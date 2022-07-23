NWA star Natalia Markova recently spoke with PWMania.com about how she feels about WWE star Carmella.

Earlier this week, Markova accused Carmella that she stole her catchphrase. Carmella called herself “a badass with a great ass.” This is something that Markova has been saying about herself for some time.

“I lecture so much against any drama, I didn’t even know until people started tagging me about her using my catchphrase,” said Markova. “I would have expected her to stop doing that out of respect for the wrestling business. I’m a known wrestler, I’ve done a lot. I’ve had a big career, even though I’m not the most popular wrestler, people know about me.”

“Stuff like that is cheap and not the right thing to do,” Markova said. “I think stealing is bad, it doesn’t matter if you’re a big star or a small star. It’s just disrespectful and if she wants to be a noble person she has to stop using my catchphrase.”