event.

Murdoch beat Aldis to win the NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship at NWA 73.

Aldis earned a title shot by winning The Race to the Chase tournament on the July 19 episode of NWA Powerrr, as he defeated Brian Myers, Mike Knox, and Thom Latimer in the finals after beating Tim Storm in the first round.

The NWA 74th Anniversary pay-per-view will air live on Saturday, August 27, and Sunday, August 28 from Chase’s Khorassan Ballroom in St. Louis, Missouri, on pay-per-view and FITE TV. Here is the current card:

NWA Worlds Heavyweight Title Match: Nick Aldis vs. Trevor Murdoch (c)

Battle Royal for the Vacant NWA United States Tag Team Titles: 10 Tag Teams TBA

Samantha Starr vs. TBA – Starr will be managed by her mother, the legendary Baby Doll.

TBA vs. TBA – The legendary JJ Dillon will manage one tag team in a match to be announced.